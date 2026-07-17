Release the Clown Car! Maine Dems Host a Forum to Replace Disgraced Graham Platner and ... YIKES!



In what might be the worst case of bad counter programming in recent memory, last night, Maine Democrats held a forum to let citizens hear from the bevy of candidates vying to replace the Nazi tattoo guy who likes to abuse women, Graham Platner.

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On the other hand, it might have been brilliant counterprogramming. Given who Maine Democrats are putting up for this Senate seat, they might not have wanted anyone to witness this debacle.

Not that the voters will have any say in the matter. The Democrat candidate to oppose Susan Collins this fall will be chosen by a committee, not another primary. Sound familiar? The Democrat Party loves defending democracy by destroying democracy.

But, hey. At least it was nice of them to show everyone the absolute clown car of candidates they have on their bench.

We're not sure if someone is spiking the water in Maine with Stephen King's old drugs, but whoo, boy!

Wait until you get a load of this rogue's gallery of cringe.

First up, the 'Way to Read the Room' award has to go to David Costello, who bragged about being supported by Platner.

Maine Democrat David Costello brags about accused rapist Graham Platner voting for him for Senate in 2024:



COSTELLO: "Graham actually said he voted for me...I argued then, and certainly Graham agreed, [that] we need to change the system." pic.twitter.com/wIr4lDQ8tN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

OOF!

We suppose Costello, who has run for Senate before, was trying to lock up the Porta-Potty pervert vote with that endorsement.

Not so fast, though. Candidate Dan Kleban, who had already announced for this race and then withdrew when he realized he couldn't win, also declared his allegiance to Platner.

Maine Democrat Dan Kleban: "Graham Platner [accused rapist] was RIGHT!" pic.twitter.com/iGDZLug2ne — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

It's funny how they declare that 'the system is rigged' when all of them know that voters will not have a say in which one of them will get the nomination.

Oh, but we're just getting started. It gets a LOT worse.

Not to be outdone by the Platner acolytes on the dais, former Congressional staffer Jordan Wood let everyone know the political superstar who is in his corner.

Maine Democrat Jordan Wood says that his former boss Katie Porter is "a household name" for her work in Congress.



Speaking of households, how is Porter's husband doing after she dumped a pot of hot potatoes on his head? pic.twitter.com/BJszuMMGJZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Is that the same Katie Porter who has declared her political career is over after being rejected by even the far-left voters of California?

It wouldn't be a Democrat forum, however, without some baseless smears being lobbed at the Trump administration, courtesy of former failed gubernatorial candidate Nirav Shah.

Maine Democrat Nirav Shah grossly slanders HHS Secretary Kennedy — but isn't Shah responsible for the deaths of 14 veterans due to his incompetence as a former public health chief? pic.twitter.com/tVrUjtz6D6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

Screw worm? Really?

Of course, someone might want to inform Shah of something called Obamacare if he's concerned about why Medicare is a shambles. Or even let him know that it was Joe Biden who declared in the summer of 2024 that 'we finally beat Medicare.'

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Can it get worse for Maine Democrats?

As they might say in the Pine Tree State, 'Oh, ayuh.'

Maine Democrat Elizabeth Dickerson says she is running for Senate because she is "very interested in climate." pic.twitter.com/nrl6kPrrKM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

We didn't think anyone could have LESS charisma than Greta Thunberg until Dickerson, a former state representative, gave her powerful comments in favor of a debunked scam.

Meanwhile, Shenna Bellows, Maine's current Secretary of State, was getting chastised by the moderators for not being able to answer any questions.

Maine Democrat Shenna Bellows gets called out by the moderator for giving a non-answer on funding Social Security.



MODERATOR: "You've gone 35 seconds and you didn't give me any specifics." pic.twitter.com/G7HoIk7Kuv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2026

Ouch.

Bellows couldn't even answer a softball question about Daylight Saving Time.

Maine Democrat Shenna Bellows can't answer the most basic question:



Q: Would you approve of ending daylight savings?



BELLOWS: There are reasons for and against.



Q: Doesn't sound like a lot of conviction.



BELLOWS: I love when it gets light in the morning and dark at night. pic.twitter.com/Y811fZIasR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

LOL. That's leadership right there!

But maybe Bellows was better off giving non-answers, though, instead of bragging that she violated the Constitution by trying to throw Donald Trump off the ballot.

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Maine Democrat Shenna Bellows - who is running to be handpicked by the Democrat establishment not Mainers - brags about interfering with elections and protecting illegals on voter rolls. pic.twitter.com/zWucrUd88E — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 16, 2026

She should have been met with handcuffs when she walked off the stage.

We have saved the absolute worst for last, though.

We're not sure how to even preface this, so, without any further ado, we present the 'Best in Show' of the Maine Senate Democrat forum: Mr. Ashley Webb.

Ashley Webb - a Democrat contender to replace Graham Platner for U.S. Senate:



"I don't want to hurt anybody, I just want to use the bathroom...if they want me to use the men's room I will but I don't want to be assaulted." pic.twitter.com/ckiNs08hi9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

This is the part where we apologize for making our readers see that.

OF COURSE, the Democrats have a man pretending to be a woman on their roster.

Webb isn't just 'trans,' however. He's also 'intersex' (whatever that means).

And a songwriter!

MODERATOR: "What qualifications do you have to serve in the U.S. Senate?"



Maine Democrat Ashley Webb: "I'm a songwriter and I write my own books." pic.twitter.com/csMIFkmt4Q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

The irony of a man trying to make everyone believe he's a woman, claiming 'transparency,' almost made our heads explode.

Man calling himself a woman says he wouldn’t lie to the people. https://t.co/BowT2RPewg — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) July 17, 2026

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Thankfully, we don't have any clips of Webb's songwriting, or our heads might have exploded.

And then we would be tried for war crimes if we shared any of those musical clips with readers.

Now replace the Nazi rapist with a troon https://t.co/2cRIhDSqcu pic.twitter.com/G8gJCbo57v — Rock (@TheCensoredRock) July 17, 2026

The only man who would assault "Ashley" in the men's room is the guy he wants to replace - Graham Platner https://t.co/xIDumoOEnB pic.twitter.com/UWZNsosNoA — Pericles (@PerryALPHA) July 17, 2026

You know, but not in a gay way.

I had to double check this and make sure it wasn’t the Babylon Bee! https://t.co/oi9tAGXyMi — Tom Young (@brui4ns1) July 17, 2026

Even the satirists at The Bee couldn't have come up with someone like Webb.

HA!

We didn't spend any time with one of the leading suitors to vie for Platner's abdicated Nazi throne, Troy Jackson, but as Twitchy has documented already, he's got plenty of his own problems.

At the end of the debate, even the hosts had to admit that, if Maine Democrats are sending their best for this Senate seat, then their best sucks.

Maine debate commentator torches the Democrat candidates for their lukewarm personalities.



"When it comes to charisma Platner had a lot of advantages... I don't think that any of those people that we saw just now have that card to play." pic.twitter.com/AELic1y9S9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

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Darn it! If only Platner hadn't been such a rape-y deviant with no qualifications whatsoever.

I think Susan Collins is going to win. https://t.co/RY4oQBwn7X — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) July 17, 2026

We can only imagine the wide grin that must have been plastered on Collins' face as she watched this cavalcade of clownish kooks unfold last night.

Good luck picking from one of these weirdos, Maine Democrats.





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