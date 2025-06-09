Dude. WOOF! James Woods ENDING Gavin Newsom In Back and Forth Over LA...
Anti-ICE LA Police Chief Just Debunked EVERY Democrat's Talking Point Blaming Trump for LA Riots (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

The Los Angeles Police Chief has finally admitted they are overwhelmed by the riots, especially since the peaceful protesters started shooting commercial-grade fireworks at them. Who knew that massive, giant, and dangerous fireworks were part of urban unrest? But hey, this is LA we're talking about, and everything is about entertainment.

Watch this:

No way.

The riots have been violent from the get-go?! The protests ARE riots?! And yes, since Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom have refused to do anything other than pander to the monsters destroying downtown LA, Trump had no other choice but to call in the National Guard to help people?

We are shocked ... SHOCKED!

Of course, the guy didn't come right out and admit anything because you know, deep down, he still hates Trump more than he cares about his own city, but it's all there.

Post continues:

... deploying NG. Secondly, he admits LAPD is overwhelmed. 

Hence, Trump deploying NG was UTTERLY NECESSARY.

So much for the talking point blaming Trump for 'escalating things' there in LA, eh Democrats?

As a reminder of who this guy is, check out the letter he sent to department personnel about the riots:

Gosh, what changed? 

Could it be they've always been overwhelmed and in the wrong with these riots? That Newsom, Bass, and even the police chief pandering to criminals and thugs to protect a certain narrative was stupid and put thousands and thousands of people in danger?

Yeah, all of the above.

