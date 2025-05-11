VIP
Thus Begins the Media's Papal Conflate

OOF! Eric Swalwell Gets Served a BIG Ol' Glass of STFU Juice Trying to DISS Rep. Brandon Gill and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on May 11, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Full disclosure, fabulous Twitchy readers. We don't write about Eric Swalwell as much as we used to because we have even started to find his behavior and posts boring and uninspired. Shocker, he's been a jerk, he is a jerk, he will always be a jerk.

We can only write so many pieces about his being a jerk before even WE get tired of reading about him.

That being said, every once in a while, he still pops up with something we simply can't ignore ... like his attempt to dig at a fellow House Rep that only proved how lazy and useless Swalwell is.

It all started here.

Post continues:

It’s rich to now hear them talk about “fiscal discipline”

All good points.

Which is why dipwad Eric Swalwell decided to chime in.

Dude. D'Souza? What?

This was dumb. 

Then again, it did open a door for the most impressive dragging of a useless Democrat that we've seen in a long, long time.

Gill responded:

Ruh-roh.

Rob Pyers with the numbers:

Oopsie.

Right, Eric?

Heh.

Then Gill snagged the numbers:

He's dead Jim. DEAD!

Couldn't have happened to a more deserving toad of a Democrat.

