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The Bulwark’s Tim Miller Asks James Talarico About the Size of ‘God’s Sausage’

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on March 21, 2026
Twitter

Democrats, Never Trumpers, and the media (all the same thing, really) are really trying to make creepy Texas senatorial candidate James Talarico a thing. Talarico is currently in the phase of his media tour where he walks back all of the insane things he's said. For example, after a video went viral of Talarico telling Texans that they needed to stop eating beef and he was running a vegan campaign, his spokesman responded to the "vegan allegations" by posting a photo of Talarico digging into some ribs.

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As our own Just Mindy wrote in a VIP post, Talarico is on video saying that there are six genders, God is nonbinary, and the one thing he loves, along with his family and friends, is trans kids.

Tim Miller, host of The Bulwark's podcast, was in Dallas this week and sat down with Talarico, giving him the chance to address his claim that God is nonbinary by asking how big God's "sausage" is.

Good question.

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Narrator: Talarico is not being elected senator in Texas.

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It's good to see the fine folks at The Bulwark "conserving conservatism" like this.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about politicians like James Talarico. 

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2026 ELECTIONS TEXAS THE BULWARK TRANSGENDER JAMES TALARICO

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