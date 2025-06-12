And BOOM: Gavin Newsom Tries SLAMMING Pete Hegseth for Attending Ballgame and DOD ENDS Him with 1 Pic

Pete Hegseth attended a baseball game.

You know, like millions of other Americans do in the summer.

There's a reason we call it 'America's pastime.'

It was nice to see a pic showing some normalcy when we're constantly inundated with images from riots and angry, frothy-mouthed Antifa-types and illegals.

Gavin Newsom took it upon himself to try and dunk on Hegseth for going to a baseball game, without, of course, being right enough to see the irony of his doing nothing but posting on X as portions of his state burn and get destroyed by the tolerant Left.

Pete sent 4,700 troops here (when they weren’t needed) without adequate fuel, food, water or a place to sleep.



But don’t worry, he’s at a baseball game. https://t.co/C6g0327GCF pic.twitter.com/2L1G9qN3LT — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 12, 2025

Weren't needed.

About that ...

He set himself up for this one. What a maroon.

Why are you tweeting instead of feeding and comforting those troops? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 12, 2025

I love picture time. Here we have @GavinNewsom at a restaurant, unmasked, during the worst health crisis our country has ever scene, in the state where he specifically ordered things like this were not allowed. https://t.co/FdKRHWYH0u pic.twitter.com/oqeFDjeyMh — JumpinFord (@FordJumpin) June 12, 2025

Oh, we love picture time too.

Our marines train to serve in the worst conditions on earth, sleeping in the dirt and overcoming everything the earth and their enemy can throw at them. Does @GavinNewsom seriously believe LA has become worse than Somalia under his watch? https://t.co/pDp8gbOgZw — David Ocamb (@DavidOcamb) June 12, 2025

But TRUMP! Hegseth! REEEE!

Newsom is such a wimpy twit. This is nothing for our tough troops. https://t.co/1Jv8IWra5B — John Seiler (@writejohnseiler) June 12, 2025

Like that time when you were at a French restaurant while you forced everyone to stay home? Or how you were a complete tyrant? Or like how you allow boys / men to compete against girls / women in sports? Or like how you magically cleaned up San Fran for China’s visit? Hypocrite. https://t.co/EQNdIrJsjS — Pamela J | Former W2er. Educator. Coach. (@pamelajandco) June 12, 2025

Newsom just keeps stepping on his own ... foot.

Advertisement

