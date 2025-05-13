Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY...
VIP
I Guess That Makes Me UNREASONABLE: Jimmy Kimmel Makes His Case In Favor...
TRY Not to Be SO Obvious! ABC News Analyst 'Explains' Inflation DROP (Lowest...
With 'Friends' Like This ... YIKES! Kamala Harris's KEY Adviser RIPS Joe Biden...
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
Scott Jennings Gets Lefty to Admit Why They HATE South African Refugees in...
Let's Freakin' GOOO! Linda McMahon Calls Elizabeth Warren's BLUFF Challenging Her to a...
Not Enough POPCORN! Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta Goes OFF on David Hogg and...
As Bad As We Thought Joe Biden's Decline Was, We've Learned It Was...
DNC Moves to Roast Hogg But They Swear It has Nothing to Do...
Trump Has Secured the Border but Dems Claimed Biden Was Powerless to Fix...
Jasmine Crockett Tells Chuck Todd that Prosecutor Past Cost Kamala Harris Black Male...
VIP
Blurry Vision: Why We’re Giggling at Google’s ‘G’ Whiz Redesigned Logo
Criminal Hymnal: ‘Faith’ Activists Build a Human Wall and Sing Cringe Tunes at...

'Buy my Book!' Shameless Jake Tapper Rolls Out Biden Wheelchair ‘Revelation’ He’s Been Sitting On

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:25 PM on May 13, 2025
Townhall Media

There’s money to be made and history to rewrite. ‘Journalists’ are coming out with their tell-all books now that it’s safe to share with the public everything they covered up during former President Joe Biden’s single term in the White House. CNN’s Jake Tapper is making the media rounds to promote his new Biden book called ‘Original Sin’ which he cowrote with Alex Thompson of Axios.

Advertisement

Tapper shares this ‘revelation’ he’s been sitting on for ages. (READ)

Tapper: WH physician told Biden aides he might have to be in a wheelchair if he fell again:

"President Biden's deterioration of his spine, the degeneration was so significant that if he fell one more time, that he might have to be in a wheelchair and serve in a wheelchair, for his second term. But everybody pushed off the notion that he use a wheelchair until after the election."

"This is all part of a larger whole where the Biden White House tried to hide the extent of his deterioration, both physical and cognitive, as much as possible."

"In fact, as you we all know, we all saw as his shuffling gait got worse and worse from 2003 to 2004 (2023 to 2024). They started putting aides around him as he walked to Marine One, the helicopter, that was to kind of hide from public view how bad his gait was, how bad his walking was, his shuffling, and also in case he stumbled again to make sure somebody was there."

"And this is just a piece of an overall campaign to try to conceal from the American people the extent to which the president was really struggling to do his job."
Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Recommended

Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY the Backfire Is CUH-RAY-ZEE
Sam J.
Advertisement

Tapper, like all legacy media hacks, is Democrat first, journalist never.

You would think this next video would've made Tapper and his gang curious about Biden’s health. But, nah. They had to protect Biden. (WATCH)

There’s clearly something wrong with Biden in that video. But to hear ‘journalists’ tell it, they were duped by the Biden White House, which said he was fine. Sure, that’s what happened.

Commenters say that Democrats see Biden as a huge negative going forward. So expect more revisionist history from ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. 

Here’s a good example. (READ)

May 2025: Klobuchar says Dems "would have been served better by a primary" in 2024.Feb 2024: Klobuchar vigorously defends Biden’s mental fitness and ability to serve a second term; 

“I’m a believer in President Biden."With books set to unleash on Biden and the cognitive decline coverup, Dems are now throwing Biden under the bus and attempting to rewrite the parts they played in it.

Advertisement

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Some posters say they can overlook the wheelchair because they are more concerned about the unelected people who were running the White House behind the scenes.

Advertisement

It’s infuriating that these hacks who covered up Biden’s decline are now making money off of it. It should be shocking, but it’s so predictable because of how far the legacy media’s reputation has plummeted over the last few decades. Nothing shocks us anymore, especially Tapper's shameless cash-grab Biden book.

Tags: BIDEN BOOK CNN COVER DISABLED FAKE NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY the Backfire Is CUH-RAY-ZEE
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Gets Lefty to Admit Why They HATE South African Refugees in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth (Watch)
Sam J.
TRY Not to Be SO Obvious! ABC News Analyst 'Explains' Inflation DROP (Lowest Since 21) and His FACE -Vid
Sam J.
Let's Freakin' GOOO! Linda McMahon Calls Elizabeth Warren's BLUFF Challenging Her to a Meeting and HOOBOY
Sam J.
With 'Friends' Like This ... YIKES! Kamala Harris's KEY Adviser RIPS Joe Biden Apart, Blames HIM for Loss
Sam J.
Not Enough POPCORN! Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta Goes OFF on David Hogg and the MEDIA in Damning Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Andrew Yang Posts Thread Attacking Joe Biden for 'Giving Us' Trump and HOOBOY the Backfire Is CUH-RAY-ZEE Sam J.
Advertisement