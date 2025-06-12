Brandon Gill Takes JB Pritzker APART In CUH-RAZY Back and Forth About Sanctuary City Policies (Watch)

Man, oh man, Kathy Hochul, Tim Walz, and JB Pritzker have had a hard day today. They are the epitome of, 'Life is hard, it's harder when you're stupid,' that's for sure. Especially when it comes to their sanctuary city policies.

Pritzer decided the only way out of answering his questions was to play dumb.

And dumb he did play. Hey, we get it, he's not bright but c'mon, even Biden wasn't this dumb.

Or was he?

Hrm.

Watch this:

🚨@RepBrandonGill just made JB Pritzker look like a fool on alien crime.



Prizker says he has no idea how you can tell an illegal will commit a heinous crime before they commit it.



Gill has to point out that if the border is secure, they wouldn’t be here in the first place. pic.twitter.com/tvtOPjuSLW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 12, 2025

Here's the thing with these Democratic governors: they know what they did was wrong. They know it was self-serving for their party and ultimately only served to harm the communities they are responsible for. If Pritzer admits those monsters should never have been welcomed into our country, he has to realize none of them should be welcomed illegally into our country. They so desperately cling to the idea that all illegals are moms with their children, simply fighting for a better life, and who are so passionate about living in America, they couldn't bother to come here legally.

The reality is we see a lot of single young men coming across that border, and unfortunately, far too many of them have proven to be very dangerous.

All three of them know this, and yet not one of them is brave enough to say so.

Which is just another reason why Democrats are in the toilet.

