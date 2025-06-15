Democrat Alex Padilla Continues His ‘Don't You Know I Am?’ Defense for His Staged Stunt with Kristi Noem

LA Lib Sounds the Alarm Over Deportation of Illegals: 'You're Gonna Have To...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:40 PM on June 15, 2025
Townhall Media

The timer just hit 14:00 for Democrat Senator Alex Padilla, and by the time you finish reading this, his 15 minutes will be over. If you haven’t already forgotten, Padilla interrupted a press conference with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and was stopped by her security detail and removed from the room because they lacked the psychic abilities to know who he was or what his intentions were. Imagine that! In other words, they did their job and stopped a potential threat. As you might expect, Padilla is still doing the legacy media circuit, pretending he is a victim, despite the whole thing being an obvious staged stunt on his part.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Yes, he wanted attention, and he got it.

Of course, a DNC memo went out to the legacy media, as is always the case whenever a false pro-Democrat narrative needs to be pushed to refute reality. (WATCH)

We’re not supposed to trust our lying eyes.

But, shouldn’t shame kick in and stop ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats like Padilla from pushing such obvious lies? One poster was confused.

Democrats can't win on policy, so they have resorted to lame stunts and emotional blackmail. Ding! See, Padilla’s 15 minutes are up. Now let's never waste another second on this dishonest Democrat.

Tags: ALEX PADILLA DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC KRISTI NOEM LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

