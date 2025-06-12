WOOF! Amy Klobuchar Chose REALLY Poorly When Pushing THIS Mom's Sob Story About...
VIP
Lefties Are Freaking Out Because They're 'Losing the Culture War on Climate' (and...
Nut Job Riot-Covering Journo Picks Fight with Savanah Hernandez Over Riot Footage and...
Florida Man UNLEASHED! Ron DeSantis Reminds Citizens They Have the Green Light Against...
Ousted DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Says He Won’t Seek A Second Chance...
New Flames: Dems Have a Burning Desire to Run a Pres. Ticket of...
Same and Lame: Videos Show Pro-Illegal Alien Influencers Using Similar Phrases Against ICE...
DOJ's Opposition to Newsom's Motion for Restraining Order Has an Embarrassing Mistake (and...
'DUMPSTER FIRE is Their State Flower': Riots Move up the West Coast and...
‘Journalist’ Graveyard: Terry Moran Announces New Podcast on Substack After Being Dumped b...
'Live Ammo It Is Then!' Local L.A. News Outlet Demands Police Ditch the...
VIP
MSNBC’s Mike Barnicle Clings to Legacy Media’s Sinking Ship as Cheap Fakes 2.0...
ABC News Courageously Calls Out 'Violent' Immigration Riots - In Ireland
VIP
The Nation: What If Property Destruction Is an Articulate Expression

And BOOM: Gavin Newsom Tries SLAMMING Pete Hegseth for Attending Ballgame and DOD ENDS Him with 1 Pic

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on June 12, 2025
Meme

Pete Hegseth attended a baseball game.

You know, like millions of other Americans do in the summer.

There's a reason we call it 'America's pastime.' 

It was nice to see a pic showing some normalcy when we're constantly inundated with images from riots and angry, frothy-mouthed Antifa-types and illegals.

Advertisement

Gavin Newsom took it upon himself to try and dunk on Hegseth for going to a baseball game, without, of course, being right enough to see the irony of his doing nothing but posting on X as portions of his state burn and get destroyed by the tolerant Left.

Weren't needed.

About that ... 

He set himself up for this one. What a maroon.

Recommended

WOOF! Amy Klobuchar Chose REALLY Poorly When Pushing THIS Mom's Sob Story About Working 3 Jobs and SNAP
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oh, we love picture time too.

But TRUMP! Hegseth! REEEE!

Newsom just keeps stepping on his own ... foot.

============================================================

Related:

Nut Job Riot-Covering Journo Picks Fight with Savanah Hernandez Over Riot Footage and Wow, Was THAT Dumb

Advertisement

LOOK In the Mirror! JD Vance UNLOADS on Gavin Newsom and His 'Stooge Karen Bass' and It's SPECTACULAR

She's MELTING! Pete Hegseth Ends Dem. Rep Rosa DeLaura In Back and Forth With Smile on His Face (Watch)

What a JAG Off! Meet the JAG Officer Who Said He'll Hunt DOWN ICE Agents and J6'rs, Then BRAVELY Ran Away

Ooh, SHE MAD! Pete Hegseth So OWNS Dem. Rep. Betty McCollum Talking About Riots She Shuts DOWN (Watch)

============================================================

Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM PETE HEGSETH RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOOF! Amy Klobuchar Chose REALLY Poorly When Pushing THIS Mom's Sob Story About Working 3 Jobs and SNAP
Sam J.
Nut Job Riot-Covering Journo Picks Fight with Savanah Hernandez Over Riot Footage and Wow, Was THAT Dumb
Sam J.
DOJ's Opposition to Newsom's Motion for Restraining Order Has an Embarrassing Mistake (and a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Florida Man UNLEASHED! Ron DeSantis Reminds Citizens They Have the Green Light Against Mobs
Grateful Calvin
Prominent Transgender Activist Announces She is DETRANSITIONING & Gender Cultists MELT DOWN
Laura W.
'Live Ammo It Is Then!' Local L.A. News Outlet Demands Police Ditch the Rubbers
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOOF! Amy Klobuchar Chose REALLY Poorly When Pushing THIS Mom's Sob Story About Working 3 Jobs and SNAP Sam J.
Advertisement