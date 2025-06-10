Jon Favreau Clutches Pearls AND Melts DOWN In Thread Over Stephen Miller Enforcing...
Unhinged WaPo Journo Taken APART in Thread for Crap Piece Claiming Trump Wants THESE People to Not Exist

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on June 10, 2025
Twitchy

WaPo published an entire article about people whom Trump does not want to exist.

Forget that this is ludicrous, especially when you see the very people Trump has hired and appointed to his cabinet, but talk about ridiculous levels of fear-mongering that don't really help anyone. We suppose WaPo thinks if they continue dividing Americans where Trump is concerned, perhaps they won't go under.

With garbage like this, though? Not so sure about that.

*sigh*

Seriously.

The more deranged, the better?

True story.

Trump was literally the first president to come into the White House supporting gay marriage. Clinton was behind 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell,' and both Obama and Biden initially believed marriage was between a man and a woman (they later flip-flopped when it became apparent they needed to pander to the gay community).

Ultimately, unhinged, Leftist media types have no real argument against Trump's policy, or really against the man himself, so they continue to make up nonsense for the few readers they have left. Luckily, those readers are starting to figure out this is all a bunch of crap, and it always has been.

Much like The Washington Post itself.

