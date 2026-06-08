Hakeem Jeffries Got Asked 'What Happened to Believe All Women' (the Awkward Pause Spoke Volumes)

Congressional Democrats often pretend to possess a mastery of every issue they discuss, unless it's something inconvenient for them, in which case they take the Sgt. Schultz approach:

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Considering a certain tattoo the Dem Senate candidate in Maine covered up, that comparison is valid for more than one reason.

This is where House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries comes in.

It's clear that some Democrats are just going to play the ignorance card when it comes to the Maine Senate race. Graham Platner? Never really heard of him:

FOX: "What happened to believe all women?"



JEFFRIES: "I haven't followed [the Graham Platner] allegations closely...we’re focused on taking control of the House of Representatives.” pic.twitter.com/wazkKDEkys — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2026

The long pause between question and non-answer said it all.

So much for taking the high road pic.twitter.com/KPLX5VPJjo — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) June 8, 2026

They mean Believe All Women as long as they are Democrats — NMFreedom (@SCIANextTime) June 8, 2026

Bingo.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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