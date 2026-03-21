The Bulwark’s Tim Miller Asks James Talarico About the Size of ‘God’s Sausage’

Democrats, Never Trumpers, and the media (all the same thing, really) are really trying to make creepy Texas senatorial candidate James Talarico a thing. Talarico is currently in the phase of his media tour where he walks back all of the insane things he's said. For example, after a video went viral of Talarico telling Texans that they needed to stop eating beef and he was running a vegan campaign, his spokesman responded to the "vegan allegations" by posting a photo of Talarico digging into some ribs.

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As our own Just Mindy wrote in a VIP post, Talarico is on video saying that there are six genders, God is nonbinary, and the one thing he loves, along with his family and friends, is trans kids.

Tim Miller, host of The Bulwark's podcast, was in Dallas this week and sat down with Talarico, giving him the chance to address his claim that God is nonbinary by asking how big God's "sausage" is.

SICK!



Texas Democrat Senate nominee James Talarico — who's allegedly a devout Christian — is now talking about "God's sausage" and defends saying "God is nonbinary."



What is wrong with this sick freak? pic.twitter.com/1ZZC6kAdIL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 20, 2026

Which one are you referring to? — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) March 21, 2026

Good question.

He says "I used that term (god is non- binary) when extremists in the Texas house were trying to pick on kids who are different."



He's referring to the bill that banned biological males from participating in women's high school sports.



See the game being played here. https://t.co/nhb0bl5v1V — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 21, 2026

This guy is one of the most disingenuous people ever to run for office. It’s truly amazing. — Arnold Kalti (@Kal92858Kalti) March 21, 2026

They will literally say anything to get elected. They dont even have to hide it anymore — HeinousAnus (@TheRealJBoy420) March 21, 2026

Narrator: Talarico is not being elected senator in Texas.

I wish I still lived in Texas so I could not vote for him. — CJWARNER (@CJWARNER19) March 21, 2026

In the name of the FATHER, and of the SON, and of the Holy Spirit 🫵🏻🔥🔥🔥 — Isabel Espino (@Fairqban) March 20, 2026

God will not be mocked. — Regina Ulbikas (@RVU_proverbs3_5) March 21, 2026

Talarico seems to think that God was fashioned after man, rather than the other way around. Omnipresent/Omnipotent isn't so limited as to be "non-binary." The All-encompassing God is well above being any sort of example for any of this debate. — CommonSense (@Smatterchuboy) March 20, 2026

First of all, a child of God would not even be there. Second, the moment those words were uttered one would stand up and depart the stage and leave the evil... not laugh and pretend it was a perfectly normal thing to ask. — Trish (@TB222) March 21, 2026

Any real Christian either walks out of the interview or rebukes him on the spot. He certainly doesn't laugh and play along.



Galatians 6:7

Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a person sows, this he will also reap. — Tactics (@tacticsradio) March 21, 2026

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Talarico is a product of a flawed, misguided higher education system. He allegedly attended a Presbyterian college that teaches this kind of woke crap. It’s non biblical and heretical. Reject him and his flawed ideas. — Al Schoneman (@altheman07) March 21, 2026

What kind of sick joke is Talarico. Nobody campaigns like this. — cjt (@cjt4837) March 20, 2026

James “6 genders” Talarico — craiggcox (@craiggcox1) March 20, 2026

It's good to see the fine folks at The Bulwark "conserving conservatism" like this.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about politicians like James Talarico.

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