Move Over for Do-Over?: Dem on CSPAN Says Platner Is ‘Obstructing’ a Fair Election by Staying in Race

Some disgruntled Democrats are railing against the democracy they claim to love so much. Democrats in Maine saw Graham Platner’s Totenkopf chest tattoo, decided it wasn’t taboo, and nominated him for U.S. Senate. But now that their Nazi is being accused of rape and could soon be goose-stepping back to his ‘oyster farm,’ they’re wailing. They believe their teardrops mean Platner should drop out of the race and be replaced in a back room by Democrat Party elites. It’s what ‘democracy’ demands or something.

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CSPAN interviewed one of the voters calling for Platner to move over for a do-over. (WATCH)

Maine voter calls for Senate Candidate Graham Platner (D-ME) to drop out: "Right now Graham Planner is obstructing the process for free and fair elections so that Mainers can vote for someone who actually represents them and their values." pic.twitter.com/nw1xjkUzVG — CSPAN (@cspan) July 8, 2026

“obstructing the process”? These people are hilarious. — Josey Cogburn 🛒 (@amcap76) July 8, 2026

Platner’s the direct product of the process.

No matter what new scandals arise around Platner, he is who voters chose to represent them. He handily won the Democrat primary.

Ummm… there was a free and fair election already. pic.twitter.com/uH02sbfofD — Wally Peters IV (@WallyPetersIV) July 8, 2026

Uh, Maine voters chose him to be their Democratic candidate for Senator - knowing full well what a kook he is. — Phil Hall (@BizSuperstar) July 8, 2026

But the “people” DID choose. They chose Platner. Unlucky I guess 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Overton Man (@Overton_Man) July 8, 2026

It seems to me a Nazi Rapist represents democrats perfectly. — Dr. Robert Newman (@DarthThule) July 8, 2026

Well, it stands to reason that if voters are okay with a candidate being a Nazi, then an affinity for rape shouldn’t be a candidacy killer.

Commenters correctly state that regret doesn’t undo a nomination. Platner was fairly chosen and has every right to remain in the race.

Actually, he is not. He was voted on by Maine voters a few short weeks ago to be the Democratic nominee for the US Senate for that state. Because the voters have buyer's remorse is not obstruction on his part. — Victor Schulist (@m_d_VictorS) July 8, 2026

They already voted, and they already chose. You don’t get a do over because your sorry candidate is suddenly losing in the polling. pic.twitter.com/RoXrvBYwBy — Trisha Tatum (@Minidriver1973) July 8, 2026

Citizens of Maine had free & fair election recently & now they are having buyers remorse. Sorry, not sorry. Voters made their bed & now they have to lie in it. Nothing new has been revealed in the past few days not already known. You were just willing to sell your soul then. — Santucktruck (@EppsBud) July 8, 2026

Democrats who are upset with their nominee are not being forced to vote for him in the general election.

Commenters say remorseful Democrats can still make their voices heard by not voting for Platner or opting for his opponent, Republican Susan Collins.

Another crazy Maine person. no one is obstructing the process. Maine voters already voted him in during the primary. It is not anyone else’s fault but your own that you didn’t vethim better. — copper (@traceyw85679426) July 8, 2026

Graham Platner, who won the Dem Senate primary, is about to be "Joe Bidened" by the Democrats.



lol😂😂😂 — Femi (@femijr) July 8, 2026

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For democrats…democracy is great until it interferes their grip on power. — Wes Bartlett (@Sageslm) July 8, 2026

Democrat elites, behind closed doors, forced Joe Biden out and selected Kamala Harris as the party’s 2024 presidential candidate without a primary. They hope to repeat that anti-democracy move in Maine. Unlike Biden, Platner is a 'progressive outsider' who doesn’t care what establishment Democrats think or want or that his refusal to drop out could hurt the party. He’s likely not moving aside, nor is he obligated to. He was already chosen by the people, after all. Isn't democracy great?

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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