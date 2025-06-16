Meowist Revolution: Cat Ladies Cosplay as Cat-Ladies to End M’ICE in ‘No Kings’...
Trump Announces Expanded ICE Raids in Large Democrat Cities - Los Angeles, Chicago,...
Democrat NC State Rep Who Posted Picture of a Beheaded Trump and Musk...
BREAKING: Vance Boelter Captured, Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Minnesota Politician and Her...
Eye on the Ball: Pro-Illegal Alien Protester Ends Up in Hospital After Testy...
Democrat Alex Padilla Continues His ‘Don't You Know I Am?’ Defense for His...
LA Lib Sounds the Alarm Over Deportation of Illegals: 'You're Gonna Have To...
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich: 'No Truce With the Mullahs'
@NewsBusters: 'We've Recorded Over 8,000 Cases of Online Censorship'
Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with...
Bro. WUT? Jamie Raskin's Russia Hoax Post with Cringe Dunk on Trump Takes...
DICK Move: Richard Hanania TROUNCED for Pushing BIZARRE Video of Vance Boelter's Supposed...
Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and...
What In TF Is He Doing?! The MN Dem Shooter Story Just Got...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on June 16, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

We hope all you fathers out there had a great day yesterday, but all good things must come to an end … and Monday is the Destroyer of Good Things.

It's tough coming off a weekend of celebration (or King-stopping if you have the IQ of a green bean) and jumping right into Monday morning. That's why we choose to start our Mondays with a laugh.

Advertisement

Here are the best memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week!

Yes, let's get started with some late Father's Day humor for all the dads out there.

We're pretty sure this is AI, but it's still funny.

Now that's just cruel! 😂

The truth of this becomes more apparent the older you get. LOL.

If you know, you know.

Monstrous! And from a chef …

BOOM.

We're not sure he actually passed the test. There was some micro head-banging going on there. 😂

LOL.

Recommended

Democrat NC State Rep Who Posted Picture of a Beheaded Trump and Musk Has Deleted Her X Account
Warren Squire
Advertisement

True story. 😂

Hey! We know that guy!

LOLOLOL!

'If there's a 4 in your hair tomorrow, then you should be concerned.' 💀💀💀

So weird, but we laughed. 😂

Bwahaha!

Okay, now that's funny!

Keep her on her toes, fellas! 😂

LOLOLOL!

The replies had us dying. 😂

LOL. Nice.

Now that's a Yelp review! 😂

Advertisement

HAHAHA!

Oh geez. It's the day after Father's Day, so we'll let that one slide.

Do yourselves a favor and go read the comments. 😂😂😂

Inspiring! LOL.

Wait for the end. We weren't expecting that! 😂

HAHA!

We see no problem here.

Hello, neighbor!

LOLOLOL!

Well done!

This seems just about right. 😂

LOL. That's GREEEEAAAATTTT!

Advertisement

It's a masterpees!

Frosted animal crackers ARE amazing. Just saying.

It's us. 😂

The comment says, 'No one should have to wait 458 days for their luggage.' 😂

Our classic clip of the week comes from Chris Pratt's unplanned … uh … explosion while filming Parks and Recreation.

(Language Warning)

That's gonna leave a mark. 😂

Well, we've already gone there. We might as well close out the week with this one:

Let's hope we all have a better Monday than these two ladies. 😂

Go kill it today, friends! Despite what Democrats say, you're all Kings and Queens in our book. See you next week!

Until we meme again …

Tags: MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat NC State Rep Who Posted Picture of a Beheaded Trump and Musk Has Deleted Her X Account
Warren Squire
Meowist Revolution: Cat Ladies Cosplay as Cat-Ladies to End M’ICE in ‘No Kings’ Sidewalk Parade (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Eye on the Ball: Pro-Illegal Alien Protester Ends Up in Hospital After Testy Encounter with LAPD Shooter
Warren Squire
BREAKING: Vance Boelter Captured, Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Minnesota Politician and Her Husband
Warren Squire
LA Lib Sounds the Alarm Over Deportation of Illegals: 'You're Gonna Have To Do Your Own Dishes'
Amy
Trump Announces Expanded ICE Raids in Large Democrat Cities - Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat NC State Rep Who Posted Picture of a Beheaded Trump and Musk Has Deleted Her X Account Warren Squire
Advertisement