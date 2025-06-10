Ooh, SHE MAD! Pete Hegseth So OWNS Dem. Rep. Betty McCollum Talking About Riots She Shuts DOWN (Watch)

Democrats still don't seem to understand the difference between peaceful protest and riots. Ok, so we both know this editor is being facetious and they deliberately conflate the two so they can pretend evil Trump and his evil supporters are trying to rob people of their right to protest, but c'mon. The only people who buy into this are our pals in the lamestream media and the 19% or so of Americans who still vote for these mouth-breathers.

Case in point, Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum tried to shame Pete Hegseth for calling in the Marines to help in LA.

As you can imagine, he wasn't about to allow that, at all.

Watch:

🔥HOLY SMOKES—@SecDef Pete Hegseth just dropped the HAMMER on on Democrat Betty McCollum!



MCCOLLUM: "We're both from Minnesota. I was in the Twin Cities during the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets for days...At… pic.twitter.com/sbuKUE8xgr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 10, 2025

Post continues:

... for days...At no point did we need...Marines to be deployed!" HEGSETH: "You are right. We are both originally from Minnesota. Which is why I recall 2020 quite well, when Governor Walz abandoned a police precinct and allowed it to be burned to the ground — and also allowed five days of chaos to occur inside the streets of Minneapolis!"

BOOM!

Boom is right.

FULL VIDEO: She was so flustered that she literally ended her questioning! pic.twitter.com/bi1FcMXCNf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 10, 2025

Talk about taking your ball and going home.

What I love about how so many in this administration respond to lines of questioning like this is that they have permission to speak freely. They’re more able to say what needs to be said. Rather refreshing, tbh. — Erika’s America (@toldyaso2022) June 10, 2025

Exactly. Trump has empowered them to be themselves.

"Oh no, you're making sense, I must interrupt you!" — Dan Phillips (inspired by a largely true story) (@BibChr) June 10, 2025

'Oh no, I look stupid. I'll just end my time.'





