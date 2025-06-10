Jon Favreau Clutches Pearls AND Melts DOWN In Thread Over Stephen Miller Enforcing Our Immigration Laws

If only Jon Favreau got this fussy when people broke the law coming into our country.

But alas, he's only upset because Stephen Miller is enforcing the laws and sending illegals home.

And he's not being nice to the ones at Home Depot! THE HORROR.

Every paragraph of this WSJ story is more shocking than the last:



"Agents didn’t need to develop target lists of immigrants suspected of being in the U.S. illegally, a longstanding practice, Miller said. Instead, he directed them to target Home Depot, where day laborers… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 10, 2025

Post continues:

... typically gather for hire, or 7-Eleven convenience stores. Miller bet that he and a handful of agents could go out on the streets of Washington, D.C., and arrest 30 people right away."

Yes, yes, they go where people in our country illegally can be found.

"The administration’s immigration enforcement is a sharp break with past government practices, according to attorneys, immigration advocates and officials from previous administrations.



Federal agents make warrantless arrests. Masked agents take people into custody without… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 10, 2025

Post continues:

... identifying themselves. Plainclothes agents in at least a dozen cities have arrested migrants who showed up to their court hearings. And across the U.S., people suspected of being in the country illegally are disappearing into the federal detention system without notice to families or lawyers, according to attorneys, witnesses, and officials."

Again. If they are here legally, they have nothing to worry about, Jon.

In Coral Springs, Fla., at least eight agents in tactical gear, shields and rifles surrounded a home with guns raised to arrest a father with no criminal history. In Irvine, Calif., ICE agents drove a phalanx of military vehicles in the Orange County suburb to arrest a person,… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 10, 2025

Post continues:

... though not for illegal immigration. They were seeking a resident’s son who had allegedly posted fliers alerting neighbors to the presence of ICE agents.

Yes, if you break the law, you will likely get arrested. How is this so shocking to Jon?

Alfredo “Lelo” Juarez Zeferino, a Washington state farmworkers union organizer, was another ICE target. Agents in an unmarked car stopped him as he was driving his wife to her job at a tulip farm. The agents, who didn’t show badges or identification, smashed in his window and… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 10, 2025

Post continues:

... and pulled him from the car, according to Familias Unidas por la Justica, a farmworker union.

Why was an illegal organizing for a union?

Other lawyers say clients have been denied access to legal counsel. Luis Campos, a Tucson-based attorney, said a Border Patrol agent physically blocked him from seeing a woman on the maternity ward who had just given birth. The woman and her family had requested that she have… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 10, 2025

Post continues:

... counsel, Campos said. ICE said all laws and procedures were followed.

Because they are being deported.

Because they entered our country illegally.

This is not complicated.

You’re shocked the law is being enforced?



Brace yourself, it’s gonna be a bumpy ride. — Adam Piersen (@AdamPiersen) June 10, 2025

What part of ILLEGAL don’t you understand? — KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) June 10, 2025

Sounds like everything.

Going where the criminals are to arrest the criminals... What a crazy concept — A less refined gentleman (@bearded1ndr) June 10, 2025

Right?

Who knew?

============================================================

