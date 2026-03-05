Slammer Yammer: Video Surfaces of Talarico Calling for Prisons to Be Replaced With Something Love-Based

Texas Democrat James Talarico beat Jasmine Crockett for their party’s U.S. Senate nomination and is now shifting into election mode. The young Democrat has a trove of social media posts and videos for Republicans to sort through. What they are finding only exposes what a crazy, far-leftist Talarico genuinely is.

Here’s a video from four years ago where he calls for prisons to be abolished and replaced with something love-based. (WATCH)

Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico:



“Prison is violence."



“It's hard to imagine a world without prisons. Just because it's hard to imagine doesn't mean you shouldn’t." pic.twitter.com/3d4pzVriaA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2026

I can imagine a world without prisons. pic.twitter.com/PuKhNFMb0P — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) March 5, 2026

Any major Democrat city provides great examples of what happens when criminals are not incarcerated.

Talarico is already on defense, saying Republicans will label him a ‘radical leftist.’ (WATCH)

Talarico: They're going to throw everything they have at us. They're going to call me a radical leftist. They're going to call me a fake Christian. They'll call our movement un-American. They'll call us a threat. The only truth is we are a threat to their corrupt system. pic.twitter.com/RZo22kR78q — Acyn (@Acyn) March 5, 2026

Actually all of those things are true. — Scott McKay (@TheHayride) March 5, 2026

Well he is a radical Leftist so… — Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) March 5, 2026

Republicans will call him what he is and then link to the video or Talarico's online social media posts that fully prove it.

Commenters say whoever ends up being his Republican opponent will have the easiest job of creating attack ads ever. Saying Talarico is insane and woke is an understatement.

I’ve never seen such a goldmine of opposition research.



It will be interesting to see if Dems set money on fire again with this lunatic, or just write this one off. pic.twitter.com/zeeSXKFX59 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 5, 2026

The only cure is diagnosing the virus within ourselves and taking dramatic actions to contain the spread. The first small step is proclaiming loudly and unequivocally that #BlackLivesMatter. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) May 8, 2020

The ads against him are going to be brutal. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2026

And they’ll all be brutally honest, too.

Posters are pondering if the DNC did its homework on Talarico.

It’s insane. Did they vet this guy lmao — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2026

"Did they vet this guy..."



The answer may be the scariest part.



They probably did, and the results are perfectly acceptable to them (and their voters, apparently). — Bob Larry (@fishearsandwich) March 5, 2026

Democrats are probably thinking they can mimic Zohran Mamdani’s New York campaign in the Lone Star State. Good luck with that.

The legacy media are going to give Talarico a pass and carry the Democrat Party’s water like they always do.

What a lunatic — Nonya (@NorCalMatteo) March 5, 2026

"Moderate"



- Legacy media — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2026

Is he saying it would be better to just execute life long criminals? Or is he saying there should be no punishment for crime? — Slamfire (@Slamfire12GA) March 5, 2026

A “journalist” should ask him these questions. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2026

We hate to break it to you, but ‘journalists’ are not going to put down their Democrat Party pom-poms long enough to ask Talarico any tough questions. It will be up to Republicans to educate the public about who Talarico truly is.

