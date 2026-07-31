Streamer Hasan Piker Who Said America Deserved 9/11 Guarantees 2028 Dem Nominee Will Be Anti-Israel

Oh, Hasan Piker, you nepo-nephew rich boy who never had to accomplish anything at all on your own in your miserable little life. You never miss a chance to run your insipid little mouth and show the world what a bigot you are.

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WATCH: Hasan Piker guarantees the 2028 Dem nominee will be a virulent antisemite pic.twitter.com/G1b9uBvYJD — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 31, 2026

Remember, a few days ago, Hasan was walking back his 'America deserved 9/11' comments because it was making life difficult for his bestie Zohran Mamdani. See, some 9/11 families did not want Zohran at the anniversary event because he hangs around a dude who says such atrocious things. Hasan tried to convince the world there was nuance and we just didn't understand him.

Today, he's back at it ensuring the world the 2028 candidate will be anti-Israel. What a peach.

He speaks the truth - the number one plank of the Democratic Party platform is and will be anti-Semitism above everything else. https://t.co/9aaCsDoamd — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 31, 2026

Oh, Piker is speaking the truth. To take it even further, the WHOLE Democrat platform will be 'Free Palestine' nonsense. It will be the ONLY thing that matters, actually. Securing our borders, the economy, gas prices, the safety of our communities is always secondary to 'Free Palestine' in the eyes of today's Democrats.

The guy who said America deserved 9/11 is now the gatekeeper of the Democrat Party nomination in 2028. Good to know. https://t.co/yBNkm6tWZA — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) July 31, 2026

When the Democrat Party tells you who they are, believe them.

Cool. Republicans rule the next decade. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 31, 2026

From your tweet to God's ears.

Why this nasty anti-semite has a platform is shocking to me. And why anyone would even listen to him is equally shocking. — Peter Memon (@pmemon) July 31, 2026

It is scary, but it also a reality. Democrat candidates are clamoring to campaign with this guy. He is the new 'it' celebrity to have come speak at a campaign rally.

How does any jewish person vote for democrats. Republicans and independents need to stand with our jewish americans and reject this hatred from ***holes like @hasanthehun — AJ (@PGA_drewS10) July 31, 2026

Also, Christians since the Bible explicitly said we are to 'Bless Israel and not curse it'.

why is cnn platforming this human pos? oh yeah, because it's cnn... — bob loblaw (@tko16301630) July 31, 2026

CNN is the worst, but to be fair, he is a major figure in the Democrat Party right now. No matter how off putting he is, it's important to know this is where the Democrats are now.

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Another MAGA landslide 2026 and 2028 👍🏻🇺🇲 — Patriot (@JohnHow44140693) July 31, 2026

Prayers up.

The whole pro “Palestine” rallying cry is a smoke screen. Ultimately is about the hatred of Jews. The Left does the same thing with protesting ICE, it’s not about their tactics or heavy-handedness, they simply want open borders and to end deportations altogether. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) July 31, 2026

They want to overthrow America.

This is beyond demonic. If America DOES NOT WAKE UP, we will be a caliphate. pic.twitter.com/RuZsznoV84 — Just Pray! (@March111992) July 31, 2026

This is not hyperbole.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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