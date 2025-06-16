PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! FINAL HOURS
Get BENT! Chris Murphy Learns the HARD Way MAGA Will NOT Tolerate Being...
Vance Boelter 'Hit List' Released - If You Thought This Story Was Crazy...
Wait, WHAT?! Vance Boelter Charges Unsealed and We Have QUESTIONS ... Lots and...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Meowist Revolution: Cat Ladies Cosplay as Cat-Ladies to End M’ICE in ‘No Kings’...
Trump Announces Expanded ICE Raids in Large Democrat Cities - Los Angeles, Chicago,...
Democrat NC State Rep Who Posted Picture of a Beheaded Trump and Musk...
BREAKING: Vance Boelter Captured, Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Minnesota Politician and Her...
Eye on the Ball: Pro-Illegal Alien Protester Ends Up in Hospital After Testy...
Democrat Alex Padilla Continues His ‘Don't You Know I Am?’ Defense for His...
LA Lib Sounds the Alarm Over Deportation of Illegals: 'You're Gonna Have To...
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich: 'No Truce With the Mullahs'
@NewsBusters: 'We've Recorded Over 8,000 Cases of Online Censorship'

Dem Sen. Alex Padilla Spins Like a Top When Shown Public Approval on Trump's Immigration Policies

Doug P. | 9:25 AM on June 16, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

It's become clear that Sen. Alex Padilla thinks members of Congress should be able to barge unannounced and unidentified into press conferences being given by members of the White House Cabinet and approach the podium while yelling -- provided they have a "D" after their name. 

Advertisement

Senator Padilla is continuing to do his "don't you know who I am?" thing a few days after his staged stunt at Kristi Noem's presser, insisting that the DHS Secretary and her security should have recognized a congressman that a high percentage of the country probably wouldn't know on sight. 

Imagine being that arrogant and entitled while having no reason to be.

Over the weekend, Padilla was on "Face the Nation" where he was reminded about the high public approval of Trump's immigration policies. Watch:

If Padilla spins any harder he's going to drill himself straight into the ground.

"It depends how you ask the question." Padilla would rather "the question" be taking directly from Democrat talking points which are pure BS in the first place. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

There was definitely a slimy Bill Clinton in Padilla's answer.

Imagine a Republican crashing a Dem's presser and using this same excuse. The Left would be demanding jail time. 

If he barged into a room we wouldn't have immediately recognized him either. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Get BENT! Chris Murphy Learns the HARD Way MAGA Will NOT Tolerate Being Smeared As Politically Violent
Sam J.
Vance Boelter 'Hit List' Released - If You Thought This Story Was Crazy BEFORE You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet
Sam J.
Wait, WHAT?! Vance Boelter Charges Unsealed and We Have QUESTIONS ... Lots and LOTS of Them
Sam J.
Democrat NC State Rep Who Posted Picture of a Beheaded Trump and Musk Has Deleted Her X Account
Warren Squire
Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with EPIC 'Pride' Post
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement