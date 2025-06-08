Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY (It Gets SOOO Much Worse)

Twitchy favorite (heck, X favorite) @DataRepublican took a deep dive into Karen Bass' background, and yes, yes, it's as horrible, corrupt, and scary as you'd think. Maybe more so. Big props to her for this thread ... check it out:

🧵 THREAD: Who really is Karen Bass?



Most people know her as the Mayor of Los Angeles, and some remember her botched handling of this year's wildfire crisis.



But there’s a lot more beneath the surface. Let’s dig in. ⬇️



1️⃣ Karen Bass once served as Vice Chair of the National… pic.twitter.com/tA9y8cyrxT — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

Post continues:

... National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a U.S. government-funded NGO notorious for meddling in foreign governments under the banner of "promoting democracy." Translation: soft power regime change.

HOOBOY, keep going:

NED has been exposed repeatedly for funding color revolutions, pushing Western-aligned NGOs, and helping topple governments that don’t play ball with U.S. interests.Bass was right in the middle of it. And then there’s the scholarship scandal.LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas got federally indicted for receiving a scholarship from USC’s School of Social Work and allegedly trading favors.Bass? She received the exact same scholarship.But no charges. Not even a slap on the wrist. Why the double standard?When you're part of the machine... when you’ve got D.C. connections, NGO backing, and ties to the intel-adjacent nonprofit world: you get protection.She’s not a DEI figurehead - she's in the system. This thread will walk through her career, her quiet rise through soft power institutions, and how she became a key player in the globalist swamp. Big thanks to @HTWardish for the lead.Let’s get into it. (Patience as I construct this thread live)

Buckle up.

Karen Bass' political career started early. She volunteered in Robert Kennedy's political campaign in middle school.



She studied philosophy at San Diego University from 1971 to 1973, but she was already a full-fledged political activist by then.



At the age of only 19 years… pic.twitter.com/JILijkVoT0 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

Post continues:

... she was already visiting Cuba every six months as a part of a group called the Venceremos Brigade. These visits would continue to the mid-1970s. The Venceremos Brigade was a joint effort from the Castro government - she was working at the behest of a quasi-governmental NGO backed by Castro.

Castro. Yup.

Keep going.

If you are asking yourself why and how so many activists are raised - this is a common pattern. They "go after" extremist university students and these students become NGO careerists.



This is why a top priority of the Trump administration must be to kneecap NGO and foreign… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

Colleges are a breeding ground for crazies and criminals.

Just sayin'.

Bass was so indoctrinated in Castro doctrine that she ended up embracing the more authoritarian aspects of his ideology and ironically rejecting the hippie movement. pic.twitter.com/lakHPewqsc — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

Ok, that's terrifying.

In the late 1980s, Bass founded Community Coalition in South Los Angeles - more commonly known as "CoCo."



Their EIN is 954298811, and they have since grown to possess 31 million in assets and get 9 million dollars in revenue. About 3 million of that is government grants. pic.twitter.com/NgpQaAMVl4 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

Government grants.

Because of course.

CoCo's mission statement: community organizing through "building grassroots leadership." Their main service appears to be holding townhalls. The vast majority of their expenditures are in salaries and benefits. pic.twitter.com/lsxgSQUlhH — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

Seems like a fairly lucrative gig.

Ahem.

And, yes, they receive federal grants. All the while drug use in LA has skyrocketed. pic.twitter.com/C8vWGKvaZW — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

Priorities or something.

Bass' leadership in Coco would see her be elected to represent California's 47th Assembly District. She became the first Black woman to serve in CA state legislature.



She was re-elected in 2006 and 2008, and then her term limit expired.



She became appointed as majority whip… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

As we read through all of this we keep thinking about how she was considered for Biden's VP as well.

Bass became elected to the US House of Representatives in 2011, where she would stay until 2022. While in the House of Representatives, she served as a ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

A biography notes she traveled to Africa 30+ times. In short, she never stopped being a global activist - this doubtlessly made her an attractive target for NED. pic.twitter.com/YXzjIjXHL5 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

Never stopped being a global activist.

In 2018, she was a featured speaker at the World Movement for Democracy, which probably deserves a thread all on its own as it was founded by NED. @MikeBenzCyber pic.twitter.com/80AIydDTs2 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

Bass served on NED from 2014, just three years after she became elected to the House of Representatives - which is a remarkably short timeframe. Even all the more startling as appointments are typically Senators. Representatives are not appointed nearly often enough. pic.twitter.com/2hmOn3wZFl — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

Hrm.

Bass' long tenure in NED allowed her to become Vice Chair in 2021, while being an active member of Congress.



As a reminder, NED receives 350+ million dollars annually, almost all of it federally taxpayer funded. pic.twitter.com/BZFiYoD3Gr — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

Taxpayers are footing the bill.

As usual.

Bass was a never passive member of NED - she was deeply involved in democracy building throughout the world. pic.twitter.com/m2nszOzYuw — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

Bass also went on diplomatic trips with the Obama administration. pic.twitter.com/MiDQrFJ8VU — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

And THERE'S the tie to Obama.

In 2022, a federal corruption case indicted Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. His crime: steering money into the university in exchange for his son receiving a scholarship at the same univeristy. pic.twitter.com/ql6JXCsgp0 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

The other recipient of scholarship bribes? Karen Bass.



She was not investigated at all. Not even on their radar. pic.twitter.com/YKpLTAlDjn — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

The amount of corruption here is just off the charts.

She was considered HUD Secretary for the Biden administration. Instead, she nominated the person who would become the actual HHS Secretary - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.



That's right. Bass is responsible for Xavier Becerra being in the HHS Secretary position. pic.twitter.com/zn6MQd2cqf — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

Let's put it this way: Xavier Becerra prioritized human traffickers above child safety. He pushed placement of children so aggressively that his own ORR Director, Cindy Huang, herself a career migrant activist tried to blow the whistle on him. Instead, she resigned under duress. pic.twitter.com/f52Vh3Mj56 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

Yikes.

Overall, Karen Bass has a mild-mannered image. Her mishandling of the LA Wildfires caused her to be labeled as a DEI mayor.



I think that is a mischaracterization. She is terrifyingly effective at what she does best: leftist activism. She is entrenched into the system at a… pic.twitter.com/eb1hHZklm6 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

Leftist activism. Bingo.

In fact, her Ghana trip during the wildfires that she was so criticized for ?



She wasn't there to party. She was there as a representative of the Biden administration to honor the inauguration of their new President! pic.twitter.com/behRzFP3qU — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

TL;DR, Karen Bass was raised from cradle to be a part of the globalist network - and continues to ignore the actual needs of LA residents to promote leftism at a global stage.



/ Thread end. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 7, 2025

In other words, she exploits government power to push her own Castro-brand of activism.

Scary stuff.

