Buyers' Remorse? Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's Approval Ratings Are Nearing Single Digits

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:30 PM on November 28, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Chicago residents ousted mayor Lori Lightfoot a couple of years ago because they were so unhappy with the job she was doing. But about two years into her term, Lightfoot's approval rating was 39%.

Mayor Brandon Johnson wishes his numbers were that good.

That's down from 23% in February, too.

Keeps going that way, he'll be in single digits by New Year's.

This is true.

And Chicago got illegal immigrant, an end to shotspotter, and continued crime.

You cannot.

He's definitely better than her at being a terrible mayor.

What's the definition of insanity again?

Womp womp indeed.

Our sympathies.

You get the government you deserve.

Giuliani did amazing things in NYC.

