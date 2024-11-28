Buyers' Remorse? Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's Approval Ratings Are Nearing Single Digits

Chicago residents ousted mayor Lori Lightfoot a couple of years ago because they were so unhappy with the job she was doing. But about two years into her term, Lightfoot's approval rating was 39%.

Mayor Brandon Johnson wishes his numbers were that good.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Approval



🔵 Approve 15%

🔴 Disapprove 70% (-55)



Change Research poll — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 25, 2024

That's down from 23% in February, too.

Keeps going that way, he'll be in single digits by New Year's.

And yet, he'd still win handily over a generic Republican. At some point, you deserve what you vote for. — Grab Your Popcorn (@furioustheguy) November 25, 2024

This is true.

And Chicago got illegal immigrant, an end to shotspotter, and continued crime.

I warned you guys in 2023. This guy is a communist who cloaked himself until after he was elected.



Most far-left mayor in the entire US. He must go.



Paul Vallas would have turned the city around. Too bad they chose incorrectly. You can’t fix stupid though. — Bushie 🇺🇸🗽 (@OldNewRight) November 25, 2024

You cannot.

“Lightfoot is the worst mayor in the USA.”



Brandon Johnson: Hold My Beer — Stella (@ItalianGrlGX) November 25, 2024

He's definitely better than her at being a terrible mayor.

And yet, somehow, the citizens of Chicago will still continue to vote Democrat… — RS (@RS_Tweets123) November 25, 2024

What's the definition of insanity again?

Womp womp indeed.

This is funny, until I remember that this guy is my mayor https://t.co/Eu2nWs6A9B — Chicago Conservative 🇺🇸 (@ChicagosLoneCon) November 25, 2024

Our sympathies.

Why? They are getting the policies they voted for. https://t.co/m9KCrIE3TB — Pericles (@Explicatur1) November 25, 2024

You get the government you deserve.

Needs a republican mayor. It's healthy for heavily blue states to occasionally have a republican govern or be the mayor of their big city. Giuliani, Romney, etc https://t.co/rQCWN5ajIF — Scipio Americanus (@americanus44) November 25, 2024

Giuliani did amazing things in NYC.