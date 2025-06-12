It Was the FA'est of Times, It Was the FO'est of Times: GUESS Who the FBI Just Scooped Up (Hint, MASKS)

TikToker Spills the TEA, Exposes 'No Kings Day' for PAYING TikTokers $200 a...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on June 12, 2025
Sarah D.

It's fascinating watching the Leftist media and Democrats try to spin what is happening in LA, Chicago, New York (and likely plenty of other cities this weekend) as something organic, peaceful, and good. We all know these riots are being organized and funded by Democrat-friendly groups, organizations, and individuals, so you'd think they'd get the hint and stop with all of the sanctimonious chest-thumping, ESPECIALLY when the guy who helped deliver a bunch of masks to rioters has been identified as a Democrat operative.

Who was just picked up by the FBI ... 

But we digress.

Gosh, you hate to see it.

Oh, wait. No.

Now that you mention it, though, we had no idea what a Bionic Shield mask was either. If only we all spent more time looting, destroying property, and being generally useless thugs, maybe we'd know more about such things.

Heh.

Our best guess it they'll discover all of these roads lead back to a particular political party, and it ain't the Republicans.

