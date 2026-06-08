Face That LAUNCHED 1000 Memes! Kristin Welker's Expressions During Trump Interview Go Hila...
Scott Jennings Went THERE Making BRUTAL #MeToo Jab at Graham Platner Who Wants...
LEGEND: When Trump Walked Out on BS Interview We Missed Something Awesome (and...
VIP
UNHINGED UFC Whack-Job Threatens to Beat Ben Shapiro UP ... Over Candace Owens...
Julie Kelly Hammers Regime Media Over What They REFUSE to Consider About J6...
Aww, Bless Her STUPID Little Heart: Jessica Tarlov Lays it on THICK Spinning...
Judging From This Election Night Video, Nithya Raman Did NOT See a Mayoral...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Acosta and Phang Beg Pelley to Join Their Broadcastaways on the Podcast Islands...
Barn Burner: Trump Abandons Kristen Welker Grilling As She Cries ‘We Travelled All...
Pearl-Clutching Pelley: Fired ‘60 Minutes’ Host Was OFFENDED at Hearing Americans Distrust...
Decision Desk HQ Declares Nithya Raman Second in LA Mayor Race, Overtaking Spencer...
Jarvis Meme'd Them Perfectly: Jack Cocchiarella Endorses His Fellow Sex Pest Graham Platne...
Hugh Laurie Just Delivered the Most Sophisticated Burn of 2026 to a Leftist...

Hakeem Jeffries Got Asked 'What Happened to Believe All Women' (the Awkward Pause Spoke Volumes)

Doug P. | 12:11 PM on June 08, 2026
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Congressional Democrats often pretend to possess a mastery of every issue they discuss, unless it's something inconvenient for them, in which case they take the Sgt. Schultz approach:

Advertisement

Considering a certain tattoo the Dem Senate candidate in Maine covered up, that comparison is valid for more than one reason. 

This is where House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries comes in. 

It's clear that some Democrats are just going to play the ignorance card when it comes to the Maine Senate race. Graham Platner? Never really heard of him: 

The long pause between question and non-answer said it all. 

Bingo.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Face That LAUNCHED 1000 Memes! Kristin Welker's Expressions During Trump Interview Go Hilariously VIRAL
Sam J.
LEGEND: When Trump Walked Out on BS Interview We Missed Something Awesome (and Hilarious) **WATCH**
Sam J.
Julie Kelly Hammers Regime Media Over What They REFUSE to Consider About J6 Prosecutions
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Went THERE Making BRUTAL #MeToo Jab at Graham Platner Who Wants to Lock Billionaires UP
Sam J.
Aww, Bless Her STUPID Little Heart: Jessica Tarlov Lays it on THICK Spinning LA's Questionable Results
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement