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Platner’s Team Goes Nuclear: Dems Planning Switch Behind Closed Doors While Our Guy is Still in the Race

justmindy
justmindy | 2:40 PM on July 08, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

This would be 'Dems in Disarray'.

Graham Platner's campaign manager just sent out a mass text decrying the National Democrat staff for trying to shut out local leaders from conversations about his future and who might replace him.

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Sounds like Ben is digging in his heels.

Matty is concerned all of this will lead to Republicans winning. That would be good for America. 

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It sounds like they're arguing about who is in charge.

Just a shot in the dark, but he probably thinks that because he's a spoiled brat who went to boarding school, has never had a job, had his Daddy buy him a house and a Mommy create him a business and when the going got tough, he sent out his wife to take the heat for his cheating. Maybe that's why he feels so entitled. 

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