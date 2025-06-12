'We're NOT Gonna Play': Fla. Sheriff Breaks Down What'll Happen to Thugs Who...
Kristi Noem Makes It Clear Why the Dems' Love Affair With the IRS...
Brandon Gill Takes JB Pritzker APART In CUH-RAZY Back and Forth About Sanctuary...
Conservative Woman's EPIC Thread About 'Breaking Into Costco' Destroys Lefty Talking Point...
Gavin Newsom Is Attacking My Show
Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Jake Tapper for Refusing to Testify Under Oath About His...
Karoline Leavitt Notes That People Are FINALLY Being Arrested for Organizing and Supplying...
Rep. Tom Emmer NUKES Tim Walz from Orbit for 5 MINUTES About Sanctuary...
VIP
Stop Using Your Baby As a Prop, Harpy! Yes, Democrats, Women Who Work...
Crazy Old Woman Who Pushed for Violence Now Blaming Trump for Violence She...
BRUTAL: Rep. Elise Stefanik Makes NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Face the Tragic Effects...
TikToker Spills the TEA, Exposes 'No Kings Day' for PAYING TikTokers $200 a...
Adam Schiff Says Trump's 'an Arsonist Trying to Set Fire to Things' In...
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Conservatives HURT Gavin Newsom's FEELERS Telling the Truth SO He's Trying...

No WONDER He's Losing His Mind on X! New California Poll Spells D-I-S-A-S-T-E-R for Gavin Newsom

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on June 12, 2025
Office of California Governor via AP

A new California poll was released, and all we can say is that it is not exactly friendly to Gavin Newsom.

It's quite the opposite.

Calling this a disaster for ol' Hair Gel isn't even an exaggeration, especially when you look at the numbers.

Advertisement

Oof.

No wonder Democrats hate math.

From ppic.org:

The spring quarter has been a time of heightened economic insecurity and fiscal uncertainty in the US. This is in the context of executive actions on new tariffs that may raise consumer prices, a federal budget bill that includes tax cuts and spending changes, and potential fiscal consequences of federal immigration enforcement for residents, businesses, and universities. In California, the governor’s May budget revision includes spending cuts and lower-than-expected revenues. Local governments are also dealing with budget deficits—most notably Los Angeles, as it takes steps toward recovering from the January wildfires. The US economy continues to create more jobs, inflation has been held in check, and interest rates are stable; however, the bond market has been jittery about tariffs and the US debt level.

Recommended

Conservative Woman's EPIC Thread About 'Breaking Into Costco' Destroys Lefty Talking Points on ILLEGALS
Sam J.
Advertisement

So, we're not experts, but this doesn't seem good for Gav.

Like, at all.

============================================================

Related:

Brandon Gill Takes JB Pritzker APART In CUH-RAZY Back and Forth About Sanctuary City Policies (Watch)

Conservative Woman's EPIC Thread About 'Breaking Into Costco' Destroys Lefty Talking Points on ILLEGALS

Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Jake Tapper for Refusing to Testify Under Oath About His Biden Senility Claims

Rep. Tom Emmer NUKES Tim Walz from Orbit for 5 MINUTES About Sanctuary Policies and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Stop Using Your Baby As a Prop, Harpy! Yes, Democrats, Women Who Work Have Babies EVERY Day

============================================================

Tags: CALIFORNIA ECONOMY GAVIN NEWSOM ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Conservative Woman's EPIC Thread About 'Breaking Into Costco' Destroys Lefty Talking Points on ILLEGALS
Sam J.
'We're NOT Gonna Play': Fla. Sheriff Breaks Down What'll Happen to Thugs Who Try to Riot In HIS County
Doug P.
Kristi Noem Makes It Clear Why the Dems' Love Affair With the IRS Is Coming to a FAST End
Doug P.
Brandon Gill Takes JB Pritzker APART In CUH-RAZY Back and Forth About Sanctuary City Policies (Watch)
Sam J.
Rep. Tom Emmer NUKES Tim Walz from Orbit for 5 MINUTES About Sanctuary Policies and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
TikToker Spills the TEA, Exposes 'No Kings Day' for PAYING TikTokers $200 a DAY to Support Riots (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Conservative Woman's EPIC Thread About 'Breaking Into Costco' Destroys Lefty Talking Points on ILLEGALS Sam J.
Advertisement