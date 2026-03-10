Kinder-Hearted: Dem James Talarico Says, Besides Family and Friends, He Also Loves Trans Kids

James Talarico is the Democrat Party’s U.S. Senate candidate for Texas, and he wants voters to know he has trans children on his mind. An interview has resurfaced where Talarico was asked what he loved besides family and friends. Yep, he went straight (no pun intended) to trans kids.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

UNEARTHED: Texas Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico says he loves trans kids as much as his family.



HOST: "Something that you love that's not family or friends?"



TALARICO: "Trans children." pic.twitter.com/zOoGkQnAb6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2026

Talarico was raised in Texas. He could have said football, tacos, or barbecue. Heck, he could have said the Alamo. But none of those are a virtue signal.

Democrats and their media lackeys are laughably trying to sell Talarico as a moderate. His bizarre beliefs and far-leftist positions, like transgender rights, no voter ID mandates, Jesus supporting abortion, and God is non-binary, are sending up red flags for many posters and voters.

Yeah totally someone I want around kids...🙄 — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) March 9, 2026

If I ever pass this freak in public, you can bet your 🫏 I’m making sure my kids are within arms reach of me…🙄 — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) March 9, 2026

He sounds like someone who needs all of his electronic devices examined. — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) March 9, 2026

Check his hard drive. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 9, 2026

His hard drive needs to be checked ASAP pic.twitter.com/cdoYKDgwEu — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 9, 2026

We doubt there are just Bible lessons on there.

Commenters are wondering how Democrats could run a candidate who is so far to the left of most voters in a red state.

Did the Democrats do ZERO research on this guy before running him? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 9, 2026

If anything this is likely WHY they ran him.



They recruit the worst possible people in society. Never forget they allowed Jay Jones (someone who fantasized about child murder) in their party and never condemned him. — Jake Froggy (@TheJakeFroggy) March 9, 2026

I think he might be their posterboy for the + in LGBTQIA+ 😳😬 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 9, 2026

Sad thing is I think they did and said BRILLIANT since they are for what he believes... Sickening 🤢🤢🤢 — Sargasmo (@Sargasmica) March 9, 2026

Democrats are so out of touch that they may truly believe Talarico is aligned with Texas voters. He’s not.

Posters say he often sounds like he’s speaking an alien language. (WATCH)

Texas Democrat James Talarico describes Republican colleagues as “straight cisgendered men.”



Normal people don’t talk like this. pic.twitter.com/EvmwV4SzfZ — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) March 8, 2026

Talarico should keep talking this way through midterms. Hopefully, he loses by double digits. — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) March 8, 2026

Talarico’s campaign slogan writes itself: “Trans children first — Texas last.” — Salt T (@Salt_T1) March 9, 2026

Send that to the DNC, they’ll probably love it.

