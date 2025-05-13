TRY Not to Be SO Obvious! ABC News Analyst 'Explains' Inflation DROP (Lowest Since 21) and His FACE -Vid

The only thing better than good news about Trump's economy is watching the anti-Trump media report on it BECAUSE they have to. You know if they could spin the massive drop in inflation as a bad thing (or give Biden credit for it), they would.

Heck, this chipmunk-looking analyst did his best:

Consumer prices rose 2.3% in April compared to a year ago, cooling slightly from the previous month and defying fears of an inflation surge in the aftermath of Pres. Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs last month.



More: https://t.co/tlBnKE2vIj pic.twitter.com/IU7X0QsaUF — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) May 13, 2025

They so badly want Trump to fail.

Which means, by default, they want America to fail.

How much did you hate to have to write that headline? 🤣 — CamelToad (@FenderFoe) May 13, 2025

We're willing to bet ABC cried a little on the inside ...

This is the lowest inflation rate since 2021. https://t.co/4iA578DbYr — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 13, 2025

Gosh, what changed since 2021? It's right there on the tip of our tongue ... OH YEAH, Biden.

It's hilarious how thirsty you guys are for economic problems to blame on Trump. Y'all are going to be so sad when your "tariff inflation" dreams keep falling flat. pic.twitter.com/lAihLOiE4P — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) May 13, 2025

All they want is for Trump to fail.

That's it.

What a sad, sorry way to go through life.

Where exactly did “…fears of an inflation surge…” come from? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 13, 2025

Oooh! Ooh! We know!

Ding ding ding.

My God, I've never seen such a loaded headline in my life. You try to make good news sound like it's bad. — Wango138 (@Wango138) May 13, 2025

The mainstream media is going to mainstream media.

