Vance Boelter 'Hit List' Released - If You Thought This Story Was Crazy BEFORE You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet

Yes, we know, we have said this about the Vance Boelter shootings over and over again ... but this whole story is so freaking weird, you guys.

Like crazy.

Advertisement

None of it adds up.

And look, covering the news and politics of today for long enough can make anyone paranoid and even a little conspiracy theorist-ish. Still, something about this entire event feels off. It just does. Fine, make fun of our tin foil because this stinks.

No manifesto, BUT they released Boelter's hit list. We think? Apparently, what they released is a typed copy of the original document.

We made the same face.

Take a look:

JUST IN: The contents of Vance Boelter's “hit list” have been provided to Alpha News. More than 60 Democrat leaders appear on it along with abortion clinics.



(This is a typed version that was distributed to law enforcement, not the original copy) pic.twitter.com/yw8I64PMEG — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) June 16, 2025

Hrm.

Here is the only "hit list" that matters: Melissa Hortman. John Hoffman.



Those are the two state Democrats he sought out first in separate attacks.



Were they picked at random? Or targeted for siding with Republicans to strip healthcare from illegal aliens?



You make the call. https://t.co/I9VLSeBFQi — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 16, 2025

Oh, not to mention at least one person on this list is already dead.

No, really.

Odd that he had Sen. Kari Dziedzic on this list, who tragically died of cancer in December. https://t.co/SvhhS35x82 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 16, 2025

The guy is off his rocker, but even that seems odd, unless this is a list he's been compiling for a long time?

Hey, don't look at us; we're just as confused as you.

This gets even more bizarre.



There are the whip counts for the House and Senate from the previous legislature, not the current one.



We also have the past Hennepin County Attorney listed, and Kelly Morrison is listed twice. (Former state Senator/Rep, now Congresswoman)



??? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 16, 2025

And stranger yet:

And John Hoffman isn’t listed? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 16, 2025

You know, one of the people he actually shot.

Who typed the list? That seems like an important tidbit. And why not just release copies of his original list?

The more we learn, the more questions we have.

============================================================

Related:

Wait, WHAT?! Vance Boelter Charges Unsealed and We Have QUESTIONS ... Lots and LOTS of Them

Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with EPIC 'Pride' Post

DICK Move: Richard Hanania TROUNCED for Pushing BIZARRE Video of Vance Boelter's Supposed Roomie (WATCH)

Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and WOOF, the Replies Pull ZERO Punches

What In TF Is He Doing?! The MN Dem Shooter Story Just Got EVEN Weirder (New Video - WATCH)

============================================================