Crazy Old Woman Who Pushed for Violence Now Blaming Trump for Violence She SWORE Wasn't Happening in LA

Maxine Waters is a total and complete headcase.

No offense to any headcases who may be reading this, of course.

That or she's just a mean old dishonest harpy who should have given up her seat years (decades?!) ago.

Then again, she is all of the above, you know?

Just 48 hours ago, Maxine was insisting there was no violence in LA and claiming that since she'd been there, we all should believe her and not our lying eyes. And now, today, she's blaming Trump for the violence that she swore was not happening in the first place.

We got nothin'.

Watch:

MAXINE WATERS: "Trump started this. Rioters should not be edged on, and you know, provoked..."



pic.twitter.com/FrbAsEr3kM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 12, 2025

Wait, what? Trump started this?

We get it, Waters has been around since God was a boy, but surely even she knows who started this and how, you know? Ok, fine, maybe she doesn't know. It's hard to tell with Democrats, especially the old, dried-up ones like Maxine.

Maxine Waters blames Trump for LA violence she previously claimed wasn’t even happening https://t.co/XfmB2ET5XN — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) June 12, 2025

Shocking. Just shocking.

She is so stupid she trips herself up! — Robbie Mouton (@mcgmouton57) June 12, 2025

That's the beauty of telling the truth. It's easy to remember the truth ... when you're making crap up, it's difficult not to trip over your lies.

Like Waters did here.

