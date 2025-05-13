'Buy my Book!' Shameless Jake Tapper Rolls Out Biden Wheelchair ‘Revelation’ He’s Been Sitting On

There’s money to be made and history to rewrite. ‘Journalists’ are coming out with their tell-all books now that it’s safe to share with the public everything they covered up during former President Joe Biden’s single term in the White House. CNN’s Jake Tapper is making the media rounds to promote his new Biden book called ‘Original Sin’ which he cowrote with Alex Thompson of Axios.

Advertisement

Tapper shares this ‘revelation’ he’s been sitting on for ages. (READ)

Tapper: WH physician told Biden aides he might have to be in a wheelchair if he fell again:



"President Biden's deterioration of his spine, the degeneration was so significant that if he fell one more time, that he might have to be in a wheelchair and serve in a wheelchair, for his second term. But everybody pushed off the notion that he use a wheelchair until after the election."



"This is all part of a larger whole where the Biden White House tried to hide the extent of his deterioration, both physical and cognitive, as much as possible."



"In fact, as you we all know, we all saw as his shuffling gait got worse and worse from 2003 to 2004 (2023 to 2024). They started putting aides around him as he walked to Marine One, the helicopter, that was to kind of hide from public view how bad his gait was, how bad his walking was, his shuffling, and also in case he stumbled again to make sure somebody was there."



"And this is just a piece of an overall campaign to try to conceal from the American people the extent to which the president was really struggling to do his job."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH) 🚨Tapper: WH physician told Biden aides he might have to be in a wheelchair if he fell again:



"President Biden's deterioration of his spine, the degeneration was so significant that if he fell one more time, that he might have to be in a wheelchair and serve in a wheelchair, for… pic.twitter.com/rF7z1GFfEH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 13, 2025

We were told it was just a stutter. — cobra (@cobracommandr15) May 13, 2025

Why did you lie to us for so long? 😭 — Kind Scribe (@kindscribe) May 13, 2025

Tapper, like all legacy media hacks, is Democrat first, journalist never.

You would think this next video would've made Tapper and his gang curious about Biden’s health. But, nah. They had to protect Biden. (WATCH)

Here is video of the “walkers” that were assigned to Biden to hide his gait from press pool cameras: pic.twitter.com/6z6kmoJ0a8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 13, 2025

Watching him walk in that video you can actually hear him saying to himself “left foot, then right foot, left foot then right foot. . . — Dazed&Confused (@DanaAllenS) May 13, 2025

There’s clearly something wrong with Biden in that video. But to hear ‘journalists’ tell it, they were duped by the Biden White House, which said he was fine. Sure, that’s what happened.

Commenters say that Democrats see Biden as a huge negative going forward. So expect more revisionist history from ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats.

Here’s a good example. (READ)

May 2025: Klobuchar says Dems "would have been served better by a primary" in 2024.Feb 2024: Klobuchar vigorously defends Biden’s mental fitness and ability to serve a second term; “I’m a believer in President Biden."With books set to unleash on Biden and the cognitive decline coverup, Dems are now throwing Biden under the bus and attempting to rewrite the parts they played in it.

Advertisement

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

May 2025: Klobuchar says Dems "would have been served better by a primary" in 2024.



Feb 2024: Klobuchar vigorously defends Biden’s mental fitness and ability to serve a second term; “I’m a believer in President Biden."



With books set to unleash on Biden and the cognitive… pic.twitter.com/AX3zoiijZi — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 11, 2025

Some posters say they can overlook the wheelchair because they are more concerned about the unelected people who were running the White House behind the scenes.

The wheelchair doesn't bother me like the cover-up of his very obvious cognitive decline does.

My governor is in a wheelchair.

The bigger issue is Biden was obviously cognitively impaired, which means other people were running things in the white house. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 13, 2025

All of that is going to be in the book, as he alludes to here. Tapper’s motives aside, this is going to be brutal for Biden. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 13, 2025

Tapper wants to avoid being called out for not reporting any of this the past 4 years. We all know why the Democrat media hid all this from the public. — Clint L (@ClintLong2003) May 13, 2025

We all saw it.



The legacy press willing went along with it.



It was look the other way or give power back to the right. They already painted us as fascists so that move couldn’t work.



Just like Covid they are trying to disavow any responsibility to that 💩 show. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) May 13, 2025

Advertisement

It’s infuriating that these hacks who covered up Biden’s decline are now making money off of it. It should be shocking, but it’s so predictable because of how far the legacy media’s reputation has plummeted over the last few decades. Nothing shocks us anymore, especially Tapper's shameless cash-grab Biden book.