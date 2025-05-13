With 'Friends' Like This ... YIKES! Kamala Harris's KEY Adviser RIPS Joe Biden Apart, Blames HIM for Loss

Ever since Joe Biden 'dropped off' the ticket and the shadow government replaced him with Kamala, we've been waiting for the Democrats to show us their true colors. We heard rumors about how much Team Biden hated Team Harris and vice versa, but now that Kamala has also lost, the knives are OUT.

Bigly.

For example, Kamala's key adviser, David Plouffe, not only claimed Biden was a mess, but he went so far as to blame him for her loss.

Classy, right?

From our sister site, RedState:

Quoted in Jake Tapper's new book, which we'll get to because that's a whole other scandal (on the CNN host's part), Plouffe called Harris' campaign a "nightmare" and placed the blame squarely on the former president. For context, his language was a bit more "choice," shall we say, but this is a family-friendly site.

David Plouffe, who was a key adviser for the Harris campaign, blamed the then-veep’s election loss squarely on the ex-commander in chief, according to a new book CNN’s Jake Tapper co-authored. Plouffe — a senior adviser in Obama’s White House — was quoted ripping Harris’ 107-day campaign against Donald Trump as a “******* nightmare,” according to an excerpt obtained by The Guardian. “And it’s all Biden,” he told the authors. “He totally ****** us.”

And it's all Biden.

Sure.

It had nothing to do with Democrats picking a candidate nobody voted for, a candidate who couldn't even win her own state during the primary ... no no, it was the old man's fault. Don't get us wrong, it's not that we feel sorry for Joe Biden (he's one of the worst), but watching them throw the geezer under the bus is very eye-opening. If they treat one of their own this way, imagine how'd they'd treat everyday Americans.

