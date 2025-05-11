John Cleese BRAVELY Ran Away After Getting DRAGGED Like the Coward He Is For Threatening Stephen Miller

You know, if you're going to openly threaten someone like Stephen Miller, you should probably just leave it up because otherwise, you'll still get dragged for the threat but in addition you look like a giant coward.

Someone who should have kept his big English mouth SHUT.

And you know, this editor hates saying that because Monty Python was the bomb diggity.

John Cleese, though, has turned into a spiteful, angry, nasty, humorless old man.

Talk about a huge disappointment.

Ooh ooh, we know.

Look up there.

Yeah, that.

COWARD.

As you all probably already know, it's not going so hot for Cleese:

The crazy thing isn't that John Cleese posted and then deleted this. The crazy thing is that over 9K people liked it.



But then again, it is Mental Health Awareness Month. pic.twitter.com/7aUd7dIj0i — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) May 11, 2025

Lots of horrible people out there. Hey, if you don't like Stephen Miller, that's your prerogative, but openly pushing for him to meet his end is just stupid and hateful. Ironically, people who do this think they're the good guys ... maybe that's not ironic. Maybe that's just stupid.

Like Cleese's post.

You should probably worry about the Third World barbarians raping your little girls. https://t.co/62PAe7qUKQ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 10, 2025

John Cleese issued a desire for murder against a sitting US cabinet member to his 5.3 million followers and 9,300 individuals liked it before he deleted it!!!!



Democrats are not well! pic.twitter.com/WzzInTfAXM — Aaron Newborn (@_Aaron_Newborn) May 10, 2025

And they say the Right is violent.

Gosh, they were wrong again.

Do better, John.

