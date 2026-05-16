Happy Biden Family? Try '10% for the Big Guy,' Crack Pipes, and the Ignored Granddaughter

This has to be rage bail. Please spare America the 'happy Biden family' bologna.

Jill Biden just posted this.



This is an actual happy family who cares about each other and loves each other.



These are good people who care about America and didn’t use it to enrich themselves. pic.twitter.com/BmrBPQWrTx — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 16, 2026

Advertisement

Hunter Biden, a drug addict, sat on multiple boards receiving high compensation and it certainly wasn't for his competence.

This post just made me smoke crack, throw a gun away in a school trash can and order a hooker. https://t.co/r1C1zDKpP3 — Sliced Driver (@GeorgiaMan45) May 16, 2026

Just a few of the Hunter Biden's finest moments.

10% for the Big Guy



What do you suppose Hunter Biden‘s annual income is now that he can’t sell access to his father? Give me a guess Brian. I see he hasn’t sold any $500,000 paintings lately. https://t.co/mGVTFPYaXi — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 16, 2026

Oh, yes! There was art that sold for half a million dollars EACH. Suddenly, when Joe was no longer President, Hunter could no longer sell his paintings. How strange!!

As long as you can keep Dad from marrying the babysitter and showering with sister, and keep brother away from the nose candy and underage prostitutes, sure. https://t.co/gFYVtZ7CH3 — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) May 16, 2026

The next frame isn’t shown where Joe is sniffing his daughter’s hair. https://t.co/eBhf66HHY5 — Em Bays (@em72479) May 16, 2026

Imagine living in a world where Hunter Biden never drew a $1 million/year paycheck from Burisma and wasn't neck-deep into Chinese corruption (and that's just for starters). https://t.co/1ZrkrooNHA — War_Hamster Brady (@War_Hamster1776) May 16, 2026

The Biden crime family https://t.co/850cCXscnM — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) May 16, 2026

Speaking of family, where is their granddaughter they have never ever acknowledged? The one Hunter conceived in one of his stupors?

This is the facade of an “elite” family who you find out the first wife and one of the kids were killed in a terrible accident and soon after the dad married the baby sitter and then it comes out the dad was molesting the youngest daughter through a diary. https://t.co/dKZqMiuAh0 — Michelle Whitzel ™ (@MichelleWhitzel) May 16, 2026

Allegedly!

Didn’t Hunter sleep with his sister-in-law? Was that after he got the stripper pregnant? https://t.co/CGxKZrLRdO — Todd Weiler (@gopTODD) May 16, 2026

Sure glad I wasn’t drinking anything when I read that last sentence. https://t.co/XgqJuHRCZi pic.twitter.com/V11gYFG3YI — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 16, 2026

Advertisement

Would have shot Diet Coke all over the computer keyboard.

Really? What rock have you been living under? https://t.co/PWe6G8P817 — DBosh (@KumoYokai) May 16, 2026

He'll ignore anything in service to the Democrats.

Navy must have been the granddaughter operating the camera. https://t.co/ZSnX88UQPb — Barbara Winston 🇺🇸 (@BarbaraS370) May 16, 2026

Oh, please! She'd never be allowed around the family.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.