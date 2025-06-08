Because OF COURSE --> Check Out the Taxpayer-Funded Nonprofit Behind the Anti-ICE Riots in Los Angeles

If anyone thinks these anti-ICE riots in LA are organic, we've got a lovely bridge for sale ...

We get it, the Left, Democrats, and the mainstream media really want us all to believe these brave people are just rising up because they're so passionate about protecting IMMIGRANTS from evil, fascist Trump, but C'MON already.

Nobody buys this except for maybe the moronic 20% of Americans who still think Democrats are a good party.

As usual, there is a group behind the riots, a nonprofit, taxpayer-funded one; yup, we're paying for the destruction, we're paying for the violence against ICE.

Check this out:

EXCLUSIVE: Taxpayer-Funded Nonprofit Behind the Anti-ICE Riots in Los Angeles.



Over the past two days, ICE agents have conducted targeted operations across the Los Angeles region, detaining more than 40 suspected illegal aliens. These enforcement actions triggered large-scale… pic.twitter.com/bDTn0oB6nD — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) June 8, 2025

Post continues:

... demonstrations, some of which turned confrontational, with reports of vandalism, blocked traffic, and physical clashes with federal agents. The unrest has prompted questions about who is organizing and funding these protests. One of the organizations at the center of the resistance to ICE is the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), a Los Angeles nonprofit that has long provided legal and advocacy services to illegal aliens. CHIRLA is known for radical positions on immigration—for example, it led a campaign to abolish ICE in 2018. Yesterday afternoon, as clashes with federal law enforcement were heating up, CHIRLA Executive Director Angelica Salas held a press conference during which she announced that the Los Angeles Rapid Response Network’s hotline had received more than 50 calls reporting ICE activity and sightings of “men in military garb.” LARRN is organized by a coalition of nonprofits, and CHIRLA plays a central role, using its main phone line as the hotline number. LARRN’s hotline is one of the communication systems that allows legal observers, volunteers, and other activists to be quickly dispatched to the scene of immigration enforcement actions. During her remarks, Salas referred to SEIU California President David Huerta as her “brother,” highlighting CHIRLA’s close ties to organized labor in California. Huerta had been arrested during one of the protests for blocking the path of an ICE vehicle, as shown by video footage released by U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. Governor Gavin Newsom expressed his unequivocal support for Huerta, claiming he was only “witnessing” the action, while Essayli announced his intention to file criminal charges. For her part, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has defiantly opposed federal immigration enforcement in the city, stating on social media Friday, “We will not stand for this” and “No vamos a permitir estas acciones,” (“We are not going to permit these actions”). She added that her office would collaborate with community-based organizations that serve immigrants. She has a long relationship with CHIRLA and bragged last year about obtaining federal funding for CHIRLA’s programs. That grant is part of a broader stream of public dollars that the organization receives from government sources. In fact, according to a financial audit submitted to the state, the CHIRLA organization received nearly $34 million in revenue from government contracts during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, with 96% of that funding from the State of California. That figure marks a sharp increase from the prior year, when it received around $12 million in government contract revenue. Agencies contributing to CHIRLA’s funding during this period included the California Department of Social Services, the California Arts Council, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and the Department of Homeland Security. Notably, as mentioned above, a DHS contract funded CHIRLA to provide citizenship instruction and naturalization services. With $100,000 remaining on CHIRLA’s contract, DHS froze the remaining funds in February. CHIRLA responded by suing. The court denied their motion for a preliminary injunction on May 29. This is one of two lawsuits CHIRLA filed against DHS this year. The other was dismissed for lack of standing and is on appeal. To sum up how this works: Your tax dollars fund an organization that organizes efforts to directly interfere with the federal government’s lawful exercise of authority. Then, through its lobbying arm, that organization helps get Democrats elected to office, who then repay the favor by ensuring increased funding. This is the nonprofit industrial complex at work.

Gosh, we're shocked ... SHOCKED that Democrats are once again behind this 'organic' clash in the streets. Almost as if they think pushing another 'summer of love' will somehow make them more popular.

Luckily, considering 70% of Americans support deporting all illegal immigrants in this country, we're pretty sure this won't go the way they hope it will.

Like, at all.

