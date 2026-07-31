Dem Running for Maine Senate Troy Jackson Completely Blank on Tourist Spots in Actual Maine (WATCH)

Journalist Matthew Foldi caught up with Maine Democrat Senate candidate Troy Jackson and had a few questions a visitor to Maine might ask. (Sidenote: excellent camera work by Storm Paglia of our very own Salem Media).
Just caught up with Troy Jackson in DC — asked him for some dating advice since he apparently knew the right places to take his cousin— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) July 31, 2026
📷 @townhallcom’s @storm_paglia pic.twitter.com/PbmdKOaR6B
Jackson had an incredible opportunity to talk up some amazing places to visit in Maine. Get those tourist dollars pumping! He seemed stumped, though.
Matthew's interview has received hundreds of thousands of views. It's a shame ol' Troy who wants to be a Senator of Maine seems to not know a whole lot about the state.
More info via @mVespa1 in @townhallcom https://t.co/uspigwR4fw— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) July 31, 2026
Troy seems a bit soused there— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 31, 2026
Something was off. He could barely form a sentence. Weird!
This is where they are dining. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rbbe8RJKXS— Womack (@CHI2COL) July 31, 2026
Now, now, he was in DC eating.
July 31, 2026
Is that his new campaign flyer? He's really leaning into being married to his cousin.
He could have won the day if he said to stop by Cousins Maine Lobster in Portland on way up.— Dana Full On Maine (@DRMerteb_Maine) July 31, 2026
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He would have won the day if he recommended ANYTHING at all.
Dude, @storm_paglia is SAVAGE. Love it.— Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) July 31, 2026
@SenSusanCollin your opponent can't name a good lobster restaurant.— GenX Disillusioned (@XDisillusioned) July 31, 2026
He could've at least said McLaughlins Seafood, The Eagles Nest, or Dorr's on Broadway in Bangor.
Jackson apparently grew up in Maine. Why is he so stumped?
Is he at Denny’s? Eating a Moon over My Hammy?— mjordan (@MaxMBJ) July 31, 2026
Of course, the Democrats are mad in the comments. They are so silly.
All this does is make it clear what a petty person you are.— Shadow Politics (@Christo07515302) July 31, 2026
You idiot. This won’t land.— WCB (@Si3rraDrive) July 31, 2026
Ur a bootlicking camera chimp— Patriottruth76 (@patriottruth76) July 31, 2026
What did the chimps ever do to you?
So you're a **k for interrupting his dinner.— Gary Geoffrion (@GGeoffrion) July 31, 2026
It doesn't look like Troy misses many meals. He'll be fine.
Would you have asked 3rd cousins #QueenElizabethII and #PrincePhillip the same question?— JNR 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@JNR10_14) July 31, 2026
Obviously, they are both dead now, but had they been alive, it's quite difficult to get an audience with them.
Somehow the Democrats located a younger clone of Jerry Nadler to run for Senate in Maine https://t.co/Ze566pbmzi— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 31, 2026
Troy is a bit less wide.
Troy Jackson can't name a lobster joint in Maine?! https://t.co/uEN0QfSRO9— Steve Robinson (@SteveRob) July 31, 2026
He cannot.
Way to go, Storm! https://t.co/HiNU1lrVk4— Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 31, 2026
Everyman Mainer eating at an elitist DC restaurant one block from the White House https://t.co/aEwu0FgdOy— Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 31, 2026
It's kind of a weird place for a guy running for office right now in Maine to be, honestly.
Always bet on @SenSusanCollins https://t.co/Ke3ypZQ67J pic.twitter.com/sn3Gix9L9F— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) July 31, 2026
Good advice.
Movie night with Troy Jackson https://t.co/Ke3ypZQ67J pic.twitter.com/djEZinROPT— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) July 31, 2026
What a world!
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