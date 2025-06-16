Monday Morning Meme Madness

We hope all you fathers out there had a great day yesterday, but all good things must come to an end … and Monday is the Destroyer of Good Things.
It's tough coming off a weekend of celebration (or King-stopping if you have the IQ of a green bean) and jumping right into Monday morning. That's why we choose to start our Mondays with a laugh.
Here are the best memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week!
Yesterday they protested. Today, we celebrate. pic.twitter.com/cmtUEEqgGD— Magills (@magills_) June 15, 2025
Yes, let's get started with some late Father's Day humor for all the dads out there.
In honor of Father's Day tomorrow, here are some "Dad Jokes". 😂 pic.twitter.com/2qo7a97HvL— 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇 (@pr0ud_americans) June 14, 2025
We're pretty sure this is AI, but it's still funny.
Happy Father's Day! pic.twitter.com/vauJIM4iRT— Tim Hawkins (@timhawkinscomic) June 15, 2025
Now that's just cruel! 😂
Happy Father’s Day. 😩 pic.twitter.com/uTlMO3Hgl7— The Kitchen Pickleball 👨🏻🍳 (@TheKitchenPB) June 15, 2025
The truth of this becomes more apparent the older you get. LOL.
See this one @jplauche (created by @Kyle_C137)? pic.twitter.com/KoTHGWms7L— dr. retard (@DoctorRetardPhD) June 15, 2025
If you know, you know.
Happy Father’s Day everyone pic.twitter.com/Ti4B8cnpHF— Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) June 15, 2025
Monstrous! And from a chef …
Liberal single mothers are celebrating “No Kings Day” two days in a row— WhitePeopleHumor (@whitememejesus) June 15, 2025
BOOM.
🤟🤟🤟🤟🤟🤟🤟 pic.twitter.com/JDuscGdJKL— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) June 9, 2025
We're not sure he actually passed the test. There was some micro head-banging going on there. 😂
Riot Police Unsure If Their Tear Gas Worked Since Libs Were Already Crying https://t.co/pzmTvgqoIL pic.twitter.com/NDK6qH3B7K— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 10, 2025
LOL.
June 11, 2025
True story. 😂
🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3ZSv6iEVpw— Jayroo (@jayroo69) June 9, 2025
Hey! We know that guy!
Seek first to understand, then to be understood. pic.twitter.com/q55fNNTF0c— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) June 11, 2025
LOLOLOL!
June 10, 2025
'If there's a 4 in your hair tomorrow, then you should be concerned.' 💀💀💀
“Mayor Bass, but it’s an actual fish.” pic.twitter.com/TwlAVCbhvU— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) June 11, 2025
So weird, but we laughed. 😂
Wife: Could you not call our daughter "Underturd"?— Will Truman (@trumwill) June 8, 2025
Me: Huh?
Wife: Last time in Louisiana you called our daughter Underturd. My folks are still talking about it.
Me: I did not.
Wife: Mom said it was when she was climbing the sofa..
Me: UNDETERRED. I said she was UNDETERRED!
Bwahaha!
Every man is either gay or half gay. pic.twitter.com/rzgOFFQwf6— RyanFJBLGB🇺🇸🦅 (@RyanPatrick1991) June 11, 2025
Okay, now that's funny!
June 10, 2025
Keep her on her toes, fellas! 😂
June 11, 2025
LOLOLOL!
June 11, 2025
The replies had us dying. 😂
Big shift in America’s view on mass deportation. Disney has even created a channel called “ESPN Deportes” where viewers can watch the deportations.— John Bria (@JohnLBria) June 11, 2025
LOL. Nice.
June 12, 2025
Now that's a Yelp review! 😂
June 12, 2025
HAHAHA!
Can’t stop pic.twitter.com/dww31Agb8i— Flinniescoach (@flinniesdream) June 15, 2025
Oh geez. It's the day after Father's Day, so we'll let that one slide.
Just met a lovely cat in Hertford.— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 14, 2025
Turned out to be a nazi. pic.twitter.com/Itdk5g5BkP
Do yourselves a favor and go read the comments. 😂😂😂
this years U.S. Navy Grand Submarine Parade is amazing! pic.twitter.com/puf8fVJAVS— (𝕏/) Indefinite Lieutenant (@IndefiniteLT) June 14, 2025
Inspiring! LOL.
Name something Abraham Lincoln rode on. pic.twitter.com/vLuHGHkF6x— LD Basler (@ArmaLite15OU812) June 15, 2025
Wait for the end. We weren't expecting that! 😂
I don’t think that’s the proper abbreviation for “assorted”. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jyrZb0fAqu— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 15, 2025
HAHA!
I mean, this is not cheating.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/a7ZqsoV4Ly— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 15, 2025
We see no problem here.
I'm on the corner, the one with the flowers in the yard pic.twitter.com/ftXzC3vVjg— Hippychick (@hippyseachick) June 15, 2025
Hello, neighbor!
Now this is a true friend 👏— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 14, 2025
pic.twitter.com/eW45sTekaZ
LOLOLOL!
June 15, 2025
Well done!
June 15, 2025
This seems just about right. 😂
June 15, 2025
LOL. That's GREEEEAAAATTTT!
June 15, 2025
It's a masterpees!
June 15, 2025
Frosted animal crackers ARE amazing. Just saying.
June 15, 2025
It's us. 😂
June 15, 2025
The comment says, 'No one should have to wait 458 days for their luggage.' 😂
Now I know why she looks familiar….. pic.twitter.com/GEVHVzaRdq— Diane Jackson🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@Diane_Jackson7) June 14, 2025
Our classic clip of the week comes from Chris Pratt's unplanned … uh … explosion while filming Parks and Recreation.
(Language Warning)
That's gonna leave a mark. 😂
Well, we've already gone there. We might as well close out the week with this one:
I’m wheezing 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TjPKxITuG0— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) June 15, 2025
Let's hope we all have a better Monday than these two ladies. 😂
Go kill it today, friends! Despite what Democrats say, you're all Kings and Queens in our book. See you next week!
Until we meme again …
