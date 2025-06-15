Democrat Alex Padilla Continues His ‘Don't You Know I Am?’ Defense for His Staged Stunt with Kristi Noem

The timer just hit 14:00 for Democrat Senator Alex Padilla, and by the time you finish reading this, his 15 minutes will be over. If you haven’t already forgotten, Padilla interrupted a press conference with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and was stopped by her security detail and removed from the room because they lacked the psychic abilities to know who he was or what his intentions were. Imagine that! In other words, they did their job and stopped a potential threat. As you might expect, Padilla is still doing the legacy media circuit, pretending he is a victim, despite the whole thing being an obvious staged stunt on his part.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Senator Alex Padilla continues the ever-popular 'Don’t you know who I am?’ defense.



The 15 minutes are up, Senator. pic.twitter.com/mRF9iWUeGT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 15, 2025

He got *exactly* what he came for. — Constitutional Minarchist (@DavisMinarchist) June 16, 2025

We have the video…duh. 🙄 — Joy Flick (@JoyFlick1) June 16, 2025

Yes, he wanted attention, and he got it.

Of course, a DNC memo went out to the legacy media, as is always the case whenever a false pro-Democrat narrative needs to be pushed to refute reality. (WATCH)

Were you aware that Senator Alex Padilla is very mild-mannered? pic.twitter.com/aLTBJs6WyA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 13, 2025

Sounds like Padilla should be working as a reporter for the Daily Planet — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) June 15, 2025

They are quite the efficient parrots aren’t they. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) June 15, 2025

Had me fooled the way he charged at Secretary Noem. — Carl Sian (@CarlSian) June 15, 2025

And yet, we all saw his behavior. — GrandmaD (@ALGrandma) June 15, 2025

We’re not supposed to trust our lying eyes.

But, shouldn’t shame kick in and stop ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats like Padilla from pushing such obvious lies? One poster was confused.

I'm so confused.



How is it that Padilla can't see that HE escalated the situation by barging into a press conference and yelling at Noem?



Did he expect that Noem's security wouldn't react to his threat? — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) June 15, 2025

Of course he did. It was all a staged publicity stunt. — ZuzuHeaven (@xxxx_xtra) June 15, 2025

And then he pushed back on them when they ordered him to comply. He should get McIver'd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 15, 2025

He knew exactly what he was doing. The fact that they're still giving the obnoxious little turd airtime days later is all part of the plan.



It's manufactured drama. Political theater meant to distract the rubes from the fact that Dems have nothing to offer anyone. — Dr_Science_Wiz (@Dr_Science_Wiz) June 16, 2025

Democrats can't win on policy, so they have resorted to lame stunts and emotional blackmail. Ding! See, Padilla’s 15 minutes are up. Now let's never waste another second on this dishonest Democrat.