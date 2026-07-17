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Release the Clown Car! Maine Dems Host a Forum to Replace Disgraced Graham Platner and ... YIKES!

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on July 17, 2026
Twitchy


In what might be the worst case of bad counter programming in recent memory, last night, Maine Democrats held a forum to let citizens hear from the bevy of candidates vying to replace the Nazi tattoo guy who likes to abuse women, Graham Platner

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On the other hand, it might have been brilliant counterprogramming. Given who Maine Democrats are putting up for this Senate seat, they might not have wanted anyone to witness this debacle.

Not that the voters will have any say in the matter. The Democrat candidate to oppose Susan Collins this fall will be chosen by a committee, not another primary. Sound familiar? The Democrat Party loves defending democracy by destroying democracy. 

But, hey. At least it was nice of them to show everyone the absolute clown car of candidates they have on their bench. 

We're not sure if someone is spiking the water in Maine with Stephen King's old drugs, but whoo, boy! 

Wait until you get a load of this rogue's gallery of cringe. 

First up, the 'Way to Read the Room' award has to go to David Costello, who bragged about being supported by Platner. 

OOF! 

We suppose Costello, who has run for Senate before, was trying to lock up the Porta-Potty pervert vote with that endorsement. 

Not so fast, though. Candidate Dan Kleban, who had already announced for this race and then withdrew when he realized he couldn't win, also declared his allegiance to Platner. 

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It's funny how they declare that 'the system is rigged' when all of them know that voters will not have a say in which one of them will get the nomination.

Oh, but we're just getting started. It gets a LOT worse. 

Not to be outdone by the Platner acolytes on the dais, former Congressional staffer Jordan Wood let everyone know the political superstar who is in his corner. 

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA! 

Is that the same Katie Porter who has declared her political career is over after being rejected by even the far-left voters of California

It wouldn't be a Democrat forum, however, without some baseless smears being lobbed at the Trump administration, courtesy of former failed gubernatorial candidate Nirav Shah. 

Screw worm? Really? 

Of course, someone might want to inform Shah of something called Obamacare if he's concerned about why Medicare is a shambles. Or even let him know that it was Joe Biden who declared in the summer of 2024 that 'we finally beat Medicare.'

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Can it get worse for Maine Democrats? 

As they might say in the Pine Tree State, 'Oh, ayuh.'

We didn't think anyone could have LESS charisma than Greta Thunberg until Dickerson, a former state representative, gave her powerful comments in favor of a debunked scam. 

Meanwhile, Shenna Bellows, Maine's current Secretary of State, was getting chastised by the moderators for not being able to answer any questions. 

Ouch. 

Bellows couldn't even answer a softball question about Daylight Saving Time. 

LOL. That's leadership right there! 

But maybe Bellows was better off giving non-answers, though, instead of bragging that she violated the Constitution by trying to throw Donald Trump off the ballot. 

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She should have been met with handcuffs when she walked off the stage. 

We have saved the absolute worst for last, though. 

We're not sure how to even preface this, so, without any further ado, we present the 'Best in Show' of the Maine Senate Democrat forum: Mr. Ashley Webb. 

This is the part where we apologize for making our readers see that.

OF COURSE, the Democrats have a man pretending to be a woman on their roster. 

Webb isn't just 'trans,' however. He's also 'intersex' (whatever that means). 

And a songwriter!

The irony of a man trying to make everyone believe he's a woman, claiming 'transparency,' almost made our heads explode. 

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Thankfully, we don't have any clips of Webb's songwriting, or our heads might have exploded. 

And then we would be tried for war crimes if we shared any of those musical clips with readers. 

You know, but not in a gay way.

Even the satirists at The Bee couldn't have come up with someone like Webb.

HA! 

We didn't spend any time with one of the leading suitors to vie for Platner's abdicated Nazi throne, Troy Jackson, but as Twitchy has documented already, he's got plenty of his own problems

At the end of the debate, even the hosts had to admit that, if Maine Democrats are sending their best for this Senate seat, then their best sucks. 

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Darn it! If only Platner hadn't been such a rape-y deviant with no qualifications whatsoever. 

We can only imagine the wide grin that must have been plastered on Collins' face as she watched this cavalcade of clownish kooks unfold last night. 

Good luck picking from one of these weirdos, Maine Democrats. 

============================================

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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