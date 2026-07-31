Hunter Biden Blames Trump Family for His Woes While Cursing Them All—Including the Grandkids

Hunter Biden is desperately clinging to some shred of relevance on the podcast circuit. Don't watch this clip around little ears or at work. He has a nasty mouth.

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Hunter Biden: “As it relates to Donald Trump, **ck him. **ck his son. **ck his daughter. I mean it, all of them, the whole family down to the grandchildren. I hope for the rest of time their names will live ignominy. They have done the most awful things to my family and to me” pic.twitter.com/tRUFOt6xsX — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 30, 2026

So, there is that. Hunter apparently thinks his family's woes are due to Donald Trump. Perhaps, he should look in the mirror. After all, he is the one who left his laptop at some random store and it had videos of him doing unspeakable things and then he knocked up a midnight ballerina and refused to take responsibility for the child.

That was all him.

The Trump family had nothing to do with all of that bad behavior.

Junkies love doing this thing where they like to pretend to take “accountability” because they know it’s expected of them but deep down they feel resentful and victimized https://t.co/a9dkyrf84A — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) July 31, 2026

That's exactly what he is doing. He knows intellectually he should pretend to be repentant, but in actuality, this makes it clear he very much blames others for the mess he created.

Hey speaking of grandchildren... https://t.co/xx4b8DZgFH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 31, 2026

He can't really speak of his daughter because he has no relationship with her and his parents have never met her.

Remember, they promised the press and the American people they would meet her. That never happened. The Bidens are trash.

No matter how much money he was able to extort off his Daddy's name, he is still a horrible person.

Hunter’s family is going to be an asterisk in the story of the Trump Era. I wouldn’t like that either, if I were him. But that’s their fate. https://t.co/1CMAoF0XPT — David Weigel (@daveweigel) July 31, 2026

They'll be the hillbillies who thought they were way more important than they were.

You ain't seen nothing yet, cupcake.

This quote alone ensures as much.



I'd tell him to put that in his pipe and smoke it, but he'd probably do that enthusiastically. https://t.co/eBrRco92v8 — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) July 31, 2026

“They have done the most awful things to my family and to me”



I’m sure the Trump family is laughing their ***es off at that comment.



No one has had it worse than them. https://t.co/ZjGNB4ax3A — Jack (@jackunheard) July 31, 2026

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Exactly! Try having the patriarch of the family shot one time and attempts were made several other times.

We'd expect the truth but that's something you can't deliver. So instead you spew this kind of ridiculous take in order to deflect that you're a Crack head and your father is incompetent asf and Obama ran the Whitehouse while you were doing Cocaine IN the Whitehouse. https://t.co/h7Z4KyvdID — NRM84 (@Mappy6984) July 31, 2026

This take is way closer to the truth.

Did the Trump family force Hunter Biden to be Daddy’s bagman, shove cocaine up his nose and smoke crack with hookers? Please. Typical narcissistic junkie. It’s never his fault he makes catastrophically bad choices. — B. Light 🇺🇸 (@Bfor1A) July 30, 2026

Hunter will never grow up.

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