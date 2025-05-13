Scott Jennings Gets Lefty to Admit Why They HATE South African Refugees in...
Not Enough POPCORN! Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta Goes OFF on David Hogg and the MEDIA in Damning Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on May 13, 2025
Meme

Well, well, well, sounds like there is even more trouble in Democrat-ville. We knew it was a mess and they were trying to get rid of David Hogg, but we had no idea just how MELODRAMATIC this whole thing really is.

We suppose that when you allow someone like Hogg, who made a name for himself on the backs of his murdered classmates, you should expect things to get bumpy.

And hooboy, are they ever bumpy.

Check this out:

Yes, yes he does.

Ruh roh.

Sounds like Kenyatta is tired of Hogg 'hogging' the spotlight.

Keep going.

Keep going.

So ... productive.

K.

Yes, there you are.

But ... 

So HE'S also paying the price. 

Classy, Democrats.

And ...

Oof.

============================================================

