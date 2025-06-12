No WONDER He's Losing His Mind on X! New California Poll Spells D-I-S-A-S-T-E-R for Gavin Newsom

A new California poll was released, and all we can say is that it is not exactly friendly to Gavin Newsom.

It's quite the opposite.

Calling this a disaster for ol' Hair Gel isn't even an exaggeration, especially when you look at the numbers.

🚨 NEW: Poll disaster for Gavin Newsom



- 63% of independents DISAPPROVE

- 60% of all voters say California going in WRONG direction

- 58% OPPOSE his free healthcare for illegal immigrants plan

- 56% of voters OPPOSE his recent budget

- 55% want smaller government and lower taxes — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) June 12, 2025

Oof.

No wonder Democrats hate math.

From ppic.org:

The spring quarter has been a time of heightened economic insecurity and fiscal uncertainty in the US. This is in the context of executive actions on new tariffs that may raise consumer prices, a federal budget bill that includes tax cuts and spending changes, and potential fiscal consequences of federal immigration enforcement for residents, businesses, and universities. In California, the governor’s May budget revision includes spending cuts and lower-than-expected revenues. Local governments are also dealing with budget deficits—most notably Los Angeles, as it takes steps toward recovering from the January wildfires. The US economy continues to create more jobs, inflation has been held in check, and interest rates are stable; however, the bond market has been jittery about tariffs and the US debt level.

So, we're not experts, but this doesn't seem good for Gav.

Like, at all.

