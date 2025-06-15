What In TF Is He Doing?! The MN Dem Shooter Story Just Got EVEN Weirder (New Video - WATCH)

As Twitchy readers know, we reported earlier that the Minnesota Democrat shooting story got weirder... well, it got even WEIRDER when we stumbled upon this video in our feed. Check this out:

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: Sources say this video shows Vance Boelter wearing a cowboy hat leaving a North Minneapolis home about 6am this morning. He then breaks out the window of a car then walks away from the scene. pic.twitter.com/DAkOWorTaL — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) June 15, 2025

Wait, what?

Why would he do that?

Why is he wearing a cowboy hat?

We've got so many questions.

Wouldn't a car alarm go off? — eljai (@lauriej7189) June 15, 2025

This makes about as much sense as ice cream and mud. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Judy 🇺🇸👮🏻🐗 (@AFJudy70) June 15, 2025

That guy is not playing with a full deck of cards. Caught an update from hours earlier; not 7 people on "his list" 70. I do not currently know 70 people, or have 70 contacts on my phone since I retired. I don't even know 70 FB friends anymore. — Donna Valentino (@valentino_18892) June 15, 2025

Well, of course, the guy is Looney Tunes.

Even the birds knew that POS was up to no good. — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) June 15, 2025

Birds know, you guys.

Why did he break out the window? So he could claim the other was broken into and stolen? — MNPoliticalVIkesFan (@VikesRock23) June 15, 2025

Right? He broke the window but didn't take the vehicle?

That’s an unmarked Ford Explorer. Possibly looking for weapons,ammunition or medical kit. — mark lane (@marklan80152287) June 15, 2025

Could be? We dunno.

Why does that car look strikingly like another black suv law enforcement look-alike car? — Jeff Densmore (@JeffDensmore87) June 15, 2025

None of this makes any sense to us.

Not to mention, we see many people saying this man's build doesn't appear to match the build of the man dressed as a police officer.

this can't be the same guy, not the same build, cannot see his face. Why do they think this is Vance? — Nic (@Juicy4200) June 15, 2025

See what we mean? It feels like the more we learn about this monster, the more questions we have.

Stay tuned.

============================================================

Related:

LOL Is RIGHT! Lefties Discover Even THEY Can't Stand One Another, Begin Bailing on BlueSky Platform

And the MN Dem Shooting Suspect's Story Gets WEIRDER: Wife Detained and What She Had on Her Is TELLING

And THERE It Is: Check Out the Email Alex Padilla Sent After Acting Like Insane Jackass at Presser (Pic)

OOPSIE! CNN's Own Legal Expert Destroys Democrats' Talking Points About Sen. Padilla Incident (Watch)

THAT'LL Show Trump! Chris Murphy QUICK to Side with Terrorists In Statement About Israel's Strike on Iran

============================================================