Now, THAT'S Karma! LOL! Moronic Rapper Who Wrote Hate-Song About Cops Gets ROBBED ... Needs Cops

If you haven't heard of rapper Macklemore, don't feel too bad; this editor has only ever heard one of his songs, and it wasn't all that great. Honestly, the only other time he's crossed our radar was when he wrote a song called 'F the Police' where he claimed our justice system is designed by white supremacy.

He's a rapper.

Not exactly a great thinker.

Welp, it would appear karma just paid this guy a visit:

Earlier this year rapper Macklemore released a "song" declaring..



"F' the police"



and calling us "actors with badges" protecting property and a system designed by "white supremacy."



Well. His house just got robbed by masked men.



The actors w/ badges were hastily called. pic.twitter.com/2QtPDerbTQ — Glendale Arizona FOP Lodge 12 (@GlendaleFOP12) June 10, 2025

We did a search for the story to make sure it was 1) Legit and 2) recent.

And yes to both.

From KIRO 7 in Seattle:

Seattle police say two masked men broke into rapper Macklemore’s Capitol Hill home early Saturday, spraying a nanny with bear spray and stealing thousands of dollars in valuables while three children were inside, according to the Seattle Times. Officers responded to the home shortly before 1 a.m. after a caller reported an active burglary involving a chemical assault. The home, described by police as belonging to a “high-profile individual,” matches the address listed in Macklemore’s voter registration, though his name was redacted in the official report.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Hahaha! Hope they took their sweet time responding. — Hideaway Distillery (@Hideaway97355) June 10, 2025

*cough cough*

Always ends up that way, doesn’t it? Too bad those “actors with badges” can’t tell him to call a social worker instead. — Kathi McMichael❤️🍊🇺🇸🐘 (@Daenae22) June 10, 2025

Now that would be REAL karma.

