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Tim Miller's Blasphemous Meltdown: 'The Bulwark' Doubles Down on Vulgar Anti-Christian Attacks in Texas

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on May 27, 2026
AP Photo/Gerry Broome

The folks at 'The Bulwark' are not well. Maybe they realize what a terrible candidate Talarico is and they are losing it, but this latest post by Tim Miller is just vile.

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It really makes one wonder what goes on inside his disgusting little head.

One day, every knee will bow and every tongue will confess. 

Maybe all those losses are why Tim is so bitter.

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Isn't it just hilarious to mock religion!

Of course, some of Tim's followers are as sick as him.

AI was a mistake.

Wonder how that will work out for Tim and Jimmy.

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It's so nasty and cruel. Maybe he should take a step back and visit a therapist. 

The hatred runs very deep.

Carry on, Tim.

If they're not, they should be. 

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Tags:

CHRISTIANITY TEXAS THE BULWARK TIM MILLER JAMES TALARICO

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