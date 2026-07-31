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Streamer Hasan Piker Who Said America Deserved 9/11 Guarantees 2028 Dem Nominee Will Be Anti-Israel

justmindy
justmindy | 9:17 AM on July 31, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Oh, Hasan Piker, you nepo-nephew rich boy who never had to accomplish anything at all on your own in your miserable little life. You never miss a chance to run your insipid little mouth and show the world what a bigot you are.

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Remember, a few days ago, Hasan was walking back his 'America deserved 9/11' comments because it was making life difficult for his bestie Zohran Mamdani. See, some 9/11 families did not want Zohran at the anniversary event because he hangs around a dude who says such atrocious things. Hasan tried to convince the world there was nuance and we just didn't understand him. 

Today, he's back at it ensuring the world the 2028 candidate will be anti-Israel. What a peach.

Oh, Piker is speaking the truth. To take it even further, the WHOLE Democrat platform will be 'Free Palestine' nonsense. It will be the ONLY thing that matters, actually. Securing our borders, the economy, gas prices, the safety of our communities is always secondary to 'Free Palestine' in the eyes of today's Democrats.

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When the Democrat Party tells you who they are, believe them.

From your tweet to God's ears.

It is scary, but it also a reality. Democrat candidates are clamoring to campaign with this guy. He is the new 'it' celebrity to have come speak at a campaign rally. 

Also, Christians since the Bible explicitly said we are to 'Bless Israel and not curse it'.

CNN is the worst, but to be fair, he is a major figure in the Democrat Party right now. No matter how off putting he is, it's important to know this is where the Democrats are now. 

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Prayers up.

They want to overthrow America.

This is not hyperbole.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2028 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ISRAEL

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