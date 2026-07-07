Jill Filipovic Praises Dems for Discovering Sex Pests Are Bad — Just as Soon as Platner's Numbers Tanked

An abortion's biggest fan, Jill Filipovic, is patting herself and her fellow Democrats on the back for how much better they are than Republicans. They did decide to dump Platner (finally!) after a Nazi tattoo, a DUI, lying about how he purchased his home, credible accusations of domestic violence against an intimate partner, a rape claim and having an account on a social media site rife with child predators. She seems to think they deserve applause for that.

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The one good thing I can say about this entire Platner s**tshow is that most Democrats are calling for him to drop out, which is not how Republicans have acted when their favored candidates have faced credible rape allegations. The parties are still different: Democrats see… — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) July 7, 2026

Also, Platner hasn't dropped out yet and his advisor, Morris Katz, says he won't unless he can choose his replacement.

Oh, look at that.

What Republican has faced credible rape allegations? Because it’s not Trump or Kavanaugh. https://t.co/LZfQrPq00K — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 7, 2026

They want to sneak that in and pretend it's true just because they said it.

From the coiner of the delicious phrase "light misogyny" https://t.co/wWye2cvWqz pic.twitter.com/rMlIRMA6uB — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 7, 2026

Such a wordsmith.

Yeah, all it took was someone with your shared political views to detail his abuse after dismissing the abuse of someone who doesn't share your political views. You're all f**king heroes. Please, lecture everyone else more. https://t.co/DiUi5UuseD — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 7, 2026

A gentle reminder they only cared about abuse when a Democrat came forward with her story. They discounted a Republican woman.

That's EXACTLY how Republicans acted when the accusations against Roy Moore came out. https://t.co/K3GXm7tNkO — Shay Khatiri (@ShayKhatiri) July 7, 2026

And Republicans didn't have to do it kicking and screaming.

I mean, it’s almost like the modern Democratic Party is heavily dependent on supporters who are educated and female… No surprise there’d be a low tolerance for rapey shenanigans. https://t.co/Z0Nhm3jW0t — Kolchak the Daywalker 😇 🐊 🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦🍌 (@ArthurKolchak) July 7, 2026

These people really are so impressed with themselves. Look at how much more educated they are than the dummy Republicans. Please.

everyone except for @StephenKing who also claimed the epstein file client list was fake



almost like there’s a pattern and he is a complete creep who doesn’t care about the safety of women https://t.co/2jx1BZ2J08 — rae 🏒 szn (@raeziIla) July 7, 2026

He's wrong about everything. He should stick to writing novels.

You’re joking right?@TheDemocrats had no issues with the Nazi Tatoo or prior Sexual Misconduct allegations against @grahamformaine.



They only reacted when they realized there was more to come out near the general.https://t.co/D3JYJtNJNG — Malware Analyst (@FredSchlip) July 7, 2026

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And they know there is more to come (allegedly).

This post absolutely oozes with unearned self-righteousness. https://t.co/lM1GWAXQp0 — Bruce Stenhouse (@b_stenhouse) July 7, 2026

That's the Democrats for you. Kamala has that stance down to a science.

They only find any of it disqualifying because his poll numbers are down. https://t.co/MqaTpnyMWg — Chris Segroves (Sermon Statistics in Bio) (@Chris_Segroves) July 7, 2026

Bingo! If he wasn't falling in the polls against Collins, they'd back him until the end of time.

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