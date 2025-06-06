BOOMITY! Charles Payne Pulls ZERO Punches Rubbing Kick-Butt Jobs' Report in 'Doomers and...
His FACE! LOL! WATCH Scott Jennings As CNN Panel Pushes Stealing Healthcare from Americans for Illegals

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on June 06, 2025
Meme

Every time we watch Scott Jennings deal with crazies on the Left, we just shake our heads and laugh. Honestly, we don't know how he does it day in and day out, because this editor would be throwing things at him by now.

Advertisement

But not Jennings.

Dude is cool as a cucumber, no matter how crazy they get about illegals deserving healthcare on our dime.

Watch this and pay special attention to Jennings' face as he sits back and takes in all the craziness.

Note, there was a typo that Townhall corrected in a follow-up post:

And they act like Jennings is the bad guy for wanting to prioritize the care of American citizens, especially when it comes to spending our tax dollars. Who do they think pays for the illegals' free healthcare? NOTHING IS FREE, PEOPLE.

Ridiculous.

Ludicrous.

Insane.

Anything to avoid admitting they are here illegally.

Yup.

