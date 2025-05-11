John Cleese BRAVELY Ran Away After Getting DRAGGED Like the Coward He Is For Threatening Stephen Miller

We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazi...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on May 11, 2025
Meme

You know, if you're going to openly threaten someone like Stephen Miller, you should probably just leave it up because otherwise, you'll still get dragged for the threat but in addition you look like a giant coward.

Someone who should have kept his big English mouth SHUT.

And you know, this editor hates saying that because Monty Python was the bomb diggity.

John Cleese, though, has turned into a spiteful, angry, nasty, humorless old man.

Talk about a huge disappointment.

Ooh ooh, we know.

Look up there.

Yeah, that.

COWARD.

As you all probably already know, it's not going so hot for Cleese:

Lots of horrible people out there. Hey, if you don't like Stephen Miller, that's your prerogative, but openly pushing for him to meet his end is just stupid and hateful. Ironically, people who do this think they're the good guys ... maybe that's not ironic. Maybe that's just stupid.

Like Cleese's post.

Sam J.
And they say the Right is violent.

Gosh, they were wrong again.

Do better, John.

