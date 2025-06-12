It Was the FA'est of Times, It Was the FO'est of Times: GUESS Who the FBI Just Scooped Up (Hint, MASKS)

It's fascinating watching the Leftist media and Democrats try to spin what is happening in LA, Chicago, New York (and likely plenty of other cities this weekend) as something organic, peaceful, and good. We all know these riots are being organized and funded by Democrat-friendly groups, organizations, and individuals, so you'd think they'd get the hint and stop with all of the sanctimonious chest-thumping, ESPECIALLY when the guy who helped deliver a bunch of masks to rioters has been identified as a Democrat operative.

Who was just picked up by the FBI ...

But we digress.

🚨NEW—Driver who went viral for dropping off and distributing “Bionic Shield” face masks to rioters just got scooped up by the FBI.



FAFO! pic.twitter.com/9fePiAF4ex — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 12, 2025

Gosh, you hate to see it.

Oh, wait. No.

Open up that phone contact list — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) June 12, 2025

Good and yay. Consequences for guilty. — Helen Collier (@co62073013) June 12, 2025

I had to Google WTF a Bionic Shield is. Lol — Charlie Bottita (@CharlieBottita) June 12, 2025

Now that you mention it, though, we had no idea what a Bionic Shield mask was either. If only we all spent more time looting, destroying property, and being generally useless thugs, maybe we'd know more about such things.

Heh.

The FBI is following the trail of breadcrumbs to find out who exactly is funding the items that are being given to the violent protestors. It appears that some of the organizations (NGOs) involved in the funding also receive taxpayer dollars [The Coalition for Humane Immigrant… https://t.co/rcKRgNyoLx — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) June 12, 2025

Our best guess it they'll discover all of these roads lead back to a particular political party, and it ain't the Republicans.

