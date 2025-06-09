So, ABOUT That INFAMOUS Pic of Motorcyclist Holding the Mexican Flag? GUESS Who He is and Where He's BEEN

Democrats and the Left always pick the worst heroes. You've likely seen this theme in our posts over the past couple of months because, well, it's true. And every time we think they've outdone themselves by picking a real POS to celebrate, they find a new horrible person to look up to.

Advertisement

Suppose their entire agenda is built on horrible ideas and hateful actions; it makes sense that they look up to garbage people.

Case in point, one of their heroes:

Emblematic image of the anti-American protests in LA.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/oSsotRoB95 — AF Post (@AFpost) June 8, 2025

Emblematic.

Huh.

You don't say.

Well, about this guy ...

But wait. GPS—this dudes not even from Mexico! He very likely originated from Venezuela (based on money transfers to potential family members)



His phone has been at antifa/blm, pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian protests, and 3 Kamala Harris rallies. It also seems to reside nightly at… https://t.co/GMc9lfiifZ — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) June 8, 2025

Wait, he's not even from Mexico? But he's holding a Mexican flag! And wait, he's been at other riots and rallies. Huh.

The post continues:

... at a ~$2.1 million dollar residence. All funded by: Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, Troublemakers and the Democratic Socialists of America. Each receives money from NGOs like Open Society Foundations, ActBlue and at least three, via USAID. Disruption Project: Legal status is unclear, likely operating illegally. Rise & Resist: 501c4 non-profitIndivisible Project: 501c4 non-profit Troublemakers: Legal status is for profit. Democratic Socialists of America: 501c4 non-profit They are bundling the funding for the above 5 groups using dark money projects and NGOs (taxpayer funding) And pay very close attention to Democratic Socialists of America and the Chinese Communist Party, as usual, follow the money!

The most fascinating piece of this is the connection to the Kamala Harris rallies. Almost as if nothing the Democrats or Left pushes is popular with everyday, normal Americans. If you have to pay people to pretend to follow your message and agenda, your message and agenda suck.

Just like the fraud in this picture.

Emblematic image of nihilist Marxism. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) June 8, 2025

THERE ya' go.

That's more like it.

============================================================

Related:

D-Bag ALERT! How Stupid Does Chris Murphy Think We Are? What He Just Said About Riots/Trump Is SHAMEFUL

DAMNING Receipts Prove One of NGOs Organizing LA Riots Received Money from CA Taxpayers JUST LAST YEAR

LA Scanner X Account Sharing ICE Agents' Locations Comes Face-to-FACE with Karma As Someone Doxxes Him

Dude. WOOF! James Woods ENDING Gavin Newsom In Back and Forth Over LA Riot Footage Is a GLORIOUS Thing

Anti-ICE LA Police Chief Just Debunked EVERY Democrat's Talking Point Blaming Trump for LA Riots (Watch)

============================================================