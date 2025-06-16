Dem Sen. Alex Padilla Spins Like a Top When Shown Public Approval on Trump's Immigration Policies

It's become clear that Sen. Alex Padilla thinks members of Congress should be able to barge unannounced and unidentified into press conferences being given by members of the White House Cabinet and approach the podium while yelling -- provided they have a "D" after their name.

Advertisement

Senator Padilla is continuing to do his "don't you know who I am?" thing a few days after his staged stunt at Kristi Noem's presser, insisting that the DHS Secretary and her security should have recognized a congressman that a high percentage of the country probably wouldn't know on sight.

Sen. Alex Padilla: "What does it say about" Kristi Noem "to not know" a California senator https://t.co/Vy0UTUmnSv — The Hill (@thehill) June 16, 2025

Imagine being that arrogant and entitled while having no reason to be.

Over the weekend, Padilla was on "Face the Nation" where he was reminded about the high public approval of Trump's immigration policies. Watch:

CBS: "The public approval is so high on deportation..."



SEN. PADILLA: "It depends how you ask the question." pic.twitter.com/RCwUNgllLI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 15, 2025

If Padilla spins any harder he's going to drill himself straight into the ground.

"It depends how you ask the question." Padilla would rather "the question" be taking directly from Democrat talking points which are pure BS in the first place.

Hahahahahahahhaha. The performance artist who keeps failing over and over at his manufactured hoax still won’t give it up. @SenAlexPadilla https://t.co/fL7A8zMj77 — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) June 16, 2025

Depends on what the definition of is, is https://t.co/iaF3npg620 — idk 🇺🇸 (@marksoll5) June 15, 2025

There was definitely a slimy Bill Clinton in Padilla's answer.

Imagine a Republican crashing a Dem's presser and using this same excuse. The Left would be demanding jail time.

“Don’t you know who I am?” — Terri (@River_City) June 16, 2025

If he barged into a room we wouldn't have immediately recognized him either.