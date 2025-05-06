Israel Has Disabled Yemen's Main Airport in Airstrike Against Houthis

If you like explosions, then we have some posts you'll really enjoy. Israel is done playing around with the Houthis in Yemen and on Tuesday launched an airstrike on the country's main airport, disabling it.

Houthi-affiliated media published footage of Sanaa airport following Israeli airstrikes against the site earlier today. pic.twitter.com/lHP61fTH32 — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) May 6, 2025

Houthis have taught the world a masterclass in FAFO.



It was a clean 10:10 FAFO. pic.twitter.com/rJ85Q2ZKzw — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 6, 2025

🚨 Breaking: Reports from Yemen that the entire international terminal of Sanaa Airport, including all airplanes there, have been destroyed pic.twitter.com/ehpwgh3Car — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) May 6, 2025

The Houthis are a clean 10:10. pic.twitter.com/zFB0Nf3psK — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) May 6, 2025

The strike comes a day after Israel obliterated Yemen's largest port:

🚨 Breaking: Israel 🇮🇱 just obliterated Hodeidah port, the largest port of Yemeni Houthis, with 50 massive bombs 👇 pic.twitter.com/ziHn3djnhb — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) May 5, 2025

Oh no, that's too bad. — Hardin Longcock 🇺🇸 (@hardinlongcock) May 5, 2025

Israel is attacking in retaliation for a Houthi missile launch at Israel's Ben Gurion airport.

Wow. Maybe time to learn a lesson and chart a new path — Purdy Financial (@PurdyFinances) May 6, 2025

Looks like their flights have been delayed. — 69 MINUTES (@TolucaPhd) May 6, 2025

Well, i think it was the Israelis who taught the lesson. — Tom Himmelspach (@TomHimmelspach) May 6, 2025

Excellent. Finish them off completely. — OptimisteSansEspoir@Optimist_sans (@Optimiste_sans) May 6, 2025

Hmmmm. And all of a sudden, the Houthis agree to stop attacking regional shipping. Coincidence? — Robertus (@Robertus49BC) May 6, 2025

You're going to be shocked to learn that all the tough guys who were beating their chests over a Houthi missile missing its target are now claiming it's a "genocide" for Israel to respond by attacking this port. https://t.co/ogJZS7WEuw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 5, 2025

Well they certainly deserved it. — rick martyn (@stresslessouski) May 5, 2025

