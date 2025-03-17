'In This Moment': Scripted Democrats All Repeat Same Phrase on Sunday Shows
Plane Smart: Stephen Miller Mastermind in Flying Illegal Alien Gangs Out of U.S. Thwarting Activist Judge

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:18 AM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is the mastermind behind flying violent illegal alien gang members out of the country before Democrats could expectedly use one of their activist federal judges to prevent it. The judge’s order was too late since the planes carrying the illegal alien criminals were already over international waters. Ah, too bad!

Start here. (READ)

REPORT: Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller secretly orchestrated the Venezuelan gang members' flights to El Salvador to get the criminals out of the country before an activist judge could take action.Brilliant.

According to Axios, the Trump administration *ignored* the court order demanding that two planes filled with Venezuelan gang members turn around.

The Trump administration says the flights were already over international waters, therefore the ruling didn't matter."

Miller 'orchestrated' the process in the West Wing in tandem with Homeland Security Secretary Kristy Noem. Few outside their teams knew what was happening," Axios reported.

A senior White House official told Axios that the Trump admin is looking forward to winning the case at the Supreme Court.

"This is headed to the Supreme Court. And we're going to win."

Here’s more. (WATCH)

The President of El Salvador’s post was priceless.

Miller knows the mind of our enemy so he was able to predict what they would do. Commenters know what’s up. 

Miller continues to impress as a holdover from President Donald Trump’s first administration. Posters are glad he’s still on the team.

Democrats love criminal illegal aliens and strive to keep them out of the hands of federal authorities.

We know Democrats are fuming right now. This poster sums them up.

It’s refreshing to have a president who puts the lives of American citizens over illegal aliens, especially violent and deadly ones. That this is upsetting to Democrats tells you everything you need to know about their party and priorities.

Tags: ACTIVISTS DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS JUDGE

