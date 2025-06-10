Unhinged WaPo Journo Taken APART in Thread for Crap Piece Claiming Trump Wants THESE People to Not Exist

WaPo published an entire article about people whom Trump does not want to exist.

Forget that this is ludicrous, especially when you see the very people Trump has hired and appointed to his cabinet, but talk about ridiculous levels of fear-mongering that don't really help anyone. We suppose WaPo thinks if they continue dividing Americans where Trump is concerned, perhaps they won't go under.

With garbage like this, though? Not so sure about that.

The Secretaries of State and Labor are Latinos, the HUD secretary is black, the DNI is a female Pacific Islander, the Treasury Secretary is gay, the education, Ag, & DHS secretaries are women, as are the AG, chief of staff, and head of Small Biz Admin.



That’s just the cabinet. pic.twitter.com/la6iFIiwNj — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 10, 2025

*sigh*

Read Another Playbook. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 10, 2025

Seriously.

And a mentally deranged HHS secretary, whose nomination was a huge win for headshrinks everywhere. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 10, 2025

The more deranged, the better?

Of all the charges leveled against Trump, the claim that he’s a homophobe has always been the weirdest to me. The man’s favorite walk-up song is “YMCA.” I’m pretty certain he has no beef with the rainbow people. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 10, 2025

True story.

Trump was literally the first president to come into the White House supporting gay marriage. Clinton was behind 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell,' and both Obama and Biden initially believed marriage was between a man and a woman (they later flip-flopped when it became apparent they needed to pander to the gay community).

Ultimately, unhinged, Leftist media types have no real argument against Trump's policy, or really against the man himself, so they continue to make up nonsense for the few readers they have left. Luckily, those readers are starting to figure out this is all a bunch of crap, and it always has been.

Much like The Washington Post itself.

