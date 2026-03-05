VIP
Slammer Yammer: Video Surfaces of Talarico Calling for Prisons to Be Replaced With Something Love-Based

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on March 05, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Texas Democrat James Talarico beat Jasmine Crockett for their party’s U.S. Senate nomination and is now shifting into election mode. The young Democrat has a trove of social media posts and videos for Republicans to sort through. What they are finding only exposes what a crazy, far-leftist Talarico genuinely is.

Advertisement

Here’s a video from four years ago where he calls for prisons to be abolished and replaced with something love-based. (WATCH)

Any major Democrat city provides great examples of what happens when criminals are not incarcerated.

Talarico is already on defense, saying Republicans will label him a ‘radical leftist.’ (WATCH)

Republicans will call him what he is and then link to the video or Talarico's online social media posts that fully prove it.

Advertisement

Commenters say whoever ends up being his Republican opponent will have the easiest job of creating attack ads ever. Saying Talarico is insane and woke is an understatement.

And they’ll all be brutally honest, too.

Posters are pondering if the DNC did its homework on Talarico.

Democrats are probably thinking they can mimic Zohran Mamdani’s New York campaign in the Lone Star State. Good luck with that.

Advertisement

The legacy media are going to give Talarico a pass and carry the Democrat Party’s water like they always do.

We hate to break it to you, but ‘journalists’ are not going to put down their Democrat Party pom-poms long enough to ask Talarico any tough questions. It will be up to Republicans to educate the public about who Talarico truly is.

