Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY...
VIP
I Guess That Makes Me UNREASONABLE: Jimmy Kimmel Makes His Case In Favor...
'Buy my Book!' Shameless Jake Tapper Rolls Out Biden Wheelchair ‘Revelation’ He’s Been...
With 'Friends' Like This ... YIKES! Kamala Harris's KEY Adviser RIPS Joe Biden...
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
Scott Jennings Gets Lefty to Admit Why They HATE South African Refugees in...
Let's Freakin' GOOO! Linda McMahon Calls Elizabeth Warren's BLUFF Challenging Her to a...
Not Enough POPCORN! Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta Goes OFF on David Hogg and...
As Bad As We Thought Joe Biden's Decline Was, We've Learned It Was...
DNC Moves to Roast Hogg But They Swear It has Nothing to Do...
Trump Has Secured the Border but Dems Claimed Biden Was Powerless to Fix...
Jasmine Crockett Tells Chuck Todd that Prosecutor Past Cost Kamala Harris Black Male...
VIP
Blurry Vision: Why We’re Giggling at Google’s ‘G’ Whiz Redesigned Logo
Criminal Hymnal: ‘Faith’ Activists Build a Human Wall and Sing Cringe Tunes at...

TRY Not to Be SO Obvious! ABC News Analyst 'Explains' Inflation DROP (Lowest Since 21) and His FACE -Vid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:05 PM on May 13, 2025
Twitter

The only thing better than good news about Trump's economy is watching the anti-Trump media report on it BECAUSE they have to. You know if they could spin the massive drop in inflation as a bad thing (or give Biden credit for it), they would.

Advertisement

Heck, this chipmunk-looking analyst did his best:

They so badly want Trump to fail.

Which means, by default, they want America to fail.

We're willing to bet ABC cried a little on the inside ... 

Gosh, what changed since 2021? It's right there on the tip of our tongue ... OH YEAH, Biden.

All they want is for Trump to fail. 

That's it.

What a sad, sorry way to go through life.

Recommended

Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY the Backfire Is CUH-RAY-ZEE
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oooh! Ooh! We know!

Ding ding ding.

The mainstream media is going to mainstream media.

============================================================

Related:

With 'Friends' Like This ... YIKES! Kamala Harris's KEY Adviser RIPS Joe Biden Apart, Blames HIM for Loss

Scott Jennings Gets Lefty to Admit Why They HATE South African Refugees in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth (Watch)

Let's Freakin' GOOO! Linda McMahon Calls Elizabeth Warren's BLUFF Challenging Her to a Meeting and HOOBOY

Not Enough POPCORN! Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta Goes OFF on David Hogg and the MEDIA in Damning Thread

As Bad As We Thought Joe Biden's Decline Was, We've Learned It Was SO Much Worse (and Media KNEW IT)

============================================================

Tags: ABC NEWS INFLATION TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY the Backfire Is CUH-RAY-ZEE
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Gets Lefty to Admit Why They HATE South African Refugees in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth (Watch)
Sam J.
Let's Freakin' GOOO! Linda McMahon Calls Elizabeth Warren's BLUFF Challenging Her to a Meeting and HOOBOY
Sam J.
'Buy my Book!' Shameless Jake Tapper Rolls Out Biden Wheelchair ‘Revelation’ He’s Been Sitting On
Warren Squire
With 'Friends' Like This ... YIKES! Kamala Harris's KEY Adviser RIPS Joe Biden Apart, Blames HIM for Loss
Sam J.
Not Enough POPCORN! Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta Goes OFF on David Hogg and the MEDIA in Damning Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY the Backfire Is CUH-RAY-ZEE Sam J.
Advertisement