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Move Over for Do-Over?: Dem on CSPAN Says Platner Is ‘Obstructing’ a Fair Election by Staying in Race

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:50 PM on July 08, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Some disgruntled Democrats are railing against the democracy they claim to love so much. Democrats in Maine saw Graham Platner’s Totenkopf chest tattoo, decided it wasn’t taboo, and nominated him for U.S. Senate. But now that their Nazi is being accused of rape and could soon be goose-stepping back to his ‘oyster farm,’ they’re wailing. They believe their teardrops mean Platner should drop out of the race and be replaced in a back room by Democrat Party elites. It’s what ‘democracy’ demands or something.

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CSPAN interviewed one of the voters calling for Platner to move over for a do-over. (WATCH)

Platner’s the direct product of the process.

No matter what new scandals arise around Platner, he is who voters chose to represent them. He handily won the Democrat primary.

Well, it stands to reason that if voters are okay with a candidate being a Nazi, then an affinity for rape shouldn’t be a candidacy killer.

Commenters correctly state that regret doesn’t undo a nomination. Platner was fairly chosen and has every right to remain in the race.

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Democrats who are upset with their nominee are not being forced to vote for him in the general election.

Commenters say remorseful Democrats can still make their voices heard by not voting for Platner or opting for his opponent, Republican Susan Collins.

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Democrat elites, behind closed doors, forced Joe Biden out and selected Kamala Harris as the party’s 2024 presidential candidate without a primary. They hope to repeat that anti-democracy move in Maine. Unlike Biden, Platner is a 'progressive outsider' who doesn’t care what establishment Democrats think or want or that his refusal to drop out could hurt the party. He’s likely not moving aside, nor is he obligated to. He was already chosen by the people, after all. Isn't democracy great?

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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