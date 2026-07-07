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Jill Filipovic Praises Dems for Discovering Sex Pests Are Bad — Just as Soon as Platner's Numbers Tanked

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on July 07, 2026
Twitchy

An abortion's biggest fan, Jill Filipovic, is patting herself and her fellow Democrats on the back for how much better they are than Republicans. They did decide to dump Platner (finally!) after a Nazi tattoo, a DUI, lying about how he purchased his home, credible accusations of domestic violence against an intimate partner, a rape claim and having an account on a social media site rife with child predators. She seems to think they deserve applause for that. 

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Also, Platner hasn't dropped out yet and his advisor, Morris Katz, says he won't unless he can choose his replacement. 

Oh, look at that.

They want to sneak that in and pretend it's true just because they said it.

Such a wordsmith.

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A gentle reminder they only cared about abuse when a Democrat came forward with her story. They discounted a Republican woman

And Republicans didn't have to do it kicking and screaming.

These people really are so impressed with themselves. Look at how much more educated they are than the dummy Republicans. Please. 

He's wrong about everything. He should stick to writing novels.

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And they know there is more to come (allegedly).

That's the Democrats for you. Kamala has that stance down to a science. 

Bingo! If he wasn't falling in the polls against Collins, they'd back him until the end of time.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY KAMALA HARRIS REPUBLICAN PARTY GRAHAM PLATNER

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