Buyers' Remorse? Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's Approval Ratings Are Nearing Single Digits

Chicago residents ousted mayor Lori Lightfoot a couple of years ago because they were so unhappy with the job she was doing. But about two years into her term, Lightfoot's approval rating was 39%.
Mayor Brandon Johnson wishes his numbers were that good.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Approval— OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 25, 2024
🔵 Approve 15%
🔴 Disapprove 70% (-55)
Change Research poll
That's down from 23% in February, too.
Keeps going that way, he'll be in single digits by New Year's.
And yet, he'd still win handily over a generic Republican. At some point, you deserve what you vote for.— Grab Your Popcorn (@furioustheguy) November 25, 2024
This is true.
And Chicago got illegal immigrant, an end to shotspotter, and continued crime.
I warned you guys in 2023. This guy is a communist who cloaked himself until after he was elected.— Bushie 🇺🇸🗽 (@OldNewRight) November 25, 2024
Most far-left mayor in the entire US. He must go.
Paul Vallas would have turned the city around. Too bad they chose incorrectly. You can’t fix stupid though.
You cannot.
“Lightfoot is the worst mayor in the USA.”— Stella (@ItalianGrlGX) November 25, 2024
Brandon Johnson: Hold My Beer
He's definitely better than her at being a terrible mayor.
And yet, somehow, the citizens of Chicago will still continue to vote Democrat…— RS (@RS_Tweets123) November 25, 2024
What's the definition of insanity again?
Womp womp https://t.co/9u617kpPAj— Flamboyant Fascist (@FlamboyantFS) November 25, 2024
Womp womp indeed.
This is funny, until I remember that this guy is my mayor https://t.co/Eu2nWs6A9B— Chicago Conservative 🇺🇸 (@ChicagosLoneCon) November 25, 2024
Our sympathies.
Why? They are getting the policies they voted for. https://t.co/m9KCrIE3TB— Pericles (@Explicatur1) November 25, 2024
You get the government you deserve.
Needs a republican mayor. It's healthy for heavily blue states to occasionally have a republican govern or be the mayor of their big city. Giuliani, Romney, etc https://t.co/rQCWN5ajIF— Scipio Americanus (@americanus44) November 25, 2024
Giuliani did amazing things in NYC.
