Obama. SHOCKER! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread on Who Karen Bass REALLY (It Gets SOOO Much Worse)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:45 AM on June 08, 2025
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Twitchy favorite (heck, X favorite) @DataRepublican took a deep dive into Karen Bass' background, and yes, yes, it's as horrible, corrupt, and scary as you'd think. Maybe more so. Big props to her for this thread ... check it out:

Post continues:

... National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a U.S. government-funded NGO notorious for meddling in foreign governments under the banner of "promoting democracy."

Translation: soft power regime change.

HOOBOY, keep going:

NED has been exposed repeatedly for funding color revolutions, pushing Western-aligned NGOs, and helping topple governments that don’t play ball with U.S. interests.Bass was right in the middle of it.

And then there’s the scholarship scandal.LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas got federally indicted for receiving a scholarship from USC’s School of Social Work and allegedly trading favors.Bass? She received the exact same scholarship.But no charges. Not even a slap on the wrist.

Why the double standard?When you're part of the machine... when you’ve got D.C. connections, NGO backing, and ties to the intel-adjacent nonprofit world: you get protection.She’s not a DEI figurehead - she's in the system.

This thread will walk through her career, her quiet rise through soft power institutions, and how she became a key player in the globalist swamp.

Big thanks to @HTWardish for the lead.Let’s get into it. 

(Patience as I construct this thread live)

Sam J.
Buckle up.

Post continues:

... she was already visiting Cuba every six months as a part of a group called the Venceremos Brigade. These visits would continue to the mid-1970s. 

The Venceremos Brigade was a joint effort from the Castro government - she was working at the behest of a quasi-governmental NGO backed by Castro.

Castro. Yup.

Keep going.

Colleges are a breeding ground for crazies and criminals.

Just sayin'.

Ok, that's terrifying.

Government grants.

Because of course.

Seems like a fairly lucrative gig.

Ahem.

Priorities or something.

As we read through all of this we keep thinking about how she was considered for Biden's VP as well. 

Never stopped being a global activist.

Hrm.

Taxpayers are footing the bill.

As usual.

And THERE'S the tie to Obama.

The amount of corruption here is just off the charts.

Yikes.

Leftist activism. Bingo.

In other words, she exploits government power to push her own Castro-brand of activism.

Scary stuff.

