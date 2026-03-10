Kinder-Hearted: Dem James Talarico Says, Besides Family and Friends, He Also Loves Trans Kids

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on March 10, 2026
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

James Talarico is the Democrat Party’s U.S. Senate candidate for Texas, and he wants voters to know he has trans children on his mind. An interview has resurfaced where Talarico was asked what he loved besides family and friends. Yep, he went straight (no pun intended) to trans kids.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Talarico was raised in Texas. He could have said football, tacos, or barbecue. Heck, he could have said the Alamo. But none of those are a virtue signal.

Democrats and their media lackeys are laughably trying to sell Talarico as a moderate. His bizarre beliefs and far-leftist positions, like transgender rights, no voter ID mandates, Jesus supporting abortion, and God is non-binary, are sending up red flags for many posters and voters.

We doubt there are just Bible lessons on there.

Commenters are wondering how Democrats could run a candidate who is so far to the left of most voters in a red state.

Democrats are so out of touch that they may truly believe Talarico is aligned with Texas voters. He’s not.

Posters say he often sounds like he’s speaking an alien language. (WATCH)

Send that to the DNC, they’ll probably love it.

