Jon Favreau Clutches Pearls AND Melts DOWN In Thread Over Stephen Miller Enforcing Our Immigration Laws

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on June 10, 2025
Twitchy

If only Jon Favreau got this fussy when people broke the law coming into our country.

But alas, he's only upset because Stephen Miller is enforcing the laws and sending illegals home.

And he's not being nice to the ones at Home Depot! THE HORROR.

Post continues:

... typically gather for hire, or 7-Eleven convenience stores. Miller bet that he and a handful of agents could go out on the streets of Washington, D.C., and arrest 30 people right away."

Yes, yes, they go where people in our country illegally can be found.

Post continues:

... identifying themselves. Plainclothes agents in at least a dozen cities have arrested migrants who showed up to their court hearings. And across the U.S., people suspected of being in the country illegally are disappearing into the federal detention system without notice to families or lawyers, according to attorneys, witnesses, and officials."

Again. If they are here legally, they have nothing to worry about, Jon.

LOOK In the Mirror! JD Vance UNLOADS on Gavin Newsom and His 'Stooge Karen Bass' and It's SPECTACULAR
Sam J.
Post continues:

... though not for illegal immigration. They were seeking a resident’s son who had allegedly posted fliers alerting neighbors to the presence of ICE agents.

Yes, if you break the law, you will likely get arrested. How is this so shocking to Jon?

Post continues:

... and pulled him from the car, according to Familias Unidas por la Justica, a farmworker union.

Why was an illegal organizing for a union?

Post continues:

... counsel, Campos said. ICE said all laws and procedures were followed.

Because they are being deported.

Because they entered our country illegally.

This is not complicated.

Sounds like everything.

Right?

Who knew?

