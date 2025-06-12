Nut Job Riot-Covering Journo Picks Fight with Savanah Hernandez Over Riot Footage and Wow, Was THAT Dumb

WOOF! Amy Klobuchar Chose REALLY Poorly When Pushing THIS Mom's Sob Story About...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on June 12, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, thugs, criminals, and other waste-of-space rioters blocked traffic so severely that they were confronted by a black woman trying to get to work. Savanah Hernandez shared the footage - watch:

Advertisement

Post continues:

... held up for “5 minutes,” which was a huge lie. So glad the internet can see how horribly these “protesters” treat everyday New Yorkers who are simply trying to get to work.

We are glad Elon Musk bought Twitter, as we might not have seen exchanges like this one otherwise.

And we definitely wouldn't be able to cover a so-called indie reporter, such as Talia Jane, making a fool of herself on X without being suppressed or even censored. Note, any time someone starts their post with 'lmao,' everything you're about to read is STOOOOPID unless they're telling a joke.

Case in point:

Is this even English? What? 

Hernandez fired back:

Comrades. Nice touch.

Talia responded:

Advertisement

============================================================

