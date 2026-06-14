Platner Platitudes: Dems Jeffries and Warnock Regurgitate ‘Voters’ Decide’ Slop for Maine Senate Race

The Democrat Party has chosen Graham Platner, a radical who sports a genuine Nazi tattoo, as its Senate candidate in Maine. Besides the insane ink, they’re also perfectly fine with overlooking a series of emerging scandals involving his chaotic and disturbing past. Make no mistake, the entire Democrat Party owns Platner, but they believe they have devised a way to not bear that responsibility. How? By simply shifting blame to Platner’s supporters in the Pine Tree State. On the same Sunday Meet the Press show, Democrats Hakeem Jeffries and Ralph Warnock were in unison on that message.

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We’re hearing an echo. (WATCH)

Welker asks Jeffries and Warnock the same question:



“Does Graham Platner have the character to be a US Senator?"



Their answers are identical: "The people of Maine will decide, I’m too focused on my own business to get more involved."



The party deflection script in action. pic.twitter.com/KiYyV3oyLC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 14, 2026

And the robots respond!!!! — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) June 14, 2026

Regurgitate the script. Do not deviate. I repeat. Do not deviate. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 14, 2026

Warnock was especially robotic in his clip.

There’s a reason Jeffries and Warnock sounded like they were reading off the same script - they were! Commenters explain.

The notorious memo went out.



And it’s telling that the approved talking point stops short of fully endorsing Platner. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 14, 2026

The script has very carefully chosen language, in part because they know more is coming. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 14, 2026

I'm sure they get their talking points emailed to them every morning. All the liberals tweeting about Elon are following the same basic script. Some of them are too stupid to reword it and just tweet the script. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) June 14, 2026

They don't want to go on the record as supporting Platner because they have no idea what crazy thing is going to surface next about the deviant Nazi man. — Jim Jones (@RazzoMaximus) June 14, 2026

They feel like this ‘it’s the Maine voters’ decision’ strategy absolves the national party. It doesn’t.

Jeffries even spills what it’s all about in his response to Welker: it’s about power and taking back the Senate at all costs.

Translation:



That’s our boy. Democrats need power back in Congress. All is forgiven. Democratic seats are more important than Platner’s character or past. — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) June 14, 2026

Pretty much.



That, and they know a lot more is coming. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 14, 2026

We’re sure a lot more will drop as we approach the November midterm elections.

Posters are impressed by the Democrat Party’s ability to unite around a single message. Republicans never seem to do that, of course.

You have to hand it to the democrats. They know the script and they stick to it.



republicans, OTOH, is like hearding cats. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) June 14, 2026

Yep. Have heard this script regurgitated a million times at this point — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 14, 2026

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Surely there must be ONE disgruntled democrat willing to out the source for these very well coordinated (albeit misleading) messages.

If the GOP could employ universal messaging for their policies, elections would never be close again. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) June 14, 2026

Instead, the Republicans will fight amongst themselves and let their voting majority advantage slip away to an increasingly radical Democrat Party that knows how to stay on message.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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