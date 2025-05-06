Israel Has Disabled Yemen's Main Airport in Airstrike Against Houthis

Bloomberg: NPR and PBS Are a Threat to the White House
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 06, 2025
Gif

If you like explosions, then we have some posts you'll really enjoy. Israel is done playing around with the Houthis in Yemen and on Tuesday launched an airstrike on the country's main airport, disabling it.

The strike comes a day after Israel obliterated Yemen's largest port:

Israel is attacking in retaliation for a Houthi missile launch at Israel's Ben Gurion airport.

***

Tags: AIRPORT AIRSTRIKES ISRAEL YEMEN

