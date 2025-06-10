Now, THAT'S Karma! LOL! Moronic Rapper Who Wrote Hate-Song About Cops Gets ROBBED...
Ooh, SHE MAD! Pete Hegseth So OWNS Dem. Rep. Betty McCollum Talking About Riots She Shuts DOWN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on June 10, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Democrats still don't seem to understand the difference between peaceful protest and riots. Ok, so we both know this editor is being facetious and they deliberately conflate the two so they can pretend evil Trump and his evil supporters are trying to rob people of their right to protest, but c'mon. The only people who buy into this are our pals in the lamestream media and the 19% or so of Americans who still vote for these mouth-breathers.

Case in point, Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum tried to shame Pete Hegseth for calling in the Marines to help in LA.

As you can imagine, he wasn't about to allow that, at all. 

Watch:

Post continues:

... for days...At no point did we need...Marines to be deployed!"

HEGSETH: "You are right. We are both originally from Minnesota. Which is why I recall 2020 quite well, when Governor Walz abandoned a police precinct and allowed it to be burned to the ground — and also allowed five days of chaos to occur inside the streets of Minneapolis!"


BOOM!

Boom is right.

Talk about taking your ball and going home.

Exactly. Trump has empowered them to be themselves.

'Oh no, I look stupid. I'll just end my time.'


============================================================

