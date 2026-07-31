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Dem Running for Maine Senate Troy Jackson Completely Blank on Tourist Spots in Actual Maine (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 11:50 AM on July 31, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Journalist Matthew Foldi caught up with Maine Democrat Senate candidate Troy Jackson and had a few questions a visitor to Maine might ask. (Sidenote: excellent camera work by Storm Paglia of our very own Salem Media).

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Jackson had an incredible opportunity to talk up some amazing places to visit in Maine. Get those tourist dollars pumping! He seemed stumped, though.

Matthew's interview has received hundreds of thousands of views. It's a shame ol' Troy who wants to be a Senator of Maine seems to not know a whole lot about the state. 

Something was off. He could barely form a sentence. Weird!

Now, now, he was in DC eating. 

Is that his new campaign flyer? He's really leaning into being married to his cousin

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He would have won the day if he recommended ANYTHING at all.

Jackson apparently grew up in Maine. Why is he so stumped?

Of course, the Democrats are mad in the comments. They are so silly.

What did the chimps ever do to you?

It doesn't look like Troy misses many meals. He'll be fine. 

Obviously, they are both dead now, but had they been alive, it's quite difficult to get an audience with them.

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Troy is a bit less wide.

He cannot.

It's kind of a weird place for a guy running for office right now in Maine to be, honestly. 

Good advice.

What a world!

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE SUSAN COLLINS

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