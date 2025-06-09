Wigging Out: Maxine Waters Says There’s No Violence in LA and If We...
Oh No They DI'INT! Dept. of Defense Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN for Lying About Trump Deporting Citizens

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

We caught ourselves before we asked if Jasmine Crockett is really this stupid or just blatantly lying because know the answer is she's both. See?! Even we can learn after all of these years. Who knew?

Seriously, only someone looking to deliberately lie and manipulate a narrative (or who at some point ate a great number of paint chips) would post something this ridiculous.

Take a gander: 

  • No American citizens have been deported.
  • ICE is not 'terrorizing' communities; they are protecting them.
  • And the National Guard wouldn't even be in LA if Karen Bass would do her damn job.

Ugh, she's such a moron. Yeah, not the most clever insult we've ever come up with, but at this point, we're not sure she deserves clever. 

Luckily, the Department of Defense Rapid Response team was more than happy to set the record straight.

This isn't difficult.

Remember, the only time anyone tends to complicate things is when they know they're in the wrong.

Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Toots. Now THERE'S a word we don't hear often enough these days.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

And she thinks they're the good guys.

Yes.

Yes, she is.

Tags: ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW AND ORDER LOS ANGELES

