Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with...
Bro. WUT? Jamie Raskin's Russia Hoax Post with Cringe Dunk on Trump Takes...
DICK Move: Richard Hanania TROUNCED for Pushing BIZARRE Video of Vance Boelter's Supposed...
Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and...
VIP
LOL Is RIGHT! Lefties Discover Even THEY Can't Stand One Another, Begin Bailing...
And the MN Dem Shooting Suspect's Story Gets WEIRDER: Wife Detained and What...
Eric Swalwell Raises a Führer During 'No Kings' Day Speech
MSNBC Crew Pretty Shocked the DC Military Parade Didn't Have More of a...
VIP
Fox News Interviews Sad and Scared 'No Kings' Protester Who Worries About Everything
Politico: Prosecutors Now Charging Illegals With ‘Dormant’ Law
Writer Says People Offended by 'Death to America' Are Being Intentionally Obtuse
VIP
Of Kings and Temu Activists: The Laughable Protesters of the Modern Democratic Party
Here's Some Footage From 'Terrifying' North Korean-Style Army Birthday Parade
'Terrifying': Washington Is Literally Turning Into Moscow

What In TF Is He Doing?! The MN Dem Shooter Story Just Got EVEN Weirder (New Video - WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on June 15, 2025
ImgFlip

As Twitchy readers know, we reported earlier that the Minnesota Democrat shooting story got weirder... well, it got even WEIRDER when we stumbled upon this video in our feed. Check this out:

Advertisement

Wait, what?

Why would he do that?

Why is he wearing a cowboy hat?

We've got so many questions.

Well, of course, the guy is Looney Tunes.

Birds know, you guys.

Right? He broke the window but didn't take the vehicle? 

Could be? We dunno.

Recommended

Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and WOOF, the Replies Pull ZERO Punches
Sam J.
Advertisement

None of this makes any sense to us. 

Not to mention, we see many people saying this man's build doesn't appear to match the build of the man dressed as a police officer.

See what we mean? It feels like the more we learn about this monster, the more questions we have.

 Stay tuned.

============================================================

Related:

LOL Is RIGHT! Lefties Discover Even THEY Can't Stand One Another, Begin Bailing on BlueSky Platform

And the MN Dem Shooting Suspect's Story Gets WEIRDER: Wife Detained and What She Had on Her Is TELLING

And THERE It Is: Check Out the Email Alex Padilla Sent After Acting Like Insane Jackass at Presser (Pic)

OOPSIE! CNN's Own Legal Expert Destroys Democrats' Talking Points About Sen. Padilla Incident (Watch)

THAT'LL Show Trump! Chris Murphy QUICK to Side with Terrorists In Statement About Israel's Strike on Iran

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and WOOF, the Replies Pull ZERO Punches
Sam J.
DICK Move: Richard Hanania TROUNCED for Pushing BIZARRE Video of Vance Boelter's Supposed Roomie (WATCH)
Sam J.
Bro. WUT? Jamie Raskin's Russia Hoax Post with Cringe Dunk on Trump Takes CUH-RAY-ZEE to Whole New Level
Sam J.
And the MN Dem Shooting Suspect's Story Gets WEIRDER: Wife Detained and What She Had on Her Is TELLING
Sam J.
Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with EPIC 'Pride' Post
Sam J.
Eric Swalwell Raises a Führer During 'No Kings' Day Speech
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and WOOF, the Replies Pull ZERO Punches Sam J.
Advertisement