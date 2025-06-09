Oh No They DI'INT! Dept. of Defense Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN for Lying About Trump Deporting Citizens

We caught ourselves before we asked if Jasmine Crockett is really this stupid or just blatantly lying because know the answer is she's both. See?! Even we can learn after all of these years. Who knew?

Seriously, only someone looking to deliberately lie and manipulate a narrative (or who at some point ate a great number of paint chips) would post something this ridiculous.

Take a gander:

First they illegally deport citizens. Then they unleash ICE to terrorize communities. Now they’ve got the National Guard in L.A. to silence protestors.



This ain’t about law and order.



This is what authoritarianism looks like. — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) June 8, 2025

No American citizens have been deported.

ICE is not 'terrorizing' communities; they are protecting them.

And the National Guard wouldn't even be in LA if Karen Bass would do her damn job.

Ugh, she's such a moron. Yeah, not the most clever insult we've ever come up with, but at this point, we're not sure she deserves clever.

Luckily, the Department of Defense Rapid Response team was more than happy to set the record straight.

1. The President has every right to deport those who come to our country illegally. That's because it is ILLEGAL!



2. The President has the right to authorize the National Guard especially when the governor refuses to protect his people. https://t.co/KBZDipToLu — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) June 9, 2025

This isn't difficult.

Remember, the only time anyone tends to complicate things is when they know they're in the wrong.

BREAKING 🚨: Jasmine Crockett stands for criminal illegals who vandalize, assault law enforcement and destroy property all the while flying other countries flags!



Good look toots! 🖕🏼 — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) June 8, 2025

Toots. Now THERE'S a word we don't hear often enough these days.

You thinking illegal aliens are American citizen is why Dems have a 19% approval rating — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 8, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

And she thinks they're the good guys.

The guard isn't there to silence protestors, they are there to prevent your constituents from attacking federal officers while they are doing their job and executing the laws of the United States.



Are you against that? — Clay Conservator (@FloridaWhigs) June 8, 2025

Yes.

Yes, she is.

