Meowist Revolution: Cat Ladies Cosplay as Cat-Ladies to End M’ICE in ‘No Kings’ Sidewalk Parade (WATCH)

The ‘No Kings’ protests brought out the crazies of the Democrat Party on Saturday. The rallies were littered with cosplaying lefties. One of the more bizarre sightings was cat ladies as costumed cat-ladies doing a sidewalk parade against illegal alien deportations.

Check out this feline line. (WATCH)

I’m starting to think the Democrat Party is a WEIRD cuIt..



??? pic.twitter.com/mAGM36rVYV — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) June 15, 2025

That's what I've been thinking for a while. — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) June 15, 2025

Starting to think? They have been for decades. — x23 (@EDTx23) June 15, 2025

Yes, this is nothing new.

One poster sarcastically says the costumed cat ladies have made him see the light, while others say they know where Democrats’ undeniable urge to cosplay comes from.

The cat costumes will make us all rethink our stance on deportation🙄 — Annabelle v2.0 (@Annabelle7769) June 15, 2025

Imagine how much time the Democrats spent making costumes to protest.



Maybe if they spent that much time doing actual research into the Democrat representatives, they would come to a different conclusion. — Lewant2 (@Lewant222) June 15, 2025

How bizarre! Honestly though they are kind of creative costumes but this is the wrong occasion to use them LOL — Chris Ashford (@Chris_Ashford) June 15, 2025

When failed theater kids fail to reach their dreams. — Stephen with a PH. (@tibblion2) June 15, 2025

All the high school drama nerds who never had a chance at an acting job...or any job. — MattTN (@JohnMarshall765) June 15, 2025

Well, they're not working so we know they have the time — PC (@Whogundoit) June 15, 2025

For real 🤣 — Lewant2 (@Lewant222) June 15, 2025

Oh, they’re working. Many are professional protesters, so silly dress-up is their job.

Many saw the irony of Democrats protesting against kings since it’s no secret the party would prefer to be ruled by one.

A cult that wants a king. Just the RIGHT king.... pic.twitter.com/vYyB4A1PYJ — Chris Wren (@ChrisD_1999) June 15, 2025

Gotta love the hypocrisy of the Left. — Matt Bies (@BiesMatt) June 16, 2025

So again, this whole Trump wants to be king BS is just projection. Typical leftists. — 🥀Anniebelle✨ (@AnnieAreYouOk35) June 15, 2025

It’s all projection. Democrats are a royal pain because they’d love to crown a king (or a queen - hello, Kamala) that would carry out all their rights-crushing fantasies. Thankfully, kitty cat cosplay will never get them there.