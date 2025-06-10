Ooh, SHE MAD! Pete Hegseth So OWNS Dem. Rep. Betty McCollum Talking About...
Now, THAT'S Karma! LOL! Moronic Rapper Who Wrote Hate-Song About Cops Gets ROBBED ... Needs Cops

Sam J. | 10:25 AM on June 10, 2025
If you haven't heard of rapper Macklemore, don't feel too bad; this editor has only ever heard one of his songs, and it wasn't all that great. Honestly, the only other time he's crossed our radar was when he wrote a song called 'F the Police' where he claimed our justice system is designed by white supremacy.

He's a rapper.

Not exactly a great thinker.

Welp, it would appear karma just paid this guy a visit:

We did a search for the story to make sure it was 1) Legit and 2) recent.

And yes to both.

From KIRO 7 in Seattle:

Seattle police say two masked men broke into rapper Macklemore’s Capitol Hill home early Saturday, spraying a nanny with bear spray and stealing thousands of dollars in valuables while three children were inside, according to the Seattle Times.

Officers responded to the home shortly before 1 a.m. after a caller reported an active burglary involving a chemical assault.

The home, described by police as belonging to a “high-profile individual,” matches the address listed in Macklemore’s voter registration, though his name was redacted in the official report.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

*cough cough*

Now that would be REAL karma.

