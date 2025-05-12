So, About Those Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs the Biden Admin Claims They Created ... Yeah, Not So Much

Joe Biden lied.

A lot.

And now that he's officially out of office (if you believe he ever was in office and calling the shots), we're learning more and more about what a terrible job his administration really did. When you see all of the damage, it's easy to understand why Trump is moving at the pace he is, whether you agree with everything he's doing or not. Ultimately, his goal is for Americans to be unburdened by what has been.

Advertisement

Heh.

Case in point, remember last yea when Biden was bragging about his economy and how they had created 400K jobs last July through September? About that ...

"The Biden administration claimed to have added almost 400,000 jobs from July through September of last year, but new data released this week suggest none of those jobs ever existed..."

(Article linked in reply) pic.twitter.com/a1aNMGW4d3 — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) May 12, 2025

Turns out THAT was a lie.

A big one.

From Townhall.com:

The Biden administration claimed to have added almost 400,000 jobs from July through September of last year, but new data released this week suggest none of those jobs ever existed. Despite constantly gaslighting by the mainstream media, Americans knew the economy was in poor shape and these latest numbers prove it. For four years, the Biden administration and its sycophants in the media kept telling Americans that we had the strongest economy in history. The financial pain of families was ignored while misleading (and often inaccurate) statistics were paraded on the news to convince Americans not to believe their lying eyes or empty wallets. But voters weren’t fooled. That’s why they gave President Donald Trump an overwhelming victory last November, as he captured not only the electoral college, including every swing state, but the popular vote as well.

Excellent point. If Americans had been fooled, they would have voted for Kamala Harris, who famously said she would do nothing differently from Joe Biden.

Whew, you guys, we really dodged a bullet.

============================================================

Related:

Here's the LATEST Lie Neera Tanden and Other Dems are Pushing About Trump and Healthcare (It's a DOOZY)

It's REALLY That Simple: DataRepublican SAVAGES Democrats with Point-By-Point Post About Why They SUCK

Go Home You're DRUNK: Eric Swalwell Takes Credit for China/Trump Tariff Deal and WHOA-NELLIE the BACKFIRE

LOL-CHECKMATE! Margot Cleveland DROPS a WHOPPER of a Fact-Check on AOC Defending Dems Who Assaulted ICE

We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazis' NYC Protest

============================================================