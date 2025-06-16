Monday Morning Meme Madness

We hope all you fathers out there had a great day yesterday, but all good things must come to an end … and Monday is the Destroyer of Good Things.

It's tough coming off a weekend of celebration (or King-stopping if you have the IQ of a green bean) and jumping right into Monday morning. That's why we choose to start our Mondays with a laugh.

Advertisement

Here are the best memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week!

Yes, let's get started with some late Father's Day humor for all the dads out there.

In honor of Father's Day tomorrow, here are some "Dad Jokes". 😂 pic.twitter.com/2qo7a97HvL — 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇 (@pr0ud_americans) June 14, 2025

We're pretty sure this is AI, but it's still funny.

Now that's just cruel! 😂

The truth of this becomes more apparent the older you get. LOL.

If you know, you know.

Happy Father’s Day everyone pic.twitter.com/Ti4B8cnpHF — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) June 15, 2025

Monstrous! And from a chef …

Liberal single mothers are celebrating “No Kings Day” two days in a row — WhitePeopleHumor (@whitememejesus) June 15, 2025

BOOM.

We're not sure he actually passed the test. There was some micro head-banging going on there. 😂

Riot Police Unsure If Their Tear Gas Worked Since Libs Were Already Crying https://t.co/pzmTvgqoIL pic.twitter.com/NDK6qH3B7K — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 10, 2025

LOL.

True story. 😂

Hey! We know that guy!

Seek first to understand, then to be understood. pic.twitter.com/q55fNNTF0c — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) June 11, 2025

LOLOLOL!

'If there's a 4 in your hair tomorrow, then you should be concerned.' 💀💀💀

“Mayor Bass, but it’s an actual fish.” pic.twitter.com/TwlAVCbhvU — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) June 11, 2025

So weird, but we laughed. 😂

Wife: Could you not call our daughter "Underturd"?



Me: Huh?



Wife: Last time in Louisiana you called our daughter Underturd. My folks are still talking about it.



Me: I did not.



Wife: Mom said it was when she was climbing the sofa..



Me: UNDETERRED. I said she was UNDETERRED! — Will Truman (@trumwill) June 8, 2025

Bwahaha!

Every man is either gay or half gay. pic.twitter.com/rzgOFFQwf6 — RyanFJBLGB🇺🇸🦅 (@RyanPatrick1991) June 11, 2025

Okay, now that's funny!

Keep her on her toes, fellas! 😂

LOLOLOL!

The replies had us dying. 😂

Big shift in America’s view on mass deportation. Disney has even created a channel called “ESPN Deportes” where viewers can watch the deportations. — John Bria (@JohnLBria) June 11, 2025

LOL. Nice.

Now that's a Yelp review! 😂

Advertisement

HAHAHA!

Oh geez. It's the day after Father's Day, so we'll let that one slide.

Just met a lovely cat in Hertford.

Turned out to be a nazi. pic.twitter.com/Itdk5g5BkP — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 14, 2025

Do yourselves a favor and go read the comments. 😂😂😂

this years U.S. Navy Grand Submarine Parade is amazing! pic.twitter.com/puf8fVJAVS — (𝕏/) Indefinite Lieutenant (@IndefiniteLT) June 14, 2025

Inspiring! LOL.

Name something Abraham Lincoln rode on. pic.twitter.com/vLuHGHkF6x — LD Basler (@ArmaLite15OU812) June 15, 2025

Wait for the end. We weren't expecting that! 😂

I don’t think that’s the proper abbreviation for “assorted”. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jyrZb0fAqu — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 15, 2025

HAHA!

I mean, this is not cheating.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/a7ZqsoV4Ly — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 15, 2025

We see no problem here.

I'm on the corner, the one with the flowers in the yard pic.twitter.com/ftXzC3vVjg — Hippychick (@hippyseachick) June 15, 2025

Hello, neighbor!

Now this is a true friend 👏



pic.twitter.com/eW45sTekaZ — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 14, 2025

LOLOLOL!

Well done!

This seems just about right. 😂

LOL. That's GREEEEAAAATTTT!

Advertisement

It's a masterpees!

Frosted animal crackers ARE amazing. Just saying.

It's us. 😂

The comment says, 'No one should have to wait 458 days for their luggage.' 😂

Now I know why she looks familiar….. pic.twitter.com/GEVHVzaRdq — Diane Jackson🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@Diane_Jackson7) June 14, 2025

Our classic clip of the week comes from Chris Pratt's unplanned … uh … explosion while filming Parks and Recreation.

(Language Warning)

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

That's gonna leave a mark. 😂

Well, we've already gone there. We might as well close out the week with this one:

Let's hope we all have a better Monday than these two ladies. 😂

Go kill it today, friends! Despite what Democrats say, you're all Kings and Queens in our book. See you next week!

Until we meme again …