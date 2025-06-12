Nut Job Riot-Covering Journo Picks Fight with Savanah Hernandez Over Riot Footage and Wow, Was THAT Dumb

As Twitchy readers know, thugs, criminals, and other waste-of-space rioters blocked traffic so severely that they were confronted by a black woman trying to get to work. Savanah Hernandez shared the footage - watch:

Here’s an alternate clip from last night of @taliaotg telling the mother who was trying to get to work last night to drive over the median.



The woman informs her that’s illegal and Talia responds with “so you’re just going to complain?”



Talia then posted that traffic was only… pic.twitter.com/2hCYnho64k — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 11, 2025

Post continues:

... held up for “5 minutes,” which was a huge lie. So glad the internet can see how horribly these “protesters” treat everyday New Yorkers who are simply trying to get to work.

We are glad Elon Musk bought Twitter, as we might not have seen exchanges like this one otherwise.

And we definitely wouldn't be able to cover a so-called indie reporter, such as Talia Jane, making a fool of herself on X without being suppressed or even censored. Note, any time someone starts their post with 'lmao,' everything you're about to read is STOOOOPID unless they're telling a joke.

Case in point:

lmao man you are so mad I clocked your bulls**t hahahahahaha — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) June 11, 2025

Is this even English? What?

Hernandez fired back:

I’m mad because you and your “comrades” have zero respect for hardworking Americans who actually have jobs — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 11, 2025

Comrades. Nice touch.

Talia responded:

girl it was 7pm stop playing like you give a s**t you broke character when neither of us were filming — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) June 11, 2025

You know this broad is a blast at birthday parties.

I have everything on film, including you coming up to me first, thanks for letting me know you’re a fan btw 😉 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 11, 2025

Hernanez must have hit on the truth ...

desperate — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) June 11, 2025

Yes, comrade, you are desperate. All of you are.

