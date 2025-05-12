VIP
Go Home You're DRUNK: Eric Swalwell Takes Credit for China/Trump Tariff Deal and WHOA-NELLIE the BACKFIRE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on May 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Eric Swalwell REALLY and truly should keep 'China' out of his mouth.

Wait, that sounds bad.

Oopsie.

But it's true ... if there is any Democrat who should NOT chime in on China, it's this neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie. If nothing else, he just opens himself up for more jokes about Fang Fang.

Ahem.

Take a look:

So he's trying to take credit for Trump's work with China on tariffs. We think? It's hard to tell with Eric because he's one of the most ignorant legislators we follow, and considering we cover people like AOC who got confused by a garbage disposal, that's really saying something.

And he thinks Trump caved? Dude, they cut tariffs ... WTF?

Maybe he thinks his supporters are as dumb as he is.

Hey, that's what we said!

Seriously.

