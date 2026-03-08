VIP
No Proof Needed: Dem Senate Candidate James Talarico Says He Opposes Voter ID for Elections

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:15 AM on March 08, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Democrat Party believes it’s finally found a candidate who can win a U.S. Senate race in Texas. That seems unlikely since the party is pushing James Talarico. His social media history and resurfaced interviews show that he's on the far left extreme on just about every issue. Online users have discovered a 2021 interview he did with Pete Hegseth on Fox News.

It reveals that Talarico is a firm ‘NO’ on mandating voter ID. (WATCH)

That’s the truth!

Of course, Talarico is yet another Democrat who is on the 20 percent side of a highly popular issue.

He’s making it easy for the GOP to create campaign ads, that’s for sure.

One commenter says the Democrat Party needs to get with the times and help its voters obtain proper identification.

‘Journalists’ have an election to win. The last thing they’re going to do is ask questions that will hurt their favored Democrat candidates.

Posters say Democrats needed to run a moderate candidate for their best chance of winning Texas, not a far-left weirdo. 

That may be a little too on the nose.

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS PETE HEGSETH SENATE TEXAS

