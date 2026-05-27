Tim Miller's Blasphemous Meltdown: 'The Bulwark' Doubles Down on Vulgar Anti-Christian Attacks in Texas

The folks at 'The Bulwark' are not well. Maybe they realize what a terrible candidate Talarico is and they are losing it, but this latest post by Tim Miller is just vile.

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In Texas, God has a massive hog. Ted thinks about His glorious package often while praying. And if you do not believe God used His python to inseminate Mary from heaven you are not welcome to cross the Red River. https://t.co/X90efjFCW1 — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 27, 2026

It really makes one wonder what goes on inside his disgusting little head.

One day, every knee will bow and every tongue will confess.

Brilliant stuff here Tim, great messaging to speak to those disaffected Cornyn voters here. Now I see why your career as a a political communications strategist led to so many victories for your candidates — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 27, 2026

Maybe all those losses are why Tim is so bitter.

Dude. What is wrong with you? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 27, 2026

“Hahah those midland chuds just don’t get that Jesus was nonbinary and didn’t have a penis at all. Hahahah man Talarico is so smart” — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) May 27, 2026

Isn't it just hilarious to mock religion!

He makes this guy seem normal!



Hahahahaa pic.twitter.com/0j0prs8XQh — AJ 🇺🇸 (@AjApplegoose) May 27, 2026

Of course, some of Tim's followers are as sick as him.

It’s not God’s hog, but it will do pic.twitter.com/28VmoTrNt4 — Z for Vendetta (@ZforVendetta1) May 27, 2026

AI was a mistake.

You’re such a hack that you’re defending a statement that Talarico is already walking back. What a fool you are. — GayRepublicanDad (@steant_pros) May 27, 2026

Oh, this'll help Talarico. Do more of this, Tim.😂 — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) May 27, 2026

Mocking Christians is a unique way to win Texas. pic.twitter.com/mqRAd4Kopr — Bread&Circuses (@randicus79) May 27, 2026

Wonder how that will work out for Tim and Jimmy.

Yes, blasphemy makes you look SO clever, Timmy. Ted doesn't think about men's "packages"--that's you. Ted is normal. — Elizabeth Austin (@lazarusatgate) May 27, 2026

Two thousand years of Christianity and this is how he chooses to honor his inheritance. — Kind Scribe (@kindscribe) May 27, 2026

This is a seriously weird post, dude. Maybe take a step back and breathe for a minute. pic.twitter.com/1cvH1mcPa0 — Alchemist (@Cahleom) May 27, 2026

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It's so nasty and cruel. Maybe he should take a step back and visit a therapist.

That’s the spirit Tim, just post through it buddy https://t.co/k3g76l1VS4 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 27, 2026

God will not be mocked. https://t.co/gX8pyW9Hv5 — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) May 27, 2026

Understand how much they hate you for being a Christian https://t.co/G4lbm21vFS — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 27, 2026

The hatred runs very deep.

Today on not helping. https://t.co/7igdcC58m4 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 27, 2026

Carry on, Tim.

The nominal Catholic who heads your Democrat comms shop is doubtless very upset about this multi-layered blasphemy https://t.co/g21XSh5hVV — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) May 27, 2026

If they're not, they should be.

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