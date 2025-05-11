OOF! Eric Swalwell Gets Served a BIG Ol' Glass of STFU Juice Trying to DISS Rep. Brandon Gill and HOOBOY

Full disclosure, fabulous Twitchy readers. We don't write about Eric Swalwell as much as we used to because we have even started to find his behavior and posts boring and uninspired. Shocker, he's been a jerk, he is a jerk, he will always be a jerk.

We can only write so many pieces about his being a jerk before even WE get tired of reading about him.

That being said, every once in a while, he still pops up with something we simply can't ignore ... like his attempt to dig at a fellow House Rep that only proved how lazy and useless Swalwell is.

It all started here.

Democrats have never seen a foreign country they don’t want to shower with American tax dollars.



They’ve never seen an illegal alien they don’t want to give amnesty and welfare to.



They’ve never found a left wing organization they don’t want to launder our tax dollars to.



It’s… pic.twitter.com/cGWW0eY2w4 — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) May 9, 2025

Post continues:

It’s rich to now hear them talk about “fiscal discipline”

All good points.

Which is why dipwad Eric Swalwell decided to chime in.

Is Rep. D’Souza a real congressman? I’ve never seen him except on Twitter. https://t.co/EJCGGKDCPd — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 9, 2025

Dude. D'Souza? What?

This was dumb.

Then again, it did open a door for the most impressive dragging of a useless Democrat that we've seen in a long, long time.

Gill responded:

You’d see me more if you actually showed up to votes, @RepSwalwell https://t.co/OM6U8TjxIf pic.twitter.com/fyOtEGsOlI — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) May 10, 2025

Ruh-roh.

Rob Pyers with the numbers:

119th Congress Missed Votes Tally



1 - Brandon Gil (R), TX26

18 - Eric Swalwell (D), CA14 https://t.co/7mLNmVcT43 pic.twitter.com/VWufHe8e1t — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) May 9, 2025

Oopsie.

Right, Eric?

Heh.

Then Gill snagged the numbers:

He's dead Jim. DEAD!

Couldn't have happened to a more deserving toad of a Democrat.

