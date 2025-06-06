His FACE! LOL! WATCH Scott Jennings As CNN Panel Pushes Stealing Healthcare from Americans for Illegals

Every time we watch Scott Jennings deal with crazies on the Left, we just shake our heads and laugh. Honestly, we don't know how he does it day in and day out, because this editor would be throwing things at him by now.

But not Jennings.

Dude is cool as a cucumber, no matter how crazy they get about illegals deserving healthcare on our dime.

Watch this and pay special attention to Jennings' face as he sits back and takes in all the craziness.

🚨WOW — Scott Jennings might’ve outdone himself last night.



Watch him sit back as Democrats passionately demand illegal aliens get free healthcare from illegal immigrants.



No wonder nobody wants to vote Democrat. pic.twitter.com/OFyzWgqRUF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 6, 2025

Note, there was a typo that Townhall corrected in a follow-up post:

EDIT — free healthcare from *American citizens* — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 6, 2025

And they act like Jennings is the bad guy for wanting to prioritize the care of American citizens, especially when it comes to spending our tax dollars. Who do they think pays for the illegals' free healthcare? NOTHING IS FREE, PEOPLE.

And sex change operations for criminals, soon to be other cosmetic surgery like breast enlargements. I mean, people are going to WANT to go to jail to get free “gender affirming care”.



It’s ridiculous. — NOT Jim :-) (@JeRrE1776) June 6, 2025

Ridiculous.

Ludicrous.

Insane.

Anything to avoid admitting they are here illegally.

Yup.

