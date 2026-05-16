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Happy Biden Family? Try '10% for the Big Guy,' Crack Pipes, and the Ignored Granddaughter

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on May 16, 2026
Twitter

This has to be rage bail. Please spare America the 'happy Biden family' bologna.

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Hunter Biden, a drug addict, sat on multiple boards receiving high compensation and it certainly wasn't for his competence. 

Just a few of the Hunter Biden's finest moments.

Oh, yes! There was art that sold for half a million dollars EACH. Suddenly, when Joe was no longer President, Hunter could no longer sell his paintings. How strange!!

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Speaking of family, where is their granddaughter they have never ever acknowledged? The one Hunter conceived in one of his stupors?

Allegedly!

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Would have shot Diet Coke all over the computer keyboard.

He'll ignore anything in service to the Democrats.

Oh, please! She'd never be allowed around the family.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

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