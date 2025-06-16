Wait, WHAT?! Vance Boelter Charges Unsealed and We Have QUESTIONS ... Lots and...
Vance Boelter 'Hit List' Released - If You Thought This Story Was Crazy BEFORE You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:50 AM on June 16, 2025
Twitchy

Yes, we know, we have said this about the Vance Boelter shootings over and over again ... but this whole story is so freaking weird, you guys. 

Like crazy. 

None of it adds up. 

And look, covering the news and politics of today for long enough can make anyone paranoid and even a little conspiracy theorist-ish. Still, something about this entire event feels off. It just does. Fine, make fun of our tin foil because this stinks.

No manifesto, BUT they released Boelter's hit list. We think? Apparently, what they released is a typed copy of the original document.

We made the same face.

Take a look:

Hrm.

Oh, not to mention at least one person on this list is already dead.

No, really.

The guy is off his rocker, but even that seems odd, unless this is a list he's been compiling for a long time? 

Hey, don't look at us; we're just as confused as you. 

And stranger yet:

You know, one of the people he actually shot.

Who typed the list? That seems like an important tidbit. And why not just release copies of his original list? 

The more we learn, the more questions we have.

============================================================

