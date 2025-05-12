Go Home You're DRUNK: Eric Swalwell Takes Credit for China/Trump Tariff Deal and WHOA-NELLIE the BACKFIRE

Eric Swalwell REALLY and truly should keep 'China' out of his mouth.

Wait, that sounds bad.

Oopsie.

But it's true ... if there is any Democrat who should NOT chime in on China, it's this neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie. If nothing else, he just opens himself up for more jokes about Fang Fang.

Advertisement

Ahem.

Take a look:

Just like I TOLD YOU.



Trump caves on China.



Thank you! YOU went to the town halls and town squares.



WE did this. https://t.co/6pOVlg4ZzR — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 12, 2025

So he's trying to take credit for Trump's work with China on tariffs. We think? It's hard to tell with Eric because he's one of the most ignorant legislators we follow, and considering we cover people like AOC who got confused by a garbage disposal, that's really saying something.

And he thinks Trump caved? Dude, they cut tariffs ... WTF?

Maybe he thinks his supporters are as dumb as he is.

It’s probably a good idea that the congressman refrain from commenting on anything to do with China. https://t.co/xDsBwxRjlZ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 12, 2025

Hey, that's what we said!

There is something seriously wrong with this man. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 12, 2025

Seriously.

This is some serious mental gymnastics 😂😂😂😂



Whatever you need to tell yourself. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 12, 2025

Gaining 11% in tariffs to protect US production and lower the deficit is caving?



That was literally his stated plan from the start.... — MuddyMac (@MudMcIntosh) May 12, 2025

He's dumber than a bag of potato chips.

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

LOL-CHECKMATE! Margot Cleveland DROPS a WHOPPER of a Fact-Check on AOC Defending Dems Who Assaulted ICE

Ukrainian Fanboy Brings Knife to Gunfight with MAGA Posting Pic and Lie About Europe Leaving USA Behind

K: David Hogg Wants His Party to Stop Being So MEAN to Young Guys Who Just Want to 'Get Laid and Party'

OOF! Eric Swalwell Gets Served a BIG Ol' Glass of STFU Juice Trying to DISS Rep. Brandon Gill and HOOBOY

We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazis' NYC Protest

============================================================