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Platner Platitudes: Dems Jeffries and Warnock Regurgitate ‘Voters’ Decide’ Slop for Maine Senate Race

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on June 14, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The Democrat Party has chosen Graham Platner, a radical who sports a genuine Nazi tattoo, as its Senate candidate in Maine. Besides the insane ink, they’re also perfectly fine with overlooking a series of emerging scandals involving his chaotic and disturbing past. Make no mistake, the entire Democrat Party owns Platner, but they believe they have devised a way to not bear that responsibility. How? By simply shifting blame to Platner’s supporters in the Pine Tree State. On the same Sunday Meet the Press show, Democrats Hakeem Jeffries and Ralph Warnock were in unison on that message.

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We’re hearing an echo. (WATCH)

Warnock was especially robotic in his clip.

There’s a reason Jeffries and Warnock sounded like they were reading off the same script - they were! Commenters explain.

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They feel like this ‘it’s the Maine voters’ decision’ strategy absolves the national party. It doesn’t.

Jeffries even spills what it’s all about in his response to Welker: it’s about power and taking back the Senate at all costs.

We’re sure a lot more will drop as we approach the November midterm elections.

Posters are impressed by the Democrat Party’s ability to unite around a single message. Republicans never seem to do that, of course.

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Instead, the Republicans will fight amongst themselves and let their voting majority advantage slip away to an increasingly radical Democrat Party that knows how to stay on message.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES KRISTEN WELKER RAPHAEL WARNOCK GRAHAM PLATNER

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