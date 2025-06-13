THAT'LL Show Trump! Chris Murphy QUICK to Side with Terrorists In Statement About Israel's Strike on Iran

Chris Murphy said a bunch of stupid stuff on X about Israel attacking Iran.

Yeah, yeah, we know; this would only be newsworthy if Murphy weren't saying stupid stuff, but we feel it's a moral imperative to mock this dingus as much as possible.

Israel's attack on Iran, clearly intended to scuttle the Trump Administration's negotiations with Tehran, is further evidence of how little respect world powers - including our own allies - have for President Trump. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 13, 2025

Wow.

Really, bro?

The dumbest take is already on the internet. But, the night is young. https://t.co/UHHCLUIrbb — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 13, 2025

Of course, Murphy outdid himself with his official statement:

My full statement:



Israel's attack on Iran, clearly intended to scuttle the Trump Administration's negotiations with Iran, risks a regional war that will likely be catastrophic for America and is further evidence of how little respect world powers - including our own allies -… — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 13, 2025

Post continues:

... - have for President Trump. Iran would not be this close to possessing a nuclear weapon if Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu had not forced America out of the nuclear agreement with Iran that had brought Europe, Russia, and China together behind the United States to successfully contain Iran’s nuclear ambitions. This is a disaster of Trump and Netanyahu's own making, and now the region risks spiraling toward a new, deadly conflict. A war between Israel and Iran may be good forNetanyahu’s domestic politics, but it will likely be disastrous for both the security of Israel, the United States, and the rest of the region. As Secretary Rubio stated, the United States was not involved in today's strikes, and we have no obligation to follow Israel into a war we did not ask for and will make us less safe.

Told you.

He sucks.

Senator @ChrisMurphyCT 's post looks like it was written by ChatGPT, with a prompt to blame Israel and President Trump for appropriately working to dismantle the Iranian nuclear weapons program. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) June 13, 2025

Thanks for the mullah perspective — Steven (@MaVASteve) June 13, 2025

Why do you love terrorists so much? — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) June 13, 2025

You are not very smart. — MrEd (@carolinaednac) June 13, 2025

He's really not.

Does anyone know why Connecticut senator Chris Murphy always insists on standing with Iran? pic.twitter.com/hpKiKCTLCN — Rabbi E. Poupko. #IStandWithIsrael 🇮🇱 (@RabbiPoupko) June 13, 2025

Ooh, ooh, we know!

