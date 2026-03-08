No Proof Needed: Dem Senate Candidate James Talarico Says He Opposes Voter ID for Elections

The Democrat Party believes it’s finally found a candidate who can win a U.S. Senate race in Texas. That seems unlikely since the party is pushing James Talarico. His social media history and resurfaced interviews show that he's on the far left extreme on just about every issue. Online users have discovered a 2021 interview he did with Pete Hegseth on Fox News.

It reveals that Talarico is a firm ‘NO’ on mandating voter ID. (WATCH)

Talarico, 2021: “I oppose voter ID."



Add it to the list. pic.twitter.com/mZYcsqxVWb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 7, 2026

The fact it’s Hegseth grilling him makes it even better. — Philly (@grilli262) March 7, 2026

Secretary of War v. Secretary of Woke. — Narr Trek (@narrtrek) March 7, 2026

That’s the truth!

Of course, Talarico is yet another Democrat who is on the 20 percent side of a highly popular issue.

80% of Americans support Voter ID.



Talarico is against it because he thinks we aren’t capable of getting licenses



He thinks Americans are stupid.



Don’t let this deranged radical anywhere near public office https://t.co/tCGYIedP6e — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 8, 2026

For everyone who though Crockett was radical, Talarico is even worse — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) March 7, 2026

opposed voter ID in 2021 and forgot the internet keeps receipts — Grew2fast (@realgrew2fast) March 8, 2026

He’s making it easy for the GOP to create campaign ads, that’s for sure.

One commenter says the Democrat Party needs to get with the times and help its voters obtain proper identification.

“Hundreds of thousands without a driver’s license”? No ID at all?



That sounds like their problem in the 21st century. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 7, 2026

Is he going to be asked about any of this stuff by the journos?



Rhetorical question. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 7, 2026

‘Journalists’ have an election to win. The last thing they’re going to do is ask questions that will hurt their favored Democrat candidates.

Posters say Democrats needed to run a moderate candidate for their best chance of winning Texas, not a far-left weirdo.

“tExAs Is GoInG tO TuRn BlUe”



lol — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 7, 2026

Shhh. Let them pour their money in. — Joe (@taurisjoe) March 7, 2026

In addition to the far left kook stuff, this guy’s creep factor is off the charts — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 7, 2026

This. Can’t put my finger on it but I wouldn’t be surprised what they find in this guys closet. — Helen Abell (@abell32911) March 7, 2026

I know we’ve seen the Devo plastic wig pic for him, but his look gives off Sam Neill Omen vibes…probably because of his cuckoo ideology? pic.twitter.com/hnDe4MSoGC — That Guy You Like 🇺🇸🇪🇸 (@craigtherandall) March 7, 2026

That may be a little too on the nose.

