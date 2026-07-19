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What a Loss (for Laughs): Bellows Drops Out of Maine Dem Senate Race After Freezing Harder Than Biden

justmindy
justmindy | 1:37 PM on July 19, 2026

Shenna Bellows, the woman who froze during the Maine Dem. Senate debate last week because of her grief over an ICE shooting (of a man she did not know), has dropped out of the race. What a loss.

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Bellows is the current Maine Secretary of State and she says she will be focusing on that job. What a relief!

When you freeze harder than Joe Biden at your debate, it is probably over.

Immediately, Platner 2.0 jumped in to console Bellows. That's so magnanimous of him. 

Who says debates don't matter?

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Maine insiders believe the candidate will be Troy Jackson. 

As a reminder, Jackson has his own storied past. It's not cute.

In reality, she's just a loser. 

Also, being a weirdo who can't speak didn't help.

Or she realized the rest of the state watched the debate. 

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Mostly, because she is a really big moron.

Let's hope none of the Democrats can. 




 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE SUSAN COLLINS

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