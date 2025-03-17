Plane Smart: Stephen Miller Mastermind in Flying Illegal Alien Gangs Out of U.S. Thwarting Activist Judge

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is the mastermind behind flying violent illegal alien gang members out of the country before Democrats could expectedly use one of their activist federal judges to prevent it. The judge’s order was too late since the planes carrying the illegal alien criminals were already over international waters. Ah, too bad!

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

REPORT: Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller secretly orchestrated the Venezuelan gang members' flights to El Salvador to get the criminals out of the country before an activist judge could take action.Brilliant. According to Axios, the Trump administration *ignored* the court order demanding that two planes filled with Venezuelan gang members turn around. The Trump administration says the flights were already over international waters, therefore the ruling didn't matter." Miller 'orchestrated' the process in the West Wing in tandem with Homeland Security Secretary Kristy Noem. Few outside their teams knew what was happening," Axios reported. A senior White House official told Axios that the Trump admin is looking forward to winning the case at the Supreme Court. "This is headed to the Supreme Court. And we're going to win."

Here’s more. (WATCH)

REPORT: Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller secretly orchestrated the Venezuelan gang members' flights to El Salvador to get the criminals out of the country before an activist judge could take action.



Brilliant.



According to Axios, the Trump administration *ignored* the court… pic.twitter.com/oojJSyxWgL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 16, 2025

The President of El Salvador’s post was priceless.

Miller knows the mind of our enemy so he was able to predict what they would do. Commenters know what’s up.

Stephen Miller pulled a power move and did what had to be done. These activist judges would rather protect criminals than Americans. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 16, 2025

These judges are just trying to cripple the Trump admin for the next four years so nothing gets done.



Gotta get smart. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 16, 2025

Miller continues to impress as a holdover from President Donald Trump’s first administration. Posters are glad he’s still on the team.

Miller is so wicked good. Always has been. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 16, 2025

One of the sharpest people in DC.



Go check out his interviews on the 2006 Duke Lacrosse scandal.



He defended them when no one else would. And he was right. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 16, 2025

Democrats love criminal illegal aliens and strive to keep them out of the hands of federal authorities.

We know Democrats are fuming right now. This poster sums them up.

Advertisement

If you find yourself supporting officials that work for these criminals to be returned to the US, not only are you lost, you’re also complicit in every crime they commit — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) March 16, 2025

This is what real leadership looks like. While activist judges play games, Trump’s team played to WIN.



Gangsters gone. Flights never turning back. Supreme Court is next.



The left can cry all they want—America comes first. 🇺🇸 — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) March 16, 2025

It’s refreshing to have a president who puts the lives of American citizens over illegal aliens, especially violent and deadly ones. That this is upsetting to Democrats tells you everything you need to know about their party and priorities.