THAT'LL Show Trump! Chris Murphy QUICK to Side with Terrorists In Statement About Israel's Strike on Iran

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:15 PM on June 13, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Chris Murphy said a bunch of stupid stuff on X about Israel attacking Iran.

Yeah, yeah, we know; this would only be newsworthy if Murphy weren't saying stupid stuff, but we feel it's a moral imperative to mock this dingus as much as possible.

Wow.

Really, bro?

Of course, Murphy outdid himself with his official statement:

Post continues:

... - have for President Trump. Iran would not be this close to possessing a nuclear weapon if Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu had not forced America out of the nuclear agreement with Iran that had brought Europe, Russia, and China together behind the United States to successfully contain Iran’s nuclear ambitions. This is a disaster of Trump and Netanyahu's own making, and now the region risks spiraling toward a new, deadly conflict. A war between Israel and Iran may be good forNetanyahu’s domestic politics, but it will likely  be disastrous for both the security of Israel, the United States, and the rest of the region. As Secretary Rubio stated, the United States was not involved in today's strikes, and we have no obligation to follow Israel into a war we did not ask for and will make us less safe.

Told you.

He sucks.

He's really not.

Ooh, ooh, we know!

============================================================

