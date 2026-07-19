What a Loss (for Laughs): Bellows Drops Out of Maine Dem Senate Race After Freezing Harder Than Biden

Shenna Bellows, the woman who froze during the Maine Dem. Senate debate last week because of her grief over an ICE shooting (of a man she did not know), has dropped out of the race. What a loss.

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Bellows is the current Maine Secretary of State and she says she will be focusing on that job. What a relief!

The most important thing we can do in this moment is unite to defeat Susan Collins. With that in mind, I’m leaving the senate race. Statement below. pic.twitter.com/KGKOlENfPZ — Shenna Bellows (@shennabellows) July 19, 2026

When you freeze harder than Joe Biden at your debate, it is probably over.

Thank you, Shenna, for your friendship, your service to Maine, and your dedication to our shared values. Defeating Susan Collins will take all of us, and I’m grateful for your commitment to bringing Democrats together around that mission. Let’s get to work. https://t.co/8BJAUBbnAC — Troy Jackson (@TroyJackson207) July 19, 2026

Immediately, Platner 2.0 jumped in to console Bellows. That's so magnanimous of him.

Most catastrophic debate performance since Joe Biden and it literally ends Shenna Bellows Senate campaign. https://t.co/bq4wczbsQM — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) July 19, 2026

Who says debates don't matter?

🚨 Shenna Bellows has dropped out of the U.S. Senate contest, another indication that the nominee will be DSA sweetheart Troy Jackson. pic.twitter.com/rbE6Zz3Ax4 — Steve Robinson (@SteveRob) July 19, 2026

Maine insiders believe the candidate will be Troy Jackson.

Democratic Socialist Troy Jackson is almost guaranteed to receive the insider appointment to replace Graham Platner in Maine.



Fun fact… In 2019, Jackson purchased a home in Augusta, more than 200 miles from his district in Allagash. Lots of lawmakers will have an apartment near… — Steve Robinson (@SteveRob) July 19, 2026

As a reminder, Jackson has his own storied past. It's not cute.

----> NEWS FLASH --- Tyrannical, unethical, corrupt Shady Shenna Bellows has Admitted Defeat in the Senate race.



Naturally - she's trying to frame her humiliating defeat as dropping out because she "needs to counter Donald Trump's supposed 'attacks on Democracy.'" She's a… https://t.co/TKKI2To9rF — Naran Row-Spaulding (@NRSmaine) July 19, 2026

In reality, she's just a loser.

I guess her #1 campaign issue of trying to keep President Trump off the ballot, didn't help her cause, huh? 😂 — The Breeze (@breeze_the44548) July 19, 2026

Also, being a weirdo who can't speak didn't help.

Omgosh!! She must have watched her "debate" 😬 — Sue G (@GnrlGrnt) July 19, 2026

Or she realized the rest of the state watched the debate.

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Nobody likes her.

Lewistown needs a dog catcher and they scratched her name off that list too. — robjceo (@robjceo) July 19, 2026

She had a terrible debate

Looked like a really big moron — Mike in Southie (@MikeMass2020) July 19, 2026

Mostly, because she is a really big moron.

The lead established by Jackson is so large that other candidates have begun to withdraw as caucusing continues. Bellows, a progressive and state gov. official, was only a few hundred votes from being governor but fell short in this race following a poor debate performance https://t.co/LJRqLAedX0 — mainepilled (@mainepilled) July 19, 2026

Shenna Bellows had an epiphany and realized she stood no chance to beat Susan Collins. https://t.co/KywNT0AWTq — Maine GOP (@mainegop) July 19, 2026

Let's hope none of the Democrats can.













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