Not Enough POPCORN! Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta Goes OFF on David Hogg and the MEDIA in Damning Thread

Well, well, well, sounds like there is even more trouble in Democrat-ville. We knew it was a mess and they were trying to get rid of David Hogg, but we had no idea just how MELODRAMATIC this whole thing really is.

We suppose that when you allow someone like Hogg, who made a name for himself on the backs of his murdered classmates, you should expect things to get bumpy.

And hooboy, are they ever bumpy.

Check this out:

100 Days ago I was elected as a Vice Chair of the DNC with 298 votes well above the 201.5 threshold to win.



David Hogg received only 214.5



Today the DNC credentials committee heard a (complex challenge) to this election and voted for a new one to be held.



I have thoughts: — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 13, 2025

Yes, yes he does.

First, yes, I disagree with the ruling, but ultimately the committee voted and I respect their votes — even when I really disagree.



Second, the press has been breathless in covering the main character they’ve chosen — David Hogg.



They are rushing to do it again. I call BS. — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 13, 2025

Ruh roh.

The easy story is to make this a continuation of “David fights the party” which is nonsense to be honest — reporters can call me to explain more.



So, that means the avg person, sadly has heard about me, my dominating win in this race or what I’ve done since. — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 13, 2025

Sounds like Kenyatta is tired of Hogg 'hogging' the spotlight.

Keep going.

So let me. My name is Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.



I am one of two people serving under the age of 35 in DNC leadership.



I’ve consistently done the hard and unglamorous work to change this party, which I was elected to do with no fan fare and no pay. — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 13, 2025

Keep going.

In 100 days:



-I’ve traveled 19,805 miles.

-I’ve done nearly 3 dozen events.

-I’ve been to 8 states and traveled to visit our Dems Abroad.

-I’ve raised money for this party through call time and events. — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 13, 2025

So ... productive.

K.

So yes, I’m pissed that this challenge was successful, especially when I won in such a resounding way.



But here we are… — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 13, 2025

Yes, there you are.

That being said — this challenge was brought well before David’s announcement w/ LWD.



And any reporter covering this as party retribution against David is full of sh*t.



It is unfortunate as I believe we both won fairly & there is no charge that we acted improperly. — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 13, 2025

But ...

The credentials committee believed, as they stated, that they are remedying a procedural flaw.



But doing so the way they did, is a slap in my face. I’m frustrated, but I’ll be ok. — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 13, 2025

So HE'S also paying the price.

Classy, Democrats.

However any story about this, that neatly places this into a narrative about David Hogg is wrong.



I worked my ass off to get this role and have done the job every day since I’ve held it. — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 13, 2025

And ...

This story is complex and I’m frustrated— but it’s not about @davidhogg111 . Even though he clearly wants it to be. — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 13, 2025

Oof.

