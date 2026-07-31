Silly Prison Abolitionist Thinks Cages Are Cruel—Wait Until He Sees What the Pitchforks...
Mehdi Hasan’s Knickers in a Full Twist After Haley Stevens Tells His Fake-Doctor...
Ketanji Brown Jackson Is Picky About Media Choices to Convey Impartiality (Guess Where...
'What's the Mood on BlueSky?' Host Ken Jennings Hears His Toughest Jeopardy Question...
Streamer Hasan Piker Who Said America Deserved 9/11 Guarantees 2028 Dem Nominee Will...
Legacy Media Outlets Downplay Moroccans Swarming Into Spain, Focus on ‘Right-Wing’ Respons...
White Site: Kamala Harris’s DEI Devotion Ends at Border of Her Swanky New...
VIP
Sen. Corey Booker Observes Brian Sicknick Day in New Jersey, Who Gave His...
LBC: Three Migrants Found Dead on Boat in the English Channel; All Women,...
'Now Is the Time to Do What You're Told': MAZE Compiles COVID Fear-Mongering...
VIP
Trump Invites Viral Teen Lifeguard Hero to the White House — and Usual...
Madison Is Paying Overtime to Keep CRAZ, the Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone, Blocked...
Bernie Sanders Asks How ‘Poor’ Mark Zuckerberg Will Survive If CA Passes Wealth...
Maine Dems Swap Nazi Senate Candidate for Guy Who Fathered Kids With His...

Hunter Biden Blames Trump Family for His Woes While Cursing Them All—Including the Grandkids

justmindy
justmindy | 10:11 AM on July 31, 2026
Channel Five

Hunter Biden is desperately clinging to some shred of relevance on the podcast circuit. Don't watch this clip around little ears or at work. He has a nasty mouth.

Advertisement

So, there is that. Hunter apparently thinks his family's woes are due to Donald Trump. Perhaps, he should look in the mirror. After all, he is the one who left his laptop at some random store and it had videos of him doing unspeakable things and then he knocked up a midnight ballerina and refused to take responsibility for the child. 

That was all him. 

The Trump family had nothing to do with all of that bad behavior. 

That's exactly what he is doing. He knows intellectually he should pretend to be repentant, but in actuality, this makes it clear he very much blames others for the mess he created.

Recommended

'What's the Mood on BlueSky?' Host Ken Jennings Hears His Toughest Jeopardy Question Yet
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

He can't really speak of his daughter because he has no relationship with her and his parents have never met her

Remember, they promised the press and the American people they would meet her. That never happened. The Bidens are trash. 

No matter how much money he was able to extort off his Daddy's name, he is still a horrible person. 

They'll be the hillbillies who thought they were way more important than they were. 

Advertisement

Exactly! Try having the patriarch of the family shot one time and attempts were made several other times. 

This take is way closer to the truth. 

Hunter will never grow up. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HUNTER BIDEN JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'What's the Mood on BlueSky?' Host Ken Jennings Hears His Toughest Jeopardy Question Yet
Grateful Calvin
Silly Prison Abolitionist Thinks Cages Are Cruel—Wait Until He Sees What the Pitchforks Look Like
justmindy
Mehdi Hasan’s Knickers in a Full Twist After Haley Stevens Tells His Fake-Doctor Buddy the Truth
justmindy
'Now Is the Time to Do What You're Told': MAZE Compiles COVID Fear-Mongering From the Media
Brett T.
Streamer Hasan Piker Who Said America Deserved 9/11 Guarantees 2028 Dem Nominee Will Be Anti-Israel
justmindy
Legacy Media Outlets Downplay Moroccans Swarming Into Spain, Focus on ‘Right-Wing’ Response
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'What's the Mood on BlueSky?' Host Ken Jennings Hears His Toughest Jeopardy Question Yet Grateful Calvin
Advertisement