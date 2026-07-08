Platner’s Team Goes Nuclear: Dems Planning Switch Behind Closed Doors While Our Guy is Still in the Race

This would be 'Dems in Disarray'.

Graham Platner's campaign manager just sent out a mass text decrying the National Democrat staff for trying to shut out local leaders from conversations about his future and who might replace him.

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NEW: Ben Chin, campaign manager for Graham Platner in #MESEN, blasted out a mass text



Chin slams the Maine Dem Party for allowing the DSCC to send staffers to plan "a nominating process behind closed doors"



It also includes a Survey Monkey link for feedback? pic.twitter.com/uFY0MgtSQ4 — Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) July 8, 2026

Sounds like Ben is digging in his heels.

Could not imagine a better data point to illustrate today’s column — this is just not a movement that thinks beating Republicans is interesting or important https://t.co/DeVjinJybQ https://t.co/vVqoXxUSel — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 8, 2026

Matty is concerned all of this will lead to Republicans winning. That would be good for America.

the concept of being like our rapist candidate needs to have input in who will replace him https://t.co/06OM6WP2Sq — vo (@vanillaopinions) July 8, 2026

No idea where the Maine Dem Party lands, but there's a pretty obvious political dilemma that makes it hard to brief the campaign while the candidate is still in the race: It creates the impression, real or not, that they're getting his approval in exchange for him dropping out. https://t.co/8AojpTosHA — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) July 8, 2026

It sounds like they're arguing about who is in charge.

These people are now just delusionalhttps://t.co/3Uyl9mHXrO — Nick Field (@nick_field90) July 8, 2026

The Platner campaign and Graham Platner himself ROYALLY f****d the Dems - state-level and national-level. Now, even more so because they refuse to drop out. They might lose that potential seat.

Why does he think he's entitled to have a say over the Democratic party as a whole? https://t.co/qC7l9QLo46 — Stardust (@tweetsfromstar) July 8, 2026

Just a shot in the dark, but he probably thinks that because he's a spoiled brat who went to boarding school, has never had a job, had his Daddy buy him a house and a Mommy create him a business and when the going got tough, he sent out his wife to take the heat for his cheating. Maybe that's why he feels so entitled.

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