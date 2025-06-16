Trump Announces Expanded ICE Raids in Large Democrat Cities - Los Angeles, Chicago,...
Meowist Revolution: Cat Ladies Cosplay as Cat-Ladies to End M’ICE in ‘No Kings’ Sidewalk Parade (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:15 AM on June 16, 2025
Screenshot

The ‘No Kings’ protests brought out the crazies of the Democrat Party on Saturday. The rallies were littered with cosplaying lefties. One of the more bizarre sightings was cat ladies as costumed cat-ladies doing a sidewalk parade against illegal alien deportations.

Check out this feline line. (WATCH)

Yes, this is nothing new.

One poster sarcastically says the costumed cat ladies have made him see the light, while others say they know where Democrats’ undeniable urge to cosplay comes from.

Oh, they’re working. Many are professional protesters, so silly dress-up is their job.

Many saw the irony of Democrats protesting against kings since it’s no secret the party would prefer to be ruled by one.

It’s all projection. Democrats are a royal pain because they’d love to crown a king (or a queen - hello, Kamala) that would carry out all their rights-crushing fantasies. Thankfully, kitty cat cosplay will never get them there.

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LIBERAL MEDIA SANCTUARY CITIES

